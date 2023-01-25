The Bridgeport High School girls basketball team had plenty of opportunities in Wednesday’s clash with Class AAA No. 4 East Fairmont. Unfortunately for the Indians, they turned to missed opportunities as the Bees were able to hold on for a 52-50 win in a game that was a lot closer that it maybe should have been considering how many layup attempts just would not go in.

