Boys Basketball: Woodbridge Defeats North Plainfield, 50-45

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ — Woodbridge High's Barrons established a 10-point lead in the first quarter and went on to a 50-45 boys basketball victory over North Plainfield High’s Canucks Tuesday night.

Junior Jayce Green scored 11 points for the Barrons (9-7), who built a 12-2 lead after one quarter and led, 29-17, at halftime.

Nadino Joseph finished with 10 points and Kendall Pala had eight points for Woodbridge, which score on 12 of 19 foul shots. Nfii Bannavti led North Plainfield (6-8) with 16 points.

Woodbridge will host the South Plainfield Tigers in its next game Thursday night.



