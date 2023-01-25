HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Some partial clearing of the skies is expected through the day today, although some flurries do linger this morning in parts of the area. While it won’t be warm, it will be better than yesterday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will turn more westerly and may start to get a little breezy later today. Another round of flurries or light snow will pass through overnight, which accumulating snow should be minimal. With strong winds overnight out of the west, there could be some reduction in the visibility. I wouldn’t rule out some blowing snow over north/south roads. Winds will be blowing 15 to 30 mph with some gusts at times over 35 mph. Those winds will still be a bit blustery tomorrow morning, but will lighten up through the day Friday. Meanwhile, look for partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be the mildest day we see for the next week to ten days. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO