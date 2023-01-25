Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chronicle
Duke School of Medicine withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings
The Duke School of Medicine will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Medical Schools ranking. Mary E. Klotman, dean of the School of Medicine, and Edward Buckley, vice dean for education of the School of Medicine, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Friday release. Their statement cited concerns with the “value and validity of the rankings.”
cbs17
New blood test more accurate in identifying knee osteoarthritis, Duke study finds
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting more than 32.5 million adults in the U.S. “It’s really a joint deterioration that occurs that leads to the loss of function of the joint, but it affects the whole joint,” said Dr. Virginia Kraus, Professor of Medicine at Duke University.
carolinajournal.com
High Point College Republicans: HPU canceled our event, classmates threatened us, but we won’t be silenced
Have you ever felt that your voice wasn’t loud enough to be heard?. On Sunday, the High Point University College Republicans Chapter felt this way as the school canceled our documentary screening event and we received threatening comments. The event, to be hosted by HPUCR president Hayley Hill, who...
Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI
RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
Raleigh doctor guilty of using 'unsanitary' surgical devices, other charges in Medicare fraud case
A Raleigh doctor was found guilty of re-using "unsanitary" equipment meant for one-time use on unsuspecting patients during surgeries as part of a massive Medicare fraud case
rhinotimes.com
Possible Prepared Food Tax For Greensboro Is Hard To Swallow For Some
The City of Greensboro often makes requests of Guilford County government for cooperation on a wide variety of issues. The latest such discussion – still in the very early stages – could lead to the city asking the county for help in implementing a prepared food tax. That...
Governor Cooper attends ground breaking for new supersonic jet facility in Greensboro
Aircraft manufacturing company Boom Supersonic broke ground in Greensboro Thursday for its new aircraft 'superfactory'.
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new state auditor be chosen in NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
alamancenews.com
ABSS hires from within to replace retiring chief operations officer
The Alamance-Burlington school system has hired from within to replace one of its top-ranking administrators, chief operations officer Dr. Todd Thorpe, who recently announced his intention to retire at the end of February. School board members voted unanimously, 6-0, Monday night to hire Greg Hook, current principal at Hawfields Middle...
WXII 12
2 students pepper-sprayed to break up fight at Paisley Magnet School
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A School Resource Officer pepper-sprayed two students who were fighting atPaisley Magnet School. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said some students were temporarily outside due to the smell. The school’s principal said the pepper spray was used near a vent causing the odor to spread. However, everything is back to normal and all students are back in the school.
Harmony Place in Asheboro had multiple violations prior to sudden closure, state paperwork reveals
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Violations at an Asheboro daycare that abruptly closed last month go back for years, according to NCDHHS paperwork. Harmony Place daycare lost its license in Feb. 2020, stemming from an incident in Aug. 2019 where a child was hospitalized after being hit in the head with a wooden porch swing. The […]
High Point University
HPU Poll: Nearly Half of North Carolinians Give Governor a Positive Approval Rating
HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 25, 2023 – In a new High Point University Poll, North Carolinians gave Gov. Roy Cooper a job approval rating of 48%, while 30% said they disapprove and 22% did not offer an opinion either way. These same respondents gave President Joe Biden a job...
North Carolina restaurant receives ‘C’ grade for 27 health violations, 12 critical: report
The restaurant, Church's Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations.
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
First 2023 case of animal rabies confirmed in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first case of animal rabies of the year in the county. The Division of Public Health says that a skunk found on Carmon Road in Gibsonville tested positive for the rabies virus on Wednesday. North Carolina mandates that […]
New documents detail mistreatment of children at Asheboro day care
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — New state documents show six violations caused by the mistreatment of children at one of the largest day care facilities in Asheboro. Harmony Place daycare in Asheboro closed its door in December of 2022 to dozens of parents without telling them why the facility shut down. On that Wednesday, the former […]
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
rhinotimes.com
Not From High Point? Ignore This Waste Collection Event
A lot of local governments in central North Carolina hold hazardous waste collection events, but for the most part they’re not too picky about where that waste comes from. The City of High Point, on the other hand, makes it crystal clear that they are holding the event for High Point residents only – and, if you live outside the city, well, your hazardous waste isn’t welcome there.
