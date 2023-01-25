Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, January 27
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Friday, January 27. Central 71, Luray 70 (OT)
Inside Nova
Jan. 25 high school boys basketball roundup
OSBOURN PARK 72, LIBERTY-BEALETON 70 (OT): Josh Okuadido led Osbourn Park (4-15) with 29 points Wednesday on the road. The win snapped the Yellow Jackets’ eight-game losing streak. PATRIOT 47, LC BIRD 42: The host Pioneers outscored Bird 15-6 in the fourth period of Wednesday’s non-district win. Bird...
Lady Spartans add game; play Bluefield tonight
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans will play at home on Friday night, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. against the Bluefield Lady Beavers. The JV game will be at 5:45 with the varsity following. The team had to pause last week after Coach Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19. The post Lady Spartans add game; play Bluefield tonight appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Sierra Klinger, Brooke Barwick lead Line Mountain girls basketball past Newport 48-31
Line Mountain used a lopsided second-quarter run to open up a sizable lead that they wouldn’t relinquish en route to a 48-31 victory over Newport Friday. The Eagles outscored the Buffaloes 22-6 in the second quarter. Sierra Klinger and Brooke Barwick finished the contest with 11 points apiece to...
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Girls Plagued by Missed Opportunities in 52-50 Loss to East Fairmont; Indians Now 12-5
The Bridgeport High School girls basketball team had plenty of opportunities in Wednesday’s clash with Class AAA No. 4 East Fairmont. Unfortunately for the Indians, they turned to missed opportunities as the Bees were able to hold on for a 52-50 win in a game that was a lot closer that it maybe should have been considering how many layup attempts just would not go in.
Waynesboro edges Gettysburg in OT on senior night
The Gettysburg Warriors faced off against Waynesboro in a hard-fought battle at home last night. Despite a strong effort by the Warriors, Waynesboro ultimately came out on top in overtime, with a final score of 40-37. “It was a great game on Senior Night,” said Assistant Coach Rick Keller.
Comments / 0