The Class B state boys and girls tournaments will be played in Great Falls in mid-March, but make no mistake: The road to the championships runs through Bigfork. The Valkyries (12-0) have held the top spot in the girls rankings all season, thanks to a dominant run in which they are outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 50 points per game. Only three teams have scored more than 20 points against them, and the outlier was 46 by future Class A rival Columbia Falls — merely a 23-point Bigfork triumph.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO