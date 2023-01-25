ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

startattle.com

Rye Lane (2023 movie) Hulu, trailer, release date

Two youngsters reeling from bad breakups who connect over an eventful day in South-London. Startattle.com – Rye Lane 2023. Production : BBC Films / British Film Institute (BFI) / DJ Films / Searchlight Pictures / Turnover Films. Distributor : Searchlight Pictures / Disney+ / Hulu. Rye Lane movie. Rye...
startattle.com

Alert (Season 1 Episode 5) trailer, release date

When police officer Nikki Parker’s son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Startattle.com – Alert | FOX. Network: FOX. Release date: January 30, 2023 at 9pm EST. Cast:
Collider

‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com

Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
thedigitalfix.com

Sarah Michelle Gellar protected Buffy cast and crew, says co-star

There are multiple stories of mistreatment on the set of the hit ‘90s TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but apparently the star of the fantasy series, Sarah Michelle Gellar, always did her best to protect the cast and crew from being overworked. Gellar herself has previously told The...
NEW YORK STATE
startattle.com

The Ark (Season 1 Episode 1) trailer, release date

After suffering a disaster, the remaining crew of spaceship Ark One must band together to survive. Startattle.com – The Ark | SYFY. The Ark (Season 1 Episode 1) trailer, release date. The Ark Season 1. The Ark is an American science fiction mystery drama television series created by Dean...
startattle.com

Accused (Season 1 Episode 3) “Danny’s Story”, trailer, release date

A teenager suspects foul play when he discovers his mother’s former hospice caretaker is dating his father. Startattle.com – Accused | FOX. Accused (Season 1 Episode 3) “Danny’s Story”, trailer, release date. Accused Season 1 Episode 3. Accused is an American crime drama television series...
People

All About Merle Oberon, the First Asian Best Actress Oscar Nominee Who Hid Her Heritage from Hollywood

Another Asian woman would not be nominated for Best Actress again until 2023 — 87 years after Oberon's nod for her 1935 film The Dark Angel Before Michelle Yeoh made history as the second Best Actress Academy Award nominee of Asian heritage, there was Merle Oberon. Born in India, Oberon is perhaps best known for her roles in The Scarlet Pimpernel (1934) and 1935's The Dark Angel — the latter of which nabbed her a Best Actress nod in 1936, making her the first Asian woman to do...
startattle.com

65 (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Adam Driver

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth… 65 million years ago. Startattle.com – 65: The End Is Only The Beginning movie. With only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana...
Collider

Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status

The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
Tyla

Kylie Jenner slammed for wearing controversial necklace

Kylie Jenner's new accessory has been slammed by the internet. The beauty mogul has received strong criticism for wearing a necklace, which some people have branded 'tone deaf' and 'tacky'. After Kylie was spotted watching supermodel Irina Shayk wearing the equally controversial black lion head gown at the Schiaparelli show...
startattle.com

La Brea (Season 2 Episode 8) “Stampede”, trailer, release date

The Harrises return to 10,000 B.C., determined to upload a virus that will stop all sinkholes, despite knowing that this will mean they will never get home again. An unlikely leader rallies the clearing to face an oncoming prehistoric threat. Startattle.com – La Brea | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode...
startattle.com

Will Trent (Season 1 Episode 5) “The Look Out”, trailer, release date

When the wife of a local football hero is shot in a ro—ry gone wrong, Will is determined to quickly solve the seemingly simple case. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood investigate the mu—r of a local realtor in an investigation which quickly takes a dark turn. Startattle.com – Will Trent | ABC.

