WDBJ7.com
Teen arrested for carjacking in Lynchburg; second robber at large
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night in connection to a carjacking in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. The department says someone called emergency services from the 800 block of Graham Street at 8:19 p.m. and reported being robbed by two people with handguns, who also stole the victim’s vehicle. The robbers then fled in the direction of Bedford Ave.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for death of girl in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for the death of a young girl. Jonathan S. Anderson, 32, is charged with Second-Degree Murder. The investigation began the morning of January 21, 2023, when Roanoke Police were called about an injured child at a home on Russell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS had already taken the child, a girl, to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries, according to police, who said they found Anderson and three other children inside the home.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested on multiple charges after shooting incident in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested after a shooting incident in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say several people called 9-1-1 just before 9:00 p.m. to report shots were fired in the 6200 block of Old Mill Road, and found an abandoned vehicle when they arrived.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police make arrest in E. C. Glass High School threat
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after threats were made to the E. C. Glass High School principal on January 25. Around 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Lynchburg Police Department began investigating a call that was received by school staff. Staff says the caller told employees he was allegedly armed and intended to hurt another staff member.
WDBJ7.com
Liberty University Police respond to motorized scooter thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Campus police at Liberty University are reminding the community to not leave property unattended and to secure belongings after multiple motorized scooter thefts. According to Liberty, these actions are considered a Motor Vehicle Theft for Clery Act purposes. Police don’t know who is responsible. “Liberty...
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos
(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating incident at Roanoke City Jail
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating an incident at the Roanoke City Jail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it involves a deputy’s alleged misconduct. Details on the investigation are limited, State Police and the Sheriff’s Office say no additional information will be provided until...
WSET
1 arrested, 1 at large after pair armed with guns steals car, leads cop chase: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On January 26 a victim called 911 around 8:15 p.m., saying that two people armed with handguns robbed them and stole their vehicle before driving away in it, the Lynchburg Police Department said. LPD arrived to the scene on Graham street to check on the...
wfirnews.com
Officer-involved shooting in Craig County involves Christiansburg man
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – On Wednesday, (Jan 25) the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a residence in the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in Craig County for a domestic disturbance. After Deputies and Troopers arrived a firearm was discharged in the residence. Officers did not approach the residence and attempted to contact the individual inside the residence from a distance. Information was obtained that the subject inside the residence was armed, and officers requested negotiators to speak with the subject and a tactical team. At 8:57 p.m. an armed subject exited the residence onto the front porch. Officers fired striking the suspect.
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 12:02 p.m. Thursday. A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Roanoke Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say at around 8 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW.
WSET
22-year-old shot and killed by police after domestic disturbance call in Craig County: VSP
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot by police in Craig County on Wednesday. The Craig County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 400 block of John's Creek Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a person inside the home was armed and a firearm had been discharged. In response, negotiators and a tactical team were called to the scene.
wfirnews.com
Virginia State Police investigating incident at Roanoke City Jail
ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputies alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting at the Leehy Manor apartments in Roanoke Wednesday morning, according to the Roanoke City Police Department. About 7:19 a.m. January 25, 2023, police were called about a disorder in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW....
WDBJ7.com
Deputies: No weapon found at Benjamin Franklin Middle School after search
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says no weapon was found at Benjamin Franklin Middle School after a student at the school indicated someone had a gun. Deputies say Thursday morning, a student at the school began yelling someone had a gun. The student was...
WHSV
Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
More Charges Pending Against Covington Man Released On Bond
On January 19, 2023, the Alleghany Highlands Drug and Gang Task Force was conducting an investigation that led to the execution of several search warrants in the City of Covington. This led to the arrest of Roger D. Crane, 60, of Covington. He is charged with: 18.2-374.3 Use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. More charges are pending. Mr. Crane was released on bond. Assisting in the investigation was I.C.A.C. (Internet Crimes Against Children), Alleghany County Sheriff's Office, Covington Division of Police, VSP High Tech Crimes Division, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The Alleghany Highlands Drug and Gang Task Force is made up of officers from the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office, Bath County Sheriff's Office, Craig County Sheriff's Office, and the Virginia State Police The post More Charges Pending Against Covington Man Released On Bond appeared first on The Virginian Review.
wfxrtv.com
E. C. Glass High School on lockdown
The Lynchburg City School (LCS) has reported that E. C. Glass High School is currently on lockdown. The Lynchburg City School (LCS) has reported that E. C. Glass High School is currently on lockdown. Radford defeats Longwood 63-59 Craig County Historical Society working to revitalize …. Craig County Historical Society...
WSLS
‘I’m just shocked’: Town of Bedford rallies behind business owner after fire
BEDFORD, Va. – What was supposed to be a normal day for Helen Walters turned into a day full of emotion and heartbreak. Walters is the owner of Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café. Her business, along with Peace of Mind Civil Engineering, caught fire on Friday morning.
