Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
CNET
Rocket Lab's First Launch From the US Could Be Visible to Millions Tonight
The majority of people living on the East Coast in the US could have the opportunity to enjoy a Tuesday evening rocket launch wherever skies are clear. And space startup Rocket Lab is hoping it will be the first of many. The company has conducted more than 30 launches of...
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: NASA validates new engine design; Chinese firm tests mini Starship
Welcome to Edition 5.23 of the Rocket Report! This has been a really fun week for US rockets: Electron made a smashing debut in a launch from Virginia, Vulcan went vertical in Florida, and Starship passed a key test en route to its first orbital launch. I'm looking forward to more great leaps in launch later this year.
Gizmodo
NASA Announces Successful Test of New Propulsion Technology for Treks to Deep Space
As NASA gears up for a return to the Moon with the Artemis missions, the administration has announced that its researchers have successfully developed and tested a new type of supersonic rocket engine called a rotating detonation rocket engine. The rotating detonation rocket engine, or RDRE, generates thrust with detonation,...
Watch This Congolese Su-25 Get Popped By A Surface-To-Air Missile
Twitter ScreencapThe hardy and rocket pod-laden Su-25 Frogfoot soaked-up the missile hit and recovered safely while on fire.
New aircraft design from NASA and Boeing could benefit passengers in the 2030s
NASA and Boeing will work together on the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project to build, test and fly a single-aisle aircraft that reduces emissions, according to an announcement from the agency on Wednesday.
Watch Nine F-16s Make A Crazy-Looking ‘Attack’ On A Danish Airbase
via TwitterWhile this is not how you would go about destroying an airfield nowadays, the result is nothing short of spectacular.
This wild DARPA CRANE X-plane could be a giant leap in aircraft design
Aurora Flight Sciences will start the detailed design of the novel, high-performance aircraft as it powers towards an X-plane demonstration flight.
South Korea's lunar orbiter unveils jaw-dropping images of Earth and the moon
The Danuri spacecraft arrived in lunar orbit in Dec. 2022, and its first image dump is out of this world.
Boeing unveils stealth cargo plane concept for high-end conflicts
Boeing has come up with a new advanced airlifter concept with stealth features to meet the growing need for more durable cargo and tanker planes.
msn.com
Boeing Hints New Jet It’s Testing With NASA Could Replace 737 Max
(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is studying whether an innovative plane it’s developing with NASA could find a home in its lineup next decade, the company’s top executive said, offering a tantalizing glimpse into its product strategy. Most Read from Bloomberg. Later this decade, the US planemaker plans to...
SpaceX fuels up fully stacked Starship vehicle for 1st time ever (video)
SpaceX fueled up a fully stacked Starship for the first time ever on Monday (Jan. 23), notching a huge milestone on the path toward the vehicle's debut orbital flight.
Ars Technica
NASA will join a military program to develop nuclear thermal propulsion
Nearly three years ago, the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency announced its intent to develop a flyable nuclear thermal propulsion system. The goal was to develop more responsive control of spacecraft in Earth orbit, lunar orbit, and everywhere in between, giving the military greater operational freedom in these domains.
China wants to launch over 200 spacecraft in 2023
China last year performed 64 orbital rocket launches and finished building its own space station, but the country is planning an even busier year for 2023.
Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An asteroid the size of a delivery truck will whip past Earth on Thursday night, one of the closest such encounters ever recorded. NASA insists it will be a near miss with no chance of the asteroid hitting Earth. NASA said Wednesday that this...
A UK-startup unveils VTOL aircraft with an 800-mile range
ARC Aerosystems, a UK-based aviation startup, has unveiled its new VTOL passenger aircraft at an event in Dublin. The nine-seater model, named Linx P9, is pitched as a "cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel." The aircraft, which offers vertical take-off and landing capabilities, is touted to have the "flexibility of...
SpaceNews.com
NASA adds asteroid flyby to Lucy mission
WASHINGTON — NASA has added another asteroid flyby to its Lucy mission later this year that will provide a test of its capabilities for future encounters. NASA announced Jan. 25 that the spacecraft will fly by the small main-belt asteroid 1999 VD57 on Nov. 1. The project selected that asteroid after one scientist collaborating on the mission, Raphael Marschall of France’s Nice Observatory, compared the spacecraft’s trajectory to the orbits of 500,000 asteroids.
See the moon eclipse Mars on Jan. 30 in free telescope webcast
The moon will eclipse Mars on Monday (Jan. 30), and you can watch the event from the comfort of your own home thanks to a livestream from the Griffith Observatory.
Why NASA tested a plane with a pivoting wing
Not many aircraft can claim to be truly one of a kind, but the NASA AD-1 is undoubtedly one of them. No other piloted plane has ever been built with a wing that could turn to a lopsided 20 to 2 angle -- but the fascinating story is why it did at all.
Watch an SUV-sized asteroid zoom by Earth in close shave flyby in this time-lapse video
Watch asteroid 2023 BU make a close flyby of Earth in images shared by the Virtual Telescope Project taken when the rock was just 13,670 miles (22,000 kilometers) from the surface.
