3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for DecadesZoe DixonCircleville, OH
Mitchell’s defense maintains innocence in hearing about Chase Meola’s murder, claims witness testimonies are ‘unreliable’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
City of Marysville Receives Grant For Blighted Building
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
NBC4 Columbus
How much snow to expect Wednesday with next winter storm
The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. How much snow to expect Wednesday with next winter …. The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Ohio interstate...
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
columbusunderground.com
Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures
Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
NBC4 Columbus
Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified
Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3kLXGzB. Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified. Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon...
WTAP
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
NBC4 Columbus
Over 100 volunteers conduct census of homeless population in Columbus and Franklin County
Snow, freezing rain or shine Wednesday, around 130 volunteers will use much of the day to size the population of people who are homeless in Franklin County. https://nbc4i.co/3XUyoxx. Over 100 volunteers conduct census of homeless population …. Snow, freezing rain or shine Wednesday, around 130 volunteers will use much of...
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
NBC4 Columbus
After wintry mix, colder air returns with snow showers
Expect gusty winds along with falling temperatures, with snow showers overnight. A wintry start to the day brought 1 to 3 inches of wet snow early Wednesday, before changing to rain, as milder air was drawn northward ahead of low pressure moving through the Ohio Valley and into the southern Great Lakes.
Police: 13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot in southeast Columbus late Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Quaker Road at 11:58 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 13-year-old boy suffering...
White knuckles: Methadone access complicated by winter storms
It was below freezing when Billy stepped outside of his home in Newark, Ohio. He tried to start his girlfriend’s car, but it wouldn’t start. He tried again. Nothing. Somehow, though, they both needed to get from Newark to a methadone clinic in Columbus. Normally it’s a 45-minute drive, but with the snow, the wind and the roads, it was hard to tell how long it would take.
cwcolumbus.com
'Heartbroken and saddened;' Columbus police chief on video of Tyre Nichols' beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said she is heartbroken and saddened after watching the videos of Tyre Nichols released by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop on January 7. The video, which was released in...
Pickup truck fire causes backup on I-71 North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A truck caught fire on Friday and emitted plumes of smoke, causing major delays on Interstate 71 North. Around 10:30 a.m., Columbus police arrived at I-71 North between the Cooke Road and North Broadway exits to find a pickup truck engulfed in flames. By 10:50 a.m., firefighters appeared to have the […]
One shot dead in South Central Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after being shot in South Central Hilltop Thursday evening. At about 7:45 p.m., Columbus police went to the 2400 block of Eakin Road near Hilltonia Park for a reported shooting, dispatchers said. Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene. Police have blocked off a residence on […]
'Heartbroken and saddened': Columbus leaders react to video showing death of Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus city leaders expressed disgust Friday evening after the city of Memphis released video showing a man being fatally beaten by five officers earlier this month. The video shows police beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols for three minutes on Jan. 7. Nichols' family and lawyers likened the...
NBC4 now unblocked on Reynoldsburg police devices, city says
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg’s city attorney said NBC4i.com is no longer blocked on city-owned computers. The update from City Attorney Chris Shook comes after multiple police officers reported that they were unable to access NBC4i.com after a story about department leadership that was published last Wednesday. When NBC4 initially asked Mayor Joe Begeny about the […]
hayestalisman.com
The search for Delaware’s greatest ice cream shop
Ice cream is a sweet treat that’s been around for centuries and has been a fan favorite ever since, with fans enjoying the delectable treat all year long. Take a look at what we think is the best ice cream shop in Delaware. 5. Dairy Queen. Dairy Queen is...
