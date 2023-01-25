ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside Nova

Jan. 25 high school boys basketball roundup

OSBOURN PARK 72, LIBERTY-BEALETON 70 (OT): Josh Okuadido led Osbourn Park (4-15) with 29 points Wednesday on the road. The win snapped the Yellow Jackets’ eight-game losing streak. PATRIOT 47, LC BIRD 42: The host Pioneers outscored Bird 15-6 in the fourth period of Wednesday’s non-district win. Bird...
MANASSAS, VA
The West Virginia Daily News

Lady Spartans add game; play Bluefield tonight

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans will play at home on Friday night, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. against the Bluefield Lady Beavers. The JV game will be at 5:45 with the varsity following. The team had to pause last week after Coach Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19.   The post Lady Spartans add game; play Bluefield tonight appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
LEWISBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

BHS Girls Plagued by Missed Opportunities in 52-50 Loss to East Fairmont; Indians Now 12-5

The Bridgeport High School girls basketball team had plenty of opportunities in Wednesday’s clash with Class AAA No. 4 East Fairmont. Unfortunately for the Indians, they turned to missed opportunities as the Bees were able to hold on for a 52-50 win in a game that was a lot closer that it maybe should have been considering how many layup attempts just would not go in.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

