Georgia State

WSAV News 3

Tax changes, reading instruction top Georgia Senate GOP aims

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in the Georgia Senate on Thursday announced goals to further lower state income tax rates and improve reading instruction for young public school students, although tax changes are unlikely to occur before the 2024 legislative session and leaders could be find themselves short of time to build the consensus for changes […]
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: State of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, foster care kids living in hotels

On the Friday Jan. 27 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, and foster care kids are living in hotels. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 27, and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode, the governor has issued a state of emergency in response to violent protests last weekend in Atlanta. The president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce says we're facing a housing crisis. And Georgia foster care officials have placed more than 400 children in hotels over the past six months because they couldn't find appropriate placements for them. Those stories and more coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
wuga.org

Georgia Democrats criticize Kemp over teacher raises

Democratic lawmakers in the Georgia General Assembly say that Governor Brian Kemp’s proposal to raise teacher wages not enough. State Senator Elena Parent of Atlanta gave the Democratic response to Kemp’s annual state of the state address. "I'm pleased that the governor's budget proposal includes a $2000 wage...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency due to violent protests

The 48th annual Camping & RV Show is happening this weekend at the Atlanta Exposition Center South. There’s plenty to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, including several theater productions, Lunar New. Georgia’s Attorney General prosecuting 18 demonstrators charged with domestic terrorism. Updated: 5 hours ago. Georgia’s Attorney...
Rough Draft Atlanta

Kemp outlines ‘marching orders’ for start of second term

 With a bruising but successful re-election campaign behind him, Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to build on the successes of his first term in education, public safety, economic development, and health care. “The campaigns have all been run … and the people have spoken,” Kemp told a joint session of the Georgia House and Senate […] The post Kemp outlines ‘marching orders’ for start of second term appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
wuga.org

Poll finds growing number of Georgia voters support recreational marijuana

As medical marijuana availability moves closer to becoming a reality in Georgia, a majority of polled Georgia voters support medical marijuana, while a growing number want recreational legalization. According to a poll by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution and the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs, around 53% of...
The Georgia Sun

66% of Georgians want Casino gambling in Georgia

A new poll shows most Georgians would like to bring casino gambling to the Peach State. The survey of 800 likely Georgia voters, conducted mostly via cellphones Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 by national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies, found 66% in favor of legalizing casinos. The poll found even stronger support – 85% – for allowing Georgia voters to decide whether casinos should be allowed to set up shop here.
valdostatoday.com

Georgia renews ESAP for seniors

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
WRDW-TV

S.C., Ga. join effort to jam cellphone signals inside prisons

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Top state prosecutors from across the country, including Georgia and South Carolina, are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates. Prosecutors say the devices allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. “A prison cell...
allongeorgia.com

GA DDS Receives Grant to Accelerate Convictions, Dismissals and Updates in State’s Electronic Conviction Processing System

The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) recently received a grant to accelerate convictions, dismissals, and updates in Georgia’s Electronic Conviction Processing System (GECPS). “This support from GOHS will allow DDS to maintain the necessary levels of oversight and development of the GECPS program to continue to improve the...
Citrus County Chronicle

Georgia lawmakers propose to block mining outside Okefenokee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A group of Georgia lawmakers is trying to prohibit future mining near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, though their proposal wouldn't stop a company's mining application currently before state regulators. Rep. Darlene Taylor of Thomasville and five fellow Republicans...
