US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
KTSA
Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star using hi-tech assets to stop illegal crossings
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is illustrating some of the advanced tools being utilized by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to stop illegal immigration at the southern border. Among the tools at the disposal of state and federal law enforcement are aerial drones...
KFOX 14
Civilians, law enforcement pay final respects to late El Paso police chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several El Pasoans and law enforcement agencies showed up to pay their respects for late El Paso police chief Greg Allen's funeral services on Friday. Both civilians and law enforcement said they went to say "thank you" to Allen for all he has done...
KFOX 14
Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
KVIA
Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning. The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along...
KFOX 14
Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
A second segment of state-funded border wall is being built by the State of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor's plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren't consulted.
KFOX 14
El Paso County awarded $1.5 million to build new park in Horizon City
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A $1.5 million grant has been awarded to El Paso County to build a new park in Horizon City. "This funding will be used for a hike-and-bike trail, pavilion, picnic shelters, a garden, site amenities with ADA components, lighting, native landscaping, parking, sidewalks, interpretive signage, and site work," according to Senator César Blanco.
KFOX 14
El Paso's longest-serving Police Chief Gregory Allen laid to rest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "The honors, the presence of the community and law enforcement throughout the region and the area is just a symbol that represents how much Chief Allen meant to, not only to our department, but the law enforcement community in general," El Paso police sergeant Robert Gomez said.
El Paso CBP officers apprehend 62 individuals with outstanding arrest warrants in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in the El Paso area have apprehended 62 individuals with outstanding warrants since the beginning of 2023. On Jan. 7, CBP officers encountered a 42-year-old male, Venezuela citizen who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. Primary […]
KFOX 14
Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Jan. 28
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
Trucker allegedly tried to smuggle 57 Guatemalan children to border
The Mexican government is investigating a driver allegedly caught smuggling 57 Guatemalan children to the border in the back of a cargo truck.
El Paso One of the Dirtiest Cities in the US, According to New Study
Here's a recent study you won't see the City of El Paso sharing on its social media. El Paso is a dirty city, and not in a sexy-time kind of way. More of a pollution and trash kind of way. That is according to a new study that names El Paso among the 50 dirtiest cities in the nation.
Can You Legally Raise Chickens Inside El Paso City Limits?
Because of shortages and rising prices eggs are a hot commodity these days. I saw on the news that the cost of a carton of oval protein goodness has led to some El Pasoans turning to the thug life and smuggling eggs in from Juarez where a dozen costs half as much as they do here.
El Paso woman arrested for wire fraud, impersonation of federal employee
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23 on criminal charges related to alleged wire fraud and impersonating a federal employee. According to United States Attorney’s office, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez allegedly portrayed herself as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) employee and defrauded more than 20 victims […]
KFOX 14
TTUHSC El Paso awarded grant to educate migrant farmworkers on health effects of pesticide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded a $30,000 grant to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso for the Farmworkers Pesticide Use Protection Project. The project will educate migrant farmworkers and their families on the health effects and safe use of pesticides...
KFOX 14
El Paso community prepares to honor Police Chief Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The memory and life of the longstanding police chief, Greg Allen, will be honored starting Thursday evening. Chief Allen was El Paso's longest serving chief as he guided the community for 15 years, including through the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting. Tribute on Thursday:
PLANetizen
El Paso Freeway Cap Linked to Road Expansion
A proposed freeway cap in El Paso, Texas could rejoin neighborhoods divided by Interstate 10, but could be tied to the freeway’s expansion, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. “The 2,300-foot-long deck would reconnect those communities, creating a new public space. According to illustrations published by the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the deck could include green space, athletic fields, pedestrian paths and other amenities.”
