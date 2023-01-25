Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eagle933.com
Homelessness in Montana, what can we do to improve our state?
Homelessness in Montana is on the rise. In fact it's on the rise across America. You may have recently seen that in Flathead County the Flathead County commissioners sent out a public letter to their citizens, saying "enough is enough." I find the letter infuriating. It's almost like the County...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Public Schools, Police Department Responding to Alleged Misconduct by Glacier High School Wrestlers
The Kalispell Police Department and Kalispell Public Schools are investigating alleged misconduct by members of the Glacier High School wrestling team following reports received by police and school district officials on Jan. 9. According to accounts by Glacier High School parents, and a cease and desist letter sent to Kalispell Public Schools officials, students are alleging instances of hazing and sexual assault by wrestling team members, largely on school buses and in hotel rooms during competition travel.
Flathead Lake Brewing Company working to reopen after 'unforeseen disaster'
One of the Flathead’s most iconic breweries has been closed for close to two months after a suppression pipe burst over the main kitchen.
Flathead Beacon
‘We Are Losing Money Every Month’
At Immanuel Lutheran Communities in Kalispell, the long-term care facility is one of two “life plan” communities in the state, offering independent living, assisted living, memory, post-acute and long-term care for seniors. About 60% of the roughly 300 residents in the facility are Montana Medicaid recipients while the remainder are on Medicare or pay through a private insurer.
Flathead Beacon
Prep Basketball Rankings Jan. 25
The Class B state boys and girls tournaments will be played in Great Falls in mid-March, but make no mistake: The road to the championships runs through Bigfork. The Valkyries (12-0) have held the top spot in the girls rankings all season, thanks to a dominant run in which they are outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 50 points per game. Only three teams have scored more than 20 points against them, and the outlier was 46 by future Class A rival Columbia Falls — merely a 23-point Bigfork triumph.
montanarightnow.com
Columbia Falls police trying to ID theft suspect
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Columbia Falls Police Department is trying to identify a theft suspect. CFPD asked on social media anyone who can help identify the suspect to call them at 406-892-3234, option 1 for dispatch and reference case #2023-456.
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish rape suspect pleads guilty
A Whitefish man accused of raping a teenager last summer is looking at a partially suspended 20-year sentence in Montana State Prison. Shane Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court last month after striking a deal with prosecutors. Judge Robert Allison accepted the guilty plea Dec. 5 and set sentencing for Feb. 16.
Flathead Beacon
Man Charged with Deliberate Homicide in Whitefish
The Whitefish Police Department on Jan. 24 responded to a homicide at the Local Monthly Lodging Apartments at 6400 Highway 93 South in Whitefish. At approximately 1:30 a.m., the police department received multiple 911 calls reporting a single gunshot at the site. Responding officers located an adult male, who they determined was deceased as a result of the gunshot wound. Officers identified 32-year-old Steven Justin Hedrick as the shooter. Hedrick was detained, questioned and transported to the Flathead County Detention Center, where he is currently being held on deliberate homicide charges.
YAHOO!
Shooting in Whitefish leaves one dead
Jan. 24—A 32-year-old man is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed another man Tuesday morning at a U.S. 93 South apartment complex in Whitefish. Steven Justin Hedrick is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a pending deliberate homicide warrant. Whitefish Police officers detained him after responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a single gunshot at Local Monthly Lodging Apartments about 1:30 a.m., according to a department press release.
Man arrested following fatal shooting in Whitefish
A man is behind bars following a fatal shooting that happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Whitefish.
YAHOO!
Warrant issued for man accused of shooting at kayakers
Jan. 24—A judge has issued a bench warrant for a man accused of shooting at kayakers after he failed to make a scheduled appearance in Flathead County District Court last week. Jeffrey Allen Smith, 49, of Whitefish faces four counts of felony criminal endangerment in connection with the June...
Comments / 0