ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tom Brady praises Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ performance in AFC divisional round

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzlyM_0kQj8Wt700

The rivalry between Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has produced classic performances on the field and plenty of respect off of it. The two superstars have faced off in the Super Bowl and charity golf events and shared a Madden video game cover within the past few years.

The chance of having both players in another Super Bowl this season was dashed in the Wild Card round when Brady’s Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys. The loss did create extra time for Brady to watch Mahomes in action during the divisional round, gutting out a tremendous performance following a high ankle sprain.

Earlier this week, Brady invited Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to his Sirius XM show ‘Let’s Go’ to share his thoughts on the game and praise Mahomes’ toughness and leadership.

“I respect him as a leader, not just as how you throw the football, a lot of people can throw the football, but it’s overrated,” Brady said. “In my view, it’s a little bit overrated. What’s really important is, do the guys play with you in for you? And do they love you? And do they respect you? And if they do that, then I know you’re gonna be a great player because they’re, they’re watching you do everything. They’re watching you, how you sit in the cafeteria, they’re watching how you interact with the people who walk in the door with you, so when they love you and respect you, you got someone great. Now you added some of his physical traits. That’s a whole nother thing.”

Mahomes suffered the injury at the end of the first quarter and was taken out of the game by Reid for further medical examination. He was visibly upset on the sideline but returned in the second half tossing a game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“He’s a tough guy,” said Brady. “And I told him this the other night, I said, ‘I’m just really happy for you.’ And, you know, that’s what champions are made him at the end of the day, you got to go out there, and you got to do what he did, or else you know, and make it this far and do what just let some other team know you push to the limit and you go look, this is what I’m here for.

“This is what’s inspiring about sports is not how I feel great all the time. Everyone talks about Michael Jordan when he was sick, and then you know, you watch other people come out and be injured. You know, that’s what we respect about sports, not that we’re trying to be, you know, put our lives on the line, which obviously, is very scary, but you want to inspire people to dig really deep within themselves, not just physically not just emotionally and not just mentally How do you what are you made of? and I think a lot of times, especially in today’s sports, we’re not really teaching much about that.”

Mahomes is seeking his second Super Bowl title while remaining in contention for a second league MVP award. He’s earned respect around the league, and his willingness to play through the pain to help his team win has impressed arguably the greatest quarterback of this generation.

“I really respect Patrick for how we came out there in the second half and how pissed he was when he got taken out by Coach Reid, of course, you know, he had a word for you,” said Brady. “But to come out the second half and play great. You know, that was awesome to watch.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to surprising Mike McCarthy decision

The Dallas Cowboys made several changes to their coaching staff on Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy was able to retain defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but surprisingly refused to commit to one key member of the staff. McCarthy wouldn’t commit to retaining Kellen Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator. This despite...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to huge playoff games, but that still did not stop him from seeking the counsel of one all-time great ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship. Mahomes said Thursday he has spoken to Tom Brady this week about his preparation for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I... The post Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

The QB battle that unlocked Patrick Mahomes

Before he backed up Davis Webb at Texas Tech, and then Alex Smith with the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes duked it out with his best friend in what might be the most important quarterback competition in football history.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy