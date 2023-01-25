Read full article on original website
Grand Traverse Metro Station 11 Hosts Inaugural Chili Cook-Off
Grand Traverse Metro Station 11 Hosts Inaugural Chili Cook-Off Paul Davis Restoration and Grand Traverse Fire are teaming up to cook up some fun this weekend. Grand Traverse Metro Station 11 is hosing the inaugural Grand Traverse County Firefighter Chili Cook-Off Saturday, and the public is welcome. You can stop...
Elk Rapids Remembers Longtime Movie Theater Owner
Elk Rapids is saying farewell to a longtime member of the community. From the Rotary Club and the Village Hall, to the classroom and the local church, “Movie Theatre Joe” leaves quite a legacy. Lifelong friend Norman Veliquette says, “it’s hard to not think of Joe and just...
Hook & Hunting: Tight Lines for Troops Start GoFundMe, Call for More Volunteers
A local non-profit in Manistee County has taken veterans fishing over the past decade is looking for more volunteers and veterans to sign up. Tight Lines for Troops was started back in 2010 by Bob Guenthardt and has grown ever since. They’ve now taken over 3,000 veterans on fishing trips throughout the Great Lakes.
Inside The Kitchen at Buckboard Bar & Grill in Reed City
“You see everybody come in here - ‘Hi, Lonnie. How are you doing? How’s it going?’” laughed John Shoemaker as he described the interaction with customers at Buckboard Bar & Grill. It’s always going good at the Reed City restaurant when you’re ordering a burger off...
Heartbreaking Story Behind This $1,000 Tip to a Michigan Server
The backstory to this viral video makes this moment even more emotional. This Michigan family has found a way to honor the death of their baby by changing the lives of strangers. "Nashing" is the term they use when they bless unexpected people on the 9th of each month with a gift or money and it all started with the tragic and sudden loss of a baby named Nash Schupbach according to Today.com,
More Hospice Volunteers Needed in Northern Michigan
A call for more volunteers is going out in Northern Michigan to help those dealing with the end of life. Kathy Lietaert is the volunteer program manager of the North Region. She said we should be apprehensive about volunteering. It can be a good experience. “If you enjoy people, you...
Traverse City in the Running for Two More “Best of” Titles
It’s no question that Northern Michigan is home to award winning communities. Now you can help a popular spot win bragging rights in two more ways.. Traverse City is being ranked in USA Today’s list for the Top 10 Best Midwest Small Towns, and Best Small Town Food Scene. As of Friday morning it was ranked number 2 for Best Town and at number 4 for Best Food.
HomeStretch Housing Hosts Open House for Apartment Complex in Honor
HomeStretch Housing Hosts Open House for Apartment Complex in Honor. It’s been more than a year since groundbreaking for affordable housing in Honor, and now it’s about time to move people in. There was an open house Friday at the newly-finished HomeStretch Apartment Complex. The open house marks...
Church Steps Up to Help Out Local Veteran
A church in Manistee County is stepping up to help a local retired Army Veteran who recently suffered a stroke. Retired Army veteran Tony Covell was a staff sergeant who joined the Army in 1986. He served during the First Gulf War and was discharged in 2004 after being badly injured while in Iraq. Recently, Covell suffered a stroke and when his wife Tasha called to inform their pastor, members of the church sprang into action.
Newaygo County School Resource Officer Warns Parents of Secret Apps Concerns
Justin Visser is a resource officer at Grant Public Schools. He said it’s important for kids and parents to be more vigilant. “I think parents right now don’t understand what kids are doing behind their screens, but predators spend hours. That’s their full-time job. And so, giving these kids a voice to know that that’s not right is huge,” said Visser.
‘Everyone is exhausted and burned out’: McLaren Central nurses authorize potential strike
For nearly 20 years, Christie Serniak has loved being a nurse at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant. As tends to be the case in health care, there have been plenty of ups and downs — this is, after all, a world in which life begins and ends. But, over the past couple of […] The post ‘Everyone is exhausted and burned out’: McLaren Central nurses authorize potential strike appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Cadillac Hockey Suffers Sixth Straight Loss
CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings fell to Ann Arbor Heron 3-2 in a back and forth race on Friday night. The Vikings’ were on the board first from a Zachary Beckhardt goal. Mitchell House scored the second Cadillac goal to tie the game up, but the River Rats topped the Vikings to put Cadillac at six straight losses.
Ferris State University Partners with NSA to Further STEM Education
Ferris State University is partnering with the N.S.A. to further their student’s education. The partnership between the NSA and Ferris’ Information Security and Intelligence Program intends to boost STEM education. Ferris says the partnership comes as good timing as they open their center for virtual learning. The university...
East Bay Township and Gaylord Receive State Support For New Community Development Hires
CEDAM (the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan) Director of Communications Emily Reyst says, “really, we’re looking for folks who do want to make a difference in their own community, but also anyone who is interested in community and economic development.”. In Northern Michigan: Gaylord and Grand Traverse...
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
Newaygo County Human Trafficking Task Force Pushes for Statewide Initiative
A human trafficking task force in Newaygo County is pushing for a statewide initiative to teach kids and teens about the dangers of online predators. The Newaygo County Human Trafficking Task Force said it’s already seeing the impact talking to kids about the dangers of online predators can have after a recent arrest.
Marion Boys Dominate in Conference Play
MARION - Marion defeated West Michigan D League opponent Bear Lake 57-22 on Friday night. The Eagles lead 38-10 at the half and didn’t slow down with Mason Salisbury (10), Braden Prielipp (13), Gavin Prielipp (9) and Collin McCrimmon (8) guiding the way. Marion improves to 9-3 and will...
Clare County Sergeant honored with Quilt of Valor
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Quilt of Valor Foundation has honored Sergeant Steven Sentz with the Clare County Sheriff's Office. The project was created to honor veterans and active-duty military members. Another story: Local veterans honored by Quilts of Valor. The quilts are created by volunteers and contain the...
Student throws object through bus window in Manistee County
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A report that a school bus in Manistee County had been struck by gunfire thankfully turned out to be less serious. At 3:52 p.m., deputies with the Manistee County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Claybank Road in Manistee Township for a report that a school bus had been shot at.
Traverse City Central Tops Alpena in Girls Basketball
TRAVERSE CITY – The Traverse City Central Trojans girls basketball team notched their sixth win in seven outings, toppling Alpena 54-39. The Trojans started strong, jumping out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter while not allowing the Wildcats to make a field goal. Traverse City Central (11-2,...
