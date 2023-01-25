ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Plainfield, NJ

Boys Basketball: Woodbridge Defeats North Plainfield, 50-45

By Tony Gallotto
 3 days ago

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ — Woodbridge High's Barrons established a 10-point lead in the first quarter and went on to a 50-45 boys basketball victory over North Plainfield High’s Canucks Tuesday night.

Junior Jayce Green scored 11 points for the Barrons (9-7), who built a 12-2 lead after one quarter and led, 29-17, at halftime.

Nadino Joseph finished with 10 points and Kendall Pala had eight points for Woodbridge, which score on 12 of 19 foul shots. Nfii Bannavti led North Plainfield (6-8) with 16 points.

Woodbridge will host the South Plainfield Tigers in its next game Thursday night.

Morristown Girls Basketball Edged South Brunswick; 54-51

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown girls basketball (9-6) edged South Brunswick, 54-51, on Friday night. Anna Rivetti scored 14 points, Kasey Bush and Cameron McGinley each put in 12 points and Maya Summerville totaled 10 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. The Colonials will face Mount Saint Mary on Tuesday January 31
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Parsippany Hills Boys Basketball Falls to Madison

MADISON, NJ - The Madison boys basketball (11-5) defeated Parsippany Hills, 74-49, Wednesday night. Jackson Maloney hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Evan Colao, Sean Mariani and Jack Eckhard all finished in double figures. It was Madison’s sixth win in a row. Andrew Herre scored 10 points for Parsippany Hills. The Dodgers will travel to face Chatham on Tuesday January 31.
MADISON, NJ
Boys Basketball; Morristown Eliminates Dover from Morris County Tournament Quarterfinal Round

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The Morristown boys basketball team defeated Dover High School 72-21 in the Morris County Tournament. It was a total team effort as Finn Rodgers tallied 14 points for Morristown. Darren Dacres scored 12 points for the Colonials and Zion Bailey added 10.  Chris Galligan added six points from 2 3-pointers. Will Galligan, Liam Daily and Thomas Gleichmann each added five points. Christian Clark Stokes sunk a 3-pointer and Leo Nardolilo and Jarek Skelton each added a basket. Joshua Quiles led Dover with 12 points. The No. 11 Colonials advance to face No. 6 Jefferson in the first round. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Boys Wrestling: New Brunswick Pins Down Victory over Spotswood

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Kevin Garrido’s pin of Justin Witt in 49 seconds at 157 pounds helped the New Brunswick High School boys wrestling team top Spotswood on Wednesday, 48-30. The Zebras (6-13) recorded six pins in all. Spotswood fell to 9-10. 106 James Gonzalez (NB) — Pin 1:27 Valerie Cicero (S) 113 Hans Cipriano (NB) — Pin 1:30 Aidan Rizzuto (S) 120 Brandon Snyder (S) — Pin Christopher Gutierrez Cruz (NB) 126 Emely Hernandez Paz (NB) — Forfeit 132 James Ratajczak (NB) — Pin 1:05 Colton Schmitz (S) 138 Paul Aliermo (S) — Decision 7-0 Luis Camarillo (NB) 144 Edgar Rosales (NB) — Pin 1:30 Melissa Wehrle (S) 150 Nick Marin (S) — Decision 6-3 Darwin Cuadrado (NB) 157 Kevin Garrido (NB) — Pin 0:49 Justin Witt (S) 165 Daniel Keelen (S) — Pin 2:00 William Mendoza (NB) 175 William Schwemmer (S) — Pin 0:29 Zedekiah Pollard (NB) 190 Nate Peck-Garcia (S) — Pin 1:10 Kevin Mercado (NB) 215 Emmanuel Mateo (NB) — Pin 1:27 Francisco Kolbeck (S) 285 Yasir Johnsn (NB) — Forfeit
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
WHRHS Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills Rolls Over Hunterdon Central, 60-33

FLEMINGTON, NJ — Senior Morgan Groff paced the Warriors with 15 points while Ava Lobozzo added 12 points and 8 rebounds as the Warriors bounced Hunterdon Central on Saturday, 60-33. Giana Lobozzo pitched in 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the win. Margaret D’Alessandro led the Red Devils (5-14) with 8 points. “Another great team win for the girls today,” said WHRHS assistant coach Jeff Dealaman. “It was exactly the kind of game we needed as we head into a bit of a break in our schedule with our next game not coming until we host Bridgewater on February 7th. The girls will get some well-deserved rest this upcoming week and we look forward to seeing how the brackets shake out for both the county and state tournaments. We’re definitely playing our best basketball right now and looking forward carrying it into those tournaments!” Watchung Hills improved to 15-4 and next hosts the Panthers on Feb. 7.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Brandon Toranzo Stands Atop Essex County

WEST ORANGE, NJ - The Nutley junior rolled through the heavyweight division in earning his first Essex County Tournament championship as the annual two-day event concluded on Thursday afternoon at Codey Arena in West Orange. Toranzo, now a perfect 24-0 this season, recorded a fall in just 1:42 over John Stockelberg of Verona in the final. Toranzo had pinned Joshua Schumann of Glen Ridge in just 27 seconds in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday before posting a 10-4 decision over Jack Tierney of Seton Hall Prep in Thursday's semifinal round. Nutley also had another finalist in senior Franco Graffeo, who reached the 126-pound...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Manchester Girls Defeat Barnegat 51-40 in Hoops Contest

BARNEGAT - Devyn Quigley scored 36 points and 20 rebounds to lead Manchester over Barnegat 51-40 in Barnegat. Quigley also went 12-14 from the free-throw line. Barnegat  took an 11-6 lead in the first quarter. Manchester tied the contest at 19 at the half. Barnegat was outscored 32-21 in the second half.  Emma Thornton had 14 points and 19 rebounds for Barnegat while Cara McCoy scored 12 points.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Roxbury Hockey Beats West Morris Central in Thriller

ROXBURY, NJ – The Roxbury High School ice hockey team and its opponent from West Morris Central came into the Mennen Sports Arena on Thursday with their seasons at state. It turned out to be a battle of the goaltenders, a third-period thriller that saw the Gaels emerge as the victors by a score of 2-1 and bring their record on the season to 10-3. Coming into the game, the Wolfpack were 6-5-3 and being pursued in divisional points after losing two of their last four games. The Gaels, coming off their ninth win on Monday, were hungry for retribution after losing...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Boys Basketball: Bridgewater-Raritan Pulls Away to Beat JFK Iselin, 58-45

ISELIN, NJ — Playing for the third time in four nights, the Bridgewater-Raritan boys basketball team had some trouble getting out of the gate Friday evening. But, down the stretch, the Panthers made all the big plays to pull away and defeat JFK of Iselin, 58-45. Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Hunterdon Central Tuesday night, avenging an early-season loss, before running into an expected buzzsaw in behemoth Rutgers Prep on Thursday night. The Panthers missed their first six shots against JFK on Friday, but they shot better that 55 percent in the fourth quarter. "Our schedule the first 10 games of the season was just brutal,"...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
HS Wrestling: Phillipsburg Wins the Toss-ups vs. North Hunterdon 42-21

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Hunter Cleaver, Connor Hille, John Wargo and Gavin Hawk all came up with pins and Phillipsburg High School won six of the final seven bouts to break a 18-18 tie as the Stateliners defeated host North Hunterdon in a Skyland Conference cross-division wrestling match on Friday night. Cleaver and Hille opened the match with pins in 1:07 and 1:06 respectively. After the Lions tied the match at 12-12 Wargo gave the ‘Liners an 18-12 lead with a pin in 1:20. Gavin Geleta gave P’burg the lead for good at 21-18 with a 5-1 decision, winning a tossup bout...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Boys Basketball; Madison Eliminates Whippany Park from the Quarter Final Round of the Morris County Tournament

MADISON, NJ -  The Madison boys basketball defeated Whippany Park, 65-46 in the Morris County Tournament. Jackson Maloney led the Dodgers will 22 points including 6 3-pointers. Evan Colao added 16 points and Gavin Randall added 12. Sean Mariani added two baskets and Daniel Dacey added a 3-pointer. Michael Liddy, Tommy Bland, Todd Hanson and Zach Taddeo each added a basket. For the Wildcats, Danny Sierchio added 15 points while Shane Kelly added 10. The No. 9 Dodgers advance to face No. 8 Morris Knolls in the First Round of the MCT.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones  
MADISON, NJ
Southern Falls 37-30 to Jackson in Key Class A South Boys Basketball Matchup

JACKSON - Caden Schubiger led Southern with a game high 12 points, but it was not enough as Jackson defeated Southern 37-30 in a key Shore Conference Class A South contest. Mehki Cherry led Jackson with 11 points and the Rams were held to two points in the final quarter due to Jackson' solid defense.  Samir Padilla and Respect Tyleek each scored six points for the Jaguars.  Southern center Tom Menegus did not play due to a recent ankle injury.   
JACKSON, NJ
Varsity Boys Basketball: Brearley Conquers Westwood

KENILWORTH, NJ – The Bears continued their winning streak on Thursday evening defeating the Cardinals 61-57. Highlights of the game as stated by Head Coach Ryan Huber included "Jake Zawacki lead the Bears with 28 points. Diego Bendezu scored 8 fourth quarter points including two 3 pointers to stop a Westwood run. Ryan Obiedzinski made two free throws with 8.3 seconds left to clinch the victory for the Bears." Go Bears!   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.  
WESTWOOD, NJ
Chargers Girls Junior Varsity Team Stays Undefeated

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School junior varsity girls' basketball team continued to roll on Friday, defeating Woodbridge High School's JV squad. Spotswood's victory was the team's 15th straight. Ella Calandruccio, Alex Nault, Josey Longo and Mikayla DaRocha all dropped 10 points for the Chargers. Tatum Jones and Brianna DelAversano added eight points apiece.  The Chargers JV game against Hamilton West High School on Saturday was canceled. Spotswood returns to the court on Tuesday to take on the Owls junior varsity team at Highland Park High School. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Ridge Swimmers in Thrilling Match-Up Against Hillsborough

BASKING RIDGE, NJ - Ridge girls’ and boys’ teams narrowly beat Hillsborough on Tuesday, January 24 in a close, thrilling meet. There were plenty of tight races and lots of team spirit on display, as both teams cheered loudly on deck. Both Ridge teams won by 94 to 76.  In the boys’ meet, it all came down to the final events, the 100 Breast and the 400 Free relay, both of which Ridge won. Other notable moments included Garrett Gould’s victory in the 50 Free, which broke the Ridge school record and Mitch Ferraioli’s two come-from-behind touch-out wins in the 100...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Madison Wrestlers Compete in Morris County Tournament

JEFFERSON, NJ - In the first day of the Morris County Tournament at Mount Olive, 138-pounder AnthonyvCollins won in the second round by a 7-1 decision, Jason Candelario won by fall in 2:40 at 144 and Skyler Pastro won a 3-1 decision at 215. The Morris County Wrestling Tournament will continue on Saturday.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Wrestling: Columbia Beats Rutgers Prep, 66-18

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- The Columbia wrestling team turned in a dominant performance in a 66-18 victory over Rutgers Prep in a quad meet on Saturday. The Cougars' record is 8-4. 113 Blair Rodriguez (C) — Forfeit 120 Jared Van Allen (C) — Pin 3:45 Zach Burden (RP) 126 Kenji Shimizu (C) — Forfeit 132 August Katz (C) — Forfeit 138 Widgerry Dieujuste (C) — Forfeit 144 Derek Mingmongkol (C) — Pin 0:18 Daniel Hristov (RP) 157 Henry Freese (C) — Pin 1:31 Ryan Bathan (RP) 175 Lukas Alexander (C) — Forfeit 190 Louis Thelemaque III (C) — Forfeit 215 Nicholas Alexander (C) — Pin 1:22 Matteo Stryshak (RP) 106 Reid Ordower (C) — Forfeit
COLUMBIA, NJ
Paterson Schools Suffer Tough Losses on Court

PATERSON, NJ - The Eastside Lady Ghosts headed to Bayonne High School to take on the Bees in an out of conference matchup. Eastside suffered a 73-42 loss against a tough Bees squad that now sits 17-2 on the season. With the loss, the Ghosts boast a reocrd of 12-5 but remain on top of the Liberty in the Big North.  The game featured sophomore guard Nevaeh Banks leading the way, scoring 18 points, adding two rebounds and one steal. Senior forward Ronshanae Austin also added 12 points on offense and had a game high six rebounds and three steals. As a...
PATERSON, NJ
Madison Ice Hockey Defeats Howell; 4-1; Dodger Goalie Bryan Worthington Made 36 Saves

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ - Madison boys ice hockey (4-12) defeated Howell, 4-1, on Friday. Sam Gero scored three goals, Tyler Shannon added a goal and an assist, Patrick Layng and Jonathan Erickson had assists Madison goalie Bryan Worthington made 36 saves. The Dodgers will be back on the ice against Mendham on Wednesday Feb. 1 at Mennen Arena. Puck drop is 7:45pm.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
Verona Wrestlers: Three Top 4 Finishes in Essex County Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Three members of the Verona wrestling team placed in the top four in their respective weight classes at the Essex County Tournament on Thursday. John Stockelberg was the Essex County runner-up in the 285-pound weight class. Jake Ferry took third place in the 150-pound division. Jesse Wagner came in fourth place at 120 pounds.  
VERONA, NJ
