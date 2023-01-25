ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

wtoc.com

2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Crocker murder case inching closer to trial

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Anthony Wright and Kimberly Wright are the Effingham County trio accused of killing two of their children and burying them in their backyard. There have been more than 60 pre-trial motions filed in the Crocker case. But after a two-day motion...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Pre-trial motion hearing held for suspects in Crocker murder case

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In this pre-trial motion hearing, several witnesses including the Effingham County Clerk of Court were called to testify by the defense representing Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Anthony Wright and Kimberley Wright. They’re accused of killing Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr. The motion debated today...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

GBI investigating death at McIntosh County jail

MCINTOSH COUNTY Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a death at the McIntosh County jail. According to the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate was found unconscious in their cell Wednesday night. The inmate had been arrested the day before. The sheriff’s office said...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there. According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Man Shot at 111 South Apartments, Statesboro Police Dept Investigating

Statesboro Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday night at 111 South Apartments. Officers responded to a man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was transported to Memorial in Savannah. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have identified persons of interest and are seeking to interview them.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah bank robber arrested after second offense

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A “repeat offender” is being charged with bank robbery after admitting he robbed a Savannah bank. This comes just seven years after he was convicted of a prior bank robbery. Shawn Kelly, 45, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery. Kelly admitted to the crime saying he […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized

Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern Student hospitalized after shooting at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. — ABOVE:Your Thursday Morning Headlines. A Georgia Southern student is recovering at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, after being shot. Statesboro Police say they responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane after they got reports of a victim being shot. When officers arrived, the victim had multiple gunshot wounds, first aid was provided, and the victim was then transported to the hospital.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Teen injured in Amaranth Avenue shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager was injured Tuesday in a shooting on Amaranth Avenue. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the 15-year-old sustained a wound to the leg, believed to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on any suspects. Anyone with information on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Wayne Co. deputy under investigation for off-duty incident

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County deputy is under investigation. Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley said it started Jan. 15 while Deputy Timothy Hedman was off-duty. According to the sheriff, Hedman said he was trying to “educate” a 78-year-old man when things got physical. Officers arrested Hedman and charged him on three counts.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA

