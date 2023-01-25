ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Winter Weather Advisory Today in Madison Until 4pm

By Susie Scholz
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Morris County on Wednesday January 25 until 4pm.

According to the National Weather Service, a chance of snow before noon and then snow and rain mix before changing all to rain around 1pm. Total snow accumulations are less than half an inch.

Rain will continue through the evening hours and a thunderstorm is possible before 2am. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New rainfall about 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 43.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsvSH_0kQjB40S00

TAPinto.net

Code Blue in Effect for Madison and Morris County Through Sunday

MORRIS  COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Thursday January 26.   Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30's tonight, stated the National Weather Service.  Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees on Friday but fall into the high 20's Friday evening. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Winter Weather Advisory for East Hanover & Florham Park Wednesday

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Morris County which will go into effect from 7am - 7pm on Wednesday, January 25th. According to the National Weather Service, snow is likely to begin before 1pm and then snow mixed with rain until 4pm and then turning to all rain in the evening. Snow accumulations of 1-2 inches possible, they said. Ice accumulations are possible. The weather authority is asking motorists to plan on slippery road conditions that could impact the morning and evening commutes. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures rising to the mid 40's.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rain Has Subsided, but Flooding Issues Remain Today in Paramus

PARAMUS, NJ - The excessive rainfall during the last 24 hours could cause small stream flooding, according to an emergency Paramus alert. The Saddle River near Lodi affecting Bergen County could cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. At 6 a.m. this morning, the flood level was at 6.1 feet. The river was expected to crest early Thursday at 6.2 feet, and fall below flood stage by this afternoon. Flood stage is 5.5 feet. At 6.0 feet, flooding occurs on the parking lots of the Boys and Girls Club and the Portuguese American Club, and the intersection of Kimmig Avenue and Borig Place in Lodi, and the parking lot of the Municipal building and at the Swim Club in Rochelle Park. Police said if you spot flood waters, "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Traffic Alert: Friday Morning and Afternoon Road Closures

SOMERSET, NJ - Commuters should avoid Weston Road and Old Georgetown Road if possible to to road closures that will last until 4:30 pm today, according to alerts sent by the township.  Read below for alerts sent out after 8:39 am today:  Road Closure: Weston Rd between Mettlers Rd and Elizabeth Ave from 9:00AM-4:30PM for tree work. Local Traffic only. Road Closure Old Georgetown Rd between Canal Rd & Carroll Pl from 8:30AM-3:00PM for DPW Work. Local Traffic only.
FRANKLIN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerville Escapes Significant Damage from Peters Brook Flooding

SOMERVILLE, NJ - A steady stream of storm warning posts were posted online throughout the early morning hours Thursday by police departments and Somerset County emergency services with notices of road closures caused by flooding and fallen trees, as well as downed power lines. There was no snow, and fortunately, the rainfall wasn't enough to turn the Peters Brook into a raging torrent as it did Sept. 1, 2021 during Hurricane Ida, which caused hundreds of millions in damages to residences, apartment buildings, businesses, schools, public works equipment, firetrucks, parked cars and infrastructure in Somerville. The brook, which wends its way through borough neighborhoods before emptying in to the Raritan River, did overflow in some low-lying areas overnight including Chambres Park and Firemen's Field in the southwest section of the borough. The borough received a $2,541,000 federal grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development last year for a facelift of the underutilized and flood-prone Chambres Park on Southside Avenue. Flocks of Canada geese took advantage of the opportunity to settle down in the temporary ponds created by the brook overflowing its banks at both sites.  
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Final Rahway Soup Stroll is On, Runs Until 4 p.m. Today

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway's final Soup Stroll event of the month is taking place today, Saturday, January 28, 1-4 p.m. It is part of the city's Special Improvement District's (SID) events and programs. The Soup Stroll is an interactive event that includes sampling the soups of participating restaurants, taking a selfie of yourself enjoying your soup, and being entered into a drawing. To review the directions and guidelines for participation, click here. No registration is required for this free event. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
CBS New York

Red Alert: NYC's first chance for measurable snow Wednesday

Alert: We have a Red Alert for rain, snow, wind and coastal flooding Wednesday.Snow: Winter weather advisories are in effect as far south as Fairfield, Connecticut, and western Passaic in New Jersey. There is nothing in Bergen, Hudson, Essex or the five boroughs as of Tuesday evening. The snow will have a heavy and wet quality to it, not easy to shovel. Just wait and let the rain do its thing. Much of the snowfall is expected to be washed away or greatly reduced, except in places well north and west.Wind: A wind advisory is in effect for a sliver of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Nutley Road Closures, Delays for PSE&G Transport Sun. Jan. 29

The Township of Nutley is aware of an oversized trailer transport by PSE&G scheduled in Nutley for January 29, 2023, weather and operationally permitting.  The company performing the transport for PSE&G is W J Casey Trucking and Rigging. The transport route in Nutley will be in two sections, the first entering Nutley from Belleville on Washington Avenue to Centre Street to E. Passaic Avenue at which point it will enter the Township of Bloomfield.  The second section will be from the Township of Bloomfield entering back into Nutley at Kingsland Street to Cathedral Avenue.  Once on Cathedral the transport will enter...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Construction Promises to Tie Up Two Area Roads Starting Next Week

DOYLESTOWN, PA—PennDOT announced two projects starting early next week in Doylestown Borough and New Britain Township that will likely cause headaches for motorists into the spring. Starting on Monday, Jan. 30, a contractor will begin performing traffic signal pole and curb ramp construction on Main Street in Doylestown Borough. A lane will be closed at the intersection of Main Street and State Street/Business U.S. 202 until April 28 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Also starting next week, PECO Energy will begin aerial utility construction on Butler Avenue in New Britain Township between County Line Road and Schoolhouse Road. Between Jan. 31 and March 31, there will be lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. PennDOT noted that the closures are weather dependent. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Bus vs. House Accident Closes Passaic Ave. in Roseland and West Caldwell

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- A school bus with no children aboard slammed into a house around 9 a.m. Friday, forcing Passaic Avenue to be closed in West Caldwell and Roseland. According to WNBC Channel 4 News, the bus hit the residence hard enough to partially shift the foundation. According to the report, the home was not occupied at the time. Police said that the driver let off students at West Caldwell Tech three miles away a few minutes before the crash. The incident remained under investigation Friday afternoon. WNBC-4 reported that the bus driver was led away from the scene in handcuffs. The Roseland Police Department sent out an alert at 9:15 a.m. Friday: Please be advised that there is a traffic accident on Passaic Ave going towards West Caldwell near the intersection of Harrison Ave. Until the accident is cleared, Passaic Ave is closed in that area. Please avoid the area and plan an alternate route.
ROSELAND, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90 units pitched for Morristown

A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Wrestlers Compete in Morris County Tournament

JEFFERSON, NJ - In the first day of the Morris County Tournament at Mount Olive, 138-pounder AnthonyvCollins won in the second round by a 7-1 decision, Jason Candelario won by fall in 2:40 at 144 and Skyler Pastro won a 3-1 decision at 215. The Morris County Wrestling Tournament will continue on Saturday.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Accident Closes Passaic Ave. in Roseland

ROSELAND, NJ -- The Roseland Police Department sent out an alert at 9:15 a.m. Friday: Please be advised that there is a traffic accident on Passaic Ave going towards West Caldwell near the intersection of Harrison Ave. Until the accident is cleared, Passaic Ave is closed in that area. Please avoid the area and plan an alternate route.
ROSELAND, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District Releases Polling Places for March Referendum Vote

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District has released the list of polling places for the March 14 referendum. Residents can either vote by mail or in specific polling places from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The list of polling places is as follows: Adamsville Primary School, on Union Avenue – Districts 3, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 27 Bradley Gardens Primary School, on Pine Street – Districts 1, 2, 16 Crim Primary School, on Crim Road – Districts 9, 10, 12, 18, 20, 23, 24, 32 Hamilton Primary School, on Hamilton Lane – Districts 6, 13, 17, 22, 28, 29 Milltown Primary School, on Milltown Road – Districts 31, 33 Van Holten Primary School, on Van Holten Road – Districts 4, 5, 11, 19, 25, 26, 30, 34, 35, 36 John F. Kennedy Primary School – All Raritan Borough Districts Register to vote by clicking here. To vote by mail, click here. For more information on the referendum, click here.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Dies in Fire in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - A man was killed in a fire earlier this week in East Brunswick Township, according to a press release from the police department. The man’s identity has not been made public at this time pending notification of next of kin. No other fatalities or injuries have been reported at this time. On Thursday, January 26th, at approximately 4:24 P.M., a fire was reported on Lake Avenue. The East Brunswick Police and all three East Brunswick Fire Districts arrived at the scene and quickly worked to extinguish the fire. Authorities located an unresponsive man inside the structure who was...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

