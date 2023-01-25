ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Winter Weather Advisory Today in Morristown Until 4pm

By Susie Scholz
 3 days ago

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Morris County on Wednesday January 25 until 4pm.

According to the National Weather Service, a chance of snow before noon and then snow and rain mix before changing all to rain around 1pm. Total snow accumulations are less than half an inch.

Rain will continue through the evening hours and a thunderstorm is possible before 2am. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New rainfall about 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 43.

