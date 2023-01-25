Read full article on original website
WJCL
Prosecutors seek dental records of mother charged in Quinton Simon's disappearance, death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: No word if cameras will be allowed in court during Leilani Simon trial. The State of Georgia is seeking possible new evidence in the death of a Savannah toddler whose mother is charged with his murder. On Friday, the State subpoenaed Aspen Dental...
wtoc.com
2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
WJCL
Crocker murder case inching closer to trial
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Anthony Wright and Kimberly Wright are the Effingham County trio accused of killing two of their children and burying them in their backyard. There have been more than 60 pre-trial motions filed in the Crocker case. But after a two-day motion...
wtoc.com
Pre-trial motion hearing held for suspects in Crocker murder case
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In this pre-trial motion hearing, several witnesses including the Effingham County Clerk of Court were called to testify by the defense representing Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Anthony Wright and Kimberley Wright. They’re accused of killing Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr. The motion debated today...
WJCL
Chatham County prosecutors pushing to block camera access at Leilani Simon's murder trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Leilani Simon was absent from her court hearing Wednesday afternoon, where a stand-in judge ruled on media access during parts of her upcoming murder trial. Simon is charged with killing her 20-month-old child, Quinton Simon, who disappeared from his Chatham County home back in October. Below...
WJCL
Defense for family members charged in Effingham teens' murders, burial take issue with indictment
The Effingham County trio accused of murdering two children and burying them in their backyard were back in court Thursday, taking issue with their original indictment. From just after 10 a.m. until close to 6 p.m., defense attorneys were working hard to pick apart the original grand jury indictment. It...
wtoc.com
Man indicted on murder charges for killing ex-girlfriend at work on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work has been indicted on murder charges. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, is charged in a five-count indictment issued Wednesday by a Chatham County grand jury. Savannah Police say he shot 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo on Dec. 15 while she...
wtoc.com
GBI investigating death at McIntosh County jail
MCINTOSH COUNTY Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a death at the McIntosh County jail. According to the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate was found unconscious in their cell Wednesday night. The inmate had been arrested the day before. The sheriff’s office said...
WJCL
Savannah man faces up to 20 years in prison after admitting to bank robbery
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Crime scene of robbery. A Chatham County man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting that he robbed a Savannah bank. Shawn Kelly, 45, of Savannah, made the confession just seven years after he was sent to state prison for a prior bank robbery.
wtoc.com
Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there. According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
allongeorgia.com
Man Shot at 111 South Apartments, Statesboro Police Dept Investigating
Statesboro Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday night at 111 South Apartments. Officers responded to a man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was transported to Memorial in Savannah. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have identified persons of interest and are seeking to interview them.
Savannah bank robber arrested after second offense
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A “repeat offender” is being charged with bank robbery after admitting he robbed a Savannah bank. This comes just seven years after he was convicted of a prior bank robbery. Shawn Kelly, 45, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery. Kelly admitted to the crime saying he […]
Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized
Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
WJCL
Georgia Southern Student hospitalized after shooting at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. — ABOVE:Your Thursday Morning Headlines. A Georgia Southern student is recovering at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, after being shot. Statesboro Police say they responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane after they got reports of a victim being shot. When officers arrived, the victim had multiple gunshot wounds, first aid was provided, and the victim was then transported to the hospital.
Teen injured in Amaranth Avenue shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager was injured Tuesday in a shooting on Amaranth Avenue. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the 15-year-old sustained a wound to the leg, believed to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on any suspects. Anyone with information on […]
wtoc.com
Wayne Co. deputy under investigation for off-duty incident
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County deputy is under investigation. Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley said it started Jan. 15 while Deputy Timothy Hedman was off-duty. According to the sheriff, Hedman said he was trying to “educate” a 78-year-old man when things got physical. Officers arrested Hedman and charged him on three counts.
WJCL
Missing in Garden City: Family says they've had no contact with man in 8 months
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Garden City Police are searching for a man family says has been missing for 8 months now. Investigators say James Allen Vaughn, 52, last spoke to his family around May 2022 in Garden City. Police say he may be in...
Judge approved agreement to drop Buster, Margaret Murdaugh’s estate from Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A judge on Tuesday approved a settlement agreement to drop two members of the Murdaugh family from a wrongful death lawsuit. Attorney Mark Tinsley, who represents the family of Mallory Beach, told News 2 that Judge Daniel Hall approved the settlement which would drop Buster Murdaugh and the estate of […]
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County courthouse for second day of jury selection
Alex Murdaugh is at the courthouse for day two of jury selection. Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County courthouse …. Alex Murdaugh is at the courthouse for day two of jury selection. As egg prices soar, local businesses feel the impact. Owner of Unforgettable Bakery in Savannah, Belinda Baptiste, says...
wtoc.com
Chatham County 911 director provides details on emergency calls following deadly crash on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s 911 director has provided an update after a deadly crash last week at Ogeechee and Chief O.F. Love roads. A woman who stopped to help told WTOC that she had problems contacting 911. She said she failed to reach an operator on her first call. On the second try, she said a Ft. Stewart operator answered.
