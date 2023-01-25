Read full article on original website
Governor Brian Kemp wants to raise teacher salary by $2,000 or more
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wants to give teachers in the Peach State pay raises.
Tax changes, reading instruction top Georgia Senate GOP aims
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in the Georgia Senate on Thursday announced goals to further lower state income tax rates and improve reading instruction for young public school students, although tax changes are unlikely to occur before the 2024 legislative session and leaders could be find themselves short of time to build the consensus for changes […]
Georgia Today: State of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, foster care kids living in hotels
On the Friday Jan. 27 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, and foster care kids are living in hotels. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 27, and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode, the governor has issued a state of emergency in response to violent protests last weekend in Atlanta. The president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce says we're facing a housing crisis. And Georgia foster care officials have placed more than 400 children in hotels over the past six months because they couldn't find appropriate placements for them. Those stories and more coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GPB evening headlines for January 27, 2023
The Georgia NAACP and state law enforcement officials are bracing for the release of a video showing police brutality in Memphis. The White House says 642,000 Georgia applicants have been approved for student loan forgiveness under a court-blocked plan. Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a $250,000,000 in...
wuga.org
Georgia Democrats criticize Kemp over teacher raises
Democratic lawmakers in the Georgia General Assembly say that Governor Brian Kemp’s proposal to raise teacher wages not enough. State Senator Elena Parent of Atlanta gave the Democratic response to Kemp’s annual state of the state address. "I'm pleased that the governor's budget proposal includes a $2000 wage...
Georgia lawmakers urge peaceful protests after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video
Georgia state Representative Carl Gilliard, a Democrat from Savannah and chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, issued a statement today urging peaceful protests in response to the release of the video footage of Tyre Nichols’ fatal arrest by the Memphis Police Department. “In anticipation of the Memphis Police...
Gov. Kemp discusses education, public safety and healthcare legislation
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gave his State of the State address in front of Georgia's General Assembly on Wednesday morning, discussing goals for his second term as governor, which included promises of across-the-board pay raises for state employees and public school teachers. Kemp's proposed funds for education.
VERIFY: Yes, Georgia average teacher salaries leads the Southeast region
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp covered a lot of ground Wednesday in his fifth State of the State address Wednesday. There was a big focus on education and crime. He made a lot of claims about teacher raises and gang arrests. 11Alive took those statements to the experts to verify if they were true.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency due to violent protests
The 48th annual Camping & RV Show is happening this weekend at the Atlanta Exposition Center South. There’s plenty to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, including several theater productions, Lunar New. Georgia’s Attorney General prosecuting 18 demonstrators charged with domestic terrorism. Updated: 5 hours ago. Georgia’s Attorney...
Kemp outlines ‘marching orders’ for start of second term
With a bruising but successful re-election campaign behind him, Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to build on the successes of his first term in education, public safety, economic development, and health care. “The campaigns have all been run … and the people have spoken,” Kemp told a joint session of the Georgia House and Senate […] The post Kemp outlines ‘marching orders’ for start of second term appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Special election set after long-serving lawmaker resigns from Georgia House
ATLANTA (AP) — A Clayton County Democrat resigned from the Georgia House of Representatives, triggering a March special election, according to a proclamation issued Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp. Rep. Mike Glanton, of Jonesboro, served 14 years in the House in two separate stints. The Army veteran and minister...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia’s Attorney General prosecuting 18 demonstrators charged with domestic terrorism
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Attorney General Chris Carr outlined his approach to prosecuting eighteen demonstrators charged with domestic terrorism. “This is not a scare-tactic. We’re serious. Do not come to Georgia and engage in acts of violence,” said Carr. All eighteen are tied to...
wuga.org
Poll finds growing number of Georgia voters support recreational marijuana
As medical marijuana availability moves closer to becoming a reality in Georgia, a majority of polled Georgia voters support medical marijuana, while a growing number want recreational legalization. According to a poll by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution and the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs, around 53% of...
66% of Georgians want Casino gambling in Georgia
A new poll shows most Georgians would like to bring casino gambling to the Peach State. The survey of 800 likely Georgia voters, conducted mostly via cellphones Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 by national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies, found 66% in favor of legalizing casinos. The poll found even stronger support – 85% – for allowing Georgia voters to decide whether casinos should be allowed to set up shop here.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
‘This has to stop:’ Georgia leaders react to video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Moments after Memphis police released video of five officers’ interaction with Tyre Nichols three days before he died, Georgia leaders began posting their reactions. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by five Memphis police officers after a traffic stop. All five of those officers...
WRDW-TV
S.C., Ga. join effort to jam cellphone signals inside prisons
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Top state prosecutors from across the country, including Georgia and South Carolina, are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates. Prosecutors say the devices allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. “A prison cell...
allongeorgia.com
GA DDS Receives Grant to Accelerate Convictions, Dismissals and Updates in State’s Electronic Conviction Processing System
The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) recently received a grant to accelerate convictions, dismissals, and updates in Georgia’s Electronic Conviction Processing System (GECPS). “This support from GOHS will allow DDS to maintain the necessary levels of oversight and development of the GECPS program to continue to improve the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Georgia lawmakers propose to block mining outside Okefenokee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A group of Georgia lawmakers is trying to prohibit future mining near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, though their proposal wouldn't stop a company's mining application currently before state regulators. Rep. Darlene Taylor of Thomasville and five fellow Republicans...
WALB 10
Ga. Attorney General pushing for federal legislation to combat contraband cellphones in prison
ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and 21 other attorney generals are urging Congress to pass legislation allowing states to implement a cellphone jamming system in correctional facilities. “This is a nationwide issue that poses a significant risk to our correctional officers and the public at large, and...
