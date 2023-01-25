Read full article on original website
Related
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
House Prices Will Rise Fastest in These 6 Cities
The areas that remained the most affordable during the boom in the housing market will see lower home-price declines in 2023, according to an investment bank.
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
New York, California suffer biggest blow as more Americans flee to low-tax states
More Americans migrated to lower-tax, predominantly Republican-led states in 2022, with Texas and Florida seeing the biggest population growth last year.
travelnoire.com
The Top U.S. Coastal Cities To Relocate To In 2023 May Surprise You
The city you live in greatly affects your mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Living in an overpopulated, chaotic city may not be the best choice if you feel stressed and overwhelmed. Since the pandemic, many people have embraced the world of remote work. People are embracing the freedom of working from anywhere and relocating to cities that are more peaceful.
Best (& Worst) States to Retire In - 2023
New research reveals which states are the best (and worst) to retire in for 2023.
New Jersey Is 2023's 2nd Worst State to Retire: Study
NEW JERSEY — Think you’ll retire in 2023? Then, think about retiring to Virginia, Florida, Colorado, even Wyoming. A new study ranks New Jersey as the 49th worst U.S. state, second only to dead-last Kentucky. Finding the best states to retire can be difficult without doing lots of research. Even in the most affordable areas of the U.S., most retirees cannot rely on Social Security or pension checks alone to cover all of their living expenses. Personal finance site WalletHub just released a study ranking the best states to retire in 2023, compared their affordability, quality of life, and healthcare costs. See the complete...
California is one of the worst states to drive in, new list says. Here’s what beat it
The study looked at factors such as the cost of owning a car, traffic and safety.
digg.com
The Best American Cities To Retire In, Mapped
From cities with better financial safety nets to ones with a better life expectancy, here's a ranking of America's biggest metro areas as potential retirement destinations. Using various quality of life metrics, like crime stats, life expectancy, retirement incomes, weather conditions, rents, public infrastructure and more, StorageCafe analyzed the 100 biggest metro areas in the US to determine which ones were the best for prospective retirees.
Winter storm to hit the West, blizzard and dangerous wind chills forecast for some: Friday weather updates
More winter weather is forecast across the country on Friday and through the weekend, with snow and dangerous wind chills possible in some areas.
moneytalksnews.com
10 States With the Smallest Homes
American homes today are larger than in our past. After World War II, construction of a national system of highways allowed homebuyers to gravitate to the suburbs where the size of homes began to grow. The average single family American home grew from 909 square feet in 1949 to 2,480...
Ready for spring? AccuWeather has a sneak peek of the long-range forecast
No matter what Punxsutawney Phil prognosticates on Feb. 2, AccuWeather meteorologists say it will still feel like winter for more than half of the nation over the next six weeks. The middle of January marked the halfway point in meteorological winter, which comes to an end in just five weeks...
msn.com
All 50 State Capitals, Ranked From Worst to First
U.S. state capitals are much more than the homes of state governments or even a sing-song list of names we memorized in grade school. In fact, lots of state capitals are bustling, historic cities that can be the heart and soul of the states they represent. But while some are thriving cultural hubs with dynamic rhythms, others can be pretty isolated and mundane or simply unaffordable.
A recession in 2023 could take biggest toll on West, Northeast. See how your state may fare
A recession in 2023 could hit the West and Northeast hardest. The Midwest is likely to best withstand a downturn.
People want to move to Florida's more affordable smaller towns, which some brokers predict will be more popular than cities like Miami this year
DeShunte Jones, 31, moved with his wife, two sons, and three dogs to a cul-de-sac on the Gulf Coast: "It's a picture of everything you could want."
Texas sees big population gains from California, New York, report says
Welcome to the Lone Star State, y'all.
Forbes Report on Healthiest and Least Healthiest States
In a recent Forbes Advisor report, a team analyzed data to discover which 50 states had the least and most healthy populations. The gathered data for 21 metrics was taken from Kaiser Family Foundation and Centers for Disease control and prevention. The metrics considered included substance abuse, lifestyle habits and health outlook.
These are the worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Graph: Tracking soaring egg prices in the Midwest, other US regions
DETROIT – Eggs, a staple ingredient in American households, have soared to extreme prices -- without even hatching. Jokes aside, the cost of eggs has more than doubled in the past year, putting strain on shoppers and businesses. By the end of 2022, a carton of a dozen grade A eggs cost $4.25 on average, according to the consumer price index. In December 2021, a carton cost $1.79 -- that’s a 138% increase in one year.
Comments / 0