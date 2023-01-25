ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxbury Township, NJ

Roxbury Ice Hockey Pounds Vernon for Ninth Win

By Fred J. Aun
 3 days ago

ROXBURY, NJ – The Roxbury High School ice hockey team reached a season record of 9-3 on Monday with an easy, 8-1 win over the 1-11 Vernon Vikings.

In the first period, Roxbury senior Jake Calanni (14) had two goals, followed by sophomore Ryan Van Zile (18) and junior Gavin Barooah (21) with a goal each. Teammates Cam Guerra (35), Tyler Peterson (22) and Ben Skutnik (91) all contributed assists, along with an assist from Van Zile for the scoring summary.

During the second period, Vernon got on the board with a goal from senior defenseman Jonathan Chromcik (2).

The third period saw Roxbury put four more goals into the net. Senior Stephen Ellison (12), senior Luke Scaraggi (28), freshman Michael Nelson (9) and sophomore Ben Skutnik (91) all scored. Teammates Aidan Reilly (5), Gavin Barooah (21) and Tyler Peterson (22) contributed assists, and there were also two assists each from both AJ Mancuso (23) and Dan Castellano (17).

Roxbury goalie, sophomore Mikey Guadagnino, made 11 saves in the win.

The Gaels next take on Haas Division rival West Morris Central on Jan. 26 at 4:15 p.m. at Mennen Sports Arena in Morris Township.

