KSNB Local4
Plummeting temperatures...Best snow chances north
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow will develop over Northern Nebraska tonight into Saturday. The heaviest will be in counties adjacent to the South Dakota border, with diminishing impacts from the snow the farther south you go. In the Local 4 area, the best chance for accumulating snow will be in the Ord, Greeley and Albion to Burwell areas with 1-3 inches possible. The Tri-Cities and counties adjacent to the I-80 corridor could see a mix of precipitation in the form of some drizzle or sprinkles, with a few flurries or freezing drizzle closer to Saturday morning.
KSNB Local4
Friday warm up before a temperatures collapse this weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A brief burst of light snow will race from northwest to southeast across the state Thursday evening. Minimal accumulations are expected, but as wind gusts increase, visibility will drop with the approach of the snow. Late tonight temperatures will slowly begin to climb as warmer air moves in. The low for the day may occur shortly after midnight as the thermometer climbs from the mid 20s into the lower 30s by early Friday morning.
klkntv.com
Saturday snow chance; Arctic blast this weekend
Isolated pockets of rain/snow/mix moved through the state overnight Thursday and into early Friday morning. These have since come to an end, and we’re trending in a drier direction for most of Friday. There will be plenty of sun to go around, with partly cloudy skies on average. High...
norfolkneradio.com
Snow set to fall overnight, bitter cold to follow
Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska is set to experience more winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Cairo says while most of the area has been enjoying some pretty comfortable temperatures for late January, that’s all supposed to change very shortly. “We’ve been...
News Channel Nebraska
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. - If it didn't already feel like the dead of winter with all the snow on the ground, it certainly will over the next few days. The National Weather Service is warning of extreme wind chills taking over the area starting on Saturday. Wind chill values are expected to dip below zero at noon and could stay sub-zero until Wednesday afternoon.
KSNB Local4
Just a few days away from another round of snow and an arctic blast of cold air
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Some partial clearing of the skies is expected through the day today, although some flurries do linger this morning in parts of the area. While it won’t be warm, it will be better than yesterday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will turn more westerly and may start to get a little breezy later today. Another round of flurries or light snow will pass through overnight, which accumulating snow should be minimal. With strong winds overnight out of the west, there could be some reduction in the visibility. I wouldn’t rule out some blowing snow over north/south roads. Winds will be blowing 15 to 30 mph with some gusts at times over 35 mph. Those winds will still be a bit blustery tomorrow morning, but will lighten up through the day Friday. Meanwhile, look for partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be the mildest day we see for the next week to ten days. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
KSNB Local4
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
klkntv.com
License plate shortage in Nebraska could give two vehicles the same plate number
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraskans looking to update their license plates may have to wait a little longer in certain parts. Supply chain problems appear to be preventing the timely shipment of license plates in at least a dozen counties, according to the Platte County Treasurer’s Office. The...
klkntv.com
Truck mangled after icy roads cause a rollover wreck, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Sergeant Courtney Horak with Nebraska State Patrol shared a photo that might remind you to buckle up on your next trip. She tweeted a picture of a pickup truck that suffered serious damage from a crash. You can see the roof was completely caved in...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator sees modest decline
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska’s leading economic indicator fell in December, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, dropped 0.03%. “The leading indicator has declined in most recent months, suggesting there will...
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction girls basketball’s Yates wins CRC title, Play of the Night
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - McCool Junction girls basketball won the Crossroads Conference championship for the first time since 2000 Friday. McKenna Yates hit a game-winner in overtime to beat Meridian 35-34. She is the recipient of our 5th Quarter Game of the Night. Watch the embedded video to watch it...
MaxPreps
High school girls basketball: Nebraska's 10 toughest schedules
Some Nebraska high school girls basketball teams have taken to heart the cliché, "You've got to beat the best to be the best." And while some programs have met that theory with plenty of success, most have not. As we dove into our Nebraska high school girls basketball rankings,...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Guns in Nebraska: Three hearings cover proposed future of firearm laws
Three bills which would alter Nebraska fire-arm laws were the topic of controversy on Thursday, Jan. 26, for four and half hours. Dozens of constituents gathered in front of the Judiciary Committee at the Nebraska State Capitol to testify on separate bills that would, respectively, waive training requirements for concealed carry permits, require suicide awareness training for the same permits and allow off-duty police officers to carry handguns when picking up their children on school grounds.
tsln.com
Goes Joins Nebraska Beef Council Board
Kearney, NE – Mark Goes, a former livestock educator at Southeast Community College and cattle rancher from Odell, has been elected to the Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors in 2023. Goes will represent fellow beef producers in the council’s eighth district including Seward, Lancaster, Otoe, Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Saline, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Webster, Nuckolls, Thayer, Jefferson, Pawnee and Richardson counties. Goes will replace outgoing board member Gregg Wiedel from Hebron.
1011now.com
Nitrate levels in Nebraska drinking water pose growing health concern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans use water every day. To drink, cook, shower, clean, to survive. But experts are concerned about how much nitrate is in our drinking water. It’s a chemical you can’t see, smell or taste but may cause cancer. “When you ingest them they can...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
1011now.com
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
