San Luis Obispo, CA

First-phase of Shabang Music Festival lineup announced

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
Pre-sale tickets now available

– Shabang Music Productions announced today the first round of performers in the line-up for its upcoming Shabang Live Music and Arts Festival 2023 event scheduled for May 5 and 6 of this year at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo. This year’s headliners include Hippo Campus and Hayden James, among others that have yet to be released.

The festival will showcase more than 50 performers including legendary artists like Hippo Campus and

Hayden James, as well as Vundabar, SNBRN, Black V Neck, Bay Ledges, Tijuana Panthers, Lunar Vacation, and Dudeo Perez. More performers will be released in the coming weeks.

Along with the performers, there will be many non-musical performances, local food and beverage vendors, a “silent disco,” interactive art pieces, and more.

Tier I General Admission tickets are available now- $95 for Friday, $135 for Saturday, $195 for a two-day pass- and will be available during the festival. To purchase tickets and for more information about the festival, visit www.shabangslo.com/tickets.

“We are so proud to say that we have worked to create the highest caliber line-up possible for the fans of Shabang,” said Greg Golf, Co-founder and Marketing Director of Shabang Music Productions. “Combine that with the art, experiences, food, beverage, and scenery, Shabang is set to be the best weekend of anyone’s year. We hope to wow the Central Coast with great music and even better vibes.”

