To the surprise of no one, Katie Clute was recently named the 2022-23 Gatorade Ohio Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. The Olmsted Falls senior easily won the Division I state title in November, and she went undefeated in nine races leading up to the state meet. She has signed a national letter of intent to compete for the University of Oregon next year.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO