ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning. The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County awarded $1.5 million to build new park in Horizon City

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A $1.5 million grant has been awarded to El Paso County to build a new park in Horizon City. "This funding will be used for a hike-and-bike trail, pavilion, picnic shelters, a garden, site amenities with ADA components, lighting, native landscaping, parking, sidewalks, interpretive signage, and site work," according to Senator César Blanco.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso's longest-serving Police Chief Gregory Allen laid to rest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "The honors, the presence of the community and law enforcement throughout the region and the area is just a symbol that represents how much Chief Allen meant to, not only to our department, but the law enforcement community in general," El Paso police sergeant Robert Gomez said.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Jan. 28

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

El Paso woman arrested for wire fraud, impersonation of federal employee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23 on criminal charges related to alleged wire fraud and impersonating a federal employee. According to United States Attorney’s office, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez allegedly portrayed herself as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) employee and defrauded more than 20 victims […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso community prepares to honor Police Chief Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The memory and life of the longstanding police chief, Greg Allen, will be honored starting Thursday evening. Chief Allen was El Paso's longest serving chief as he guided the community for 15 years, including through the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting. Tribute on Thursday:
EL PASO, TX
PLANetizen

El Paso Freeway Cap Linked to Road Expansion

A proposed freeway cap in El Paso, Texas could rejoin neighborhoods divided by Interstate 10, but could be tied to the freeway’s expansion, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. “The 2,300-foot-long deck would reconnect those communities, creating a new public space. According to illustrations published by the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the deck could include green space, athletic fields, pedestrian paths and other amenities.”
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy