Will Shawnee County residents pay for curbside recycling? Here's how many are opting out.

Topeka city worker and business owner talk about potential expansion of common consumption bill
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The city of Topeka has requested the Kansas legislature expand the state’s common consumption bill. If passed, it would modify the current law to allow more flexibility in the community. When putting together the 2023 agenda, members of the public suggested common consumption of alcohol would attract more young people to events […]
1350kman.com
Manhattan City Commission to consider new “Reddi rule” ordinance
The Manhattan City Commission tonight will consider an ordinance on first reading that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from holding a dual office. The move is a direct response to current commissioner Usha Reddi’s recent appointment to the Kansas Senate, to fill out the remainder of former Sen. Tom Hawk’s term. State law doesn’t currently prohibit someone from holding two offices simultaneously. According to the Kansas League of Municipalities, if the ordinance were passed, Manhattan would be the only known city in Kansas with such a restriction.
1350kman.com
Officials break ground on 50 million dollar Midtown project
City officials, contractors, developers, employees, and more gathered Thursday in the parking lot behind Kite’s Bar and Grill for the official groundbreaking of the Midtown Development project. Prior to the groundbreaking, Aggieville Business Association Executive Director Dennis Cook noted he’s witnessed a lot of change in the district, but...
Topeka conducts homeless count
Editor’s Note: The story’s headline was changed after initial publication. While Valeo Behavioral Health Care said homelessness in Topeka is rising, results from Wednesday’s count are not yet available. TOPEKA (KSNT)- Advocates conducted their annual homeless count in Topeka on Wednesday. Advocates traveled around the city to homeless camps to see how many people are […]
K-177 reconstruction proceeds forward
Wildcat Construction Co., Inc. has completed phase 1 of the K-177 reconstruction between Alta Vista and Council Grove. Here’s a look at the improvements for phase 1, located south K-4. Roadwork for phase 2 of K-177 reconstruction between I-70 and Alta Vista will begin in March.
Topekans weigh in on new alcohol bill
KVOE
Water service restored following water main break in west Emporia
Water service has been restored following an early morning water main break in a portion of west Emporia. The break was reported just before 8 am Thursday morning on Stanton Street. Repairs were completed just before 2 pm, however, the exact size of the line and the cause of the break have not been divulged.
WIBW
Topeka drivers warned of area highway delays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in the Topeka area have been warned of delays on area highways due to the completion of core drilling. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that maintenance crews will reduce lanes at two spots on Highway 75 and one spot on K-4 around Topeka as core drilling work is completed on Thursday, Jan. 26, weather allowing.
Emporia gazette.com
New Marshalls in town, adding to Pavilions
After delays, Marshalls has officially opened its Emporia location. The department store held its grand opening Thursday morning at the Emporia Pavilions, 2724 West 24th Avenue. The opening was extra-early at 8 a.m. Normally, the store will open at 9:30 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays.
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution moves to new location on Saturday in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Harvesters food distribution will be moving to a new location this coming Saturday. The distribution will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington. The distribution previously had been held at the Antioch Family Life Center at 1921...
WIBW
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
National retail store moving back to Topeka
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect that Burlington Coat Factory is now recognized as Burlington Stores. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Stores will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 […]
New bill could change laws on where you can drink alcohol in Kansas
A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may change laws on common consumption areas across the state.
WIBW
Goodyear Tire Company to take cost-saving actions to improve quarter projections
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATE: No associates in Topeka were impacted by the announcement. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced Friday that due to several challenges the company has faced this past year, such as cost pressure fueled by inflation; the plant will be taking some measures to save the plant funds.
Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
Stolen vehicle crime spree across Topeka ends with 2 in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topeka men were arrested following several reports of stolen vehicles in the capital city Thursday. Lt. Ron Ekis, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, officers received calls about stolen vehicles from across the city. A catering business located in the 2100 block […]
Emporia gazette.com
ESU nursing move delayed, as building must fall
A building on the Emporia State University campus will be torn down for the Department of Nursing, to make room for a new build. The Kansas Board of Regents approved a request last week to raze Central Morse Hall on Morse Drive. The work probably will occur this summer.
New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case
TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
