Gizmodo

NASA Announces Successful Test of New Propulsion Technology for Treks to Deep Space

As NASA gears up for a return to the Moon with the Artemis missions, the administration has announced that its researchers have successfully developed and tested a new type of supersonic rocket engine called a rotating detonation rocket engine. The rotating detonation rocket engine, or RDRE, generates thrust with detonation,...
msn.com

Boeing Hints New Jet It’s Testing With NASA Could Replace 737 Max

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is studying whether an innovative plane it’s developing with NASA could find a home in its lineup next decade, the company’s top executive said, offering a tantalizing glimpse into its product strategy. Most Read from Bloomberg. Later this decade, the US planemaker plans to...
Ars Technica

NASA will join a military program to develop nuclear thermal propulsion

Nearly three years ago, the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency announced its intent to develop a flyable nuclear thermal propulsion system. The goal was to develop more responsive control of spacecraft in Earth orbit, lunar orbit, and everywhere in between, giving the military greater operational freedom in these domains.
Interesting Engineering

A UK-startup unveils VTOL aircraft with an 800-mile range

ARC Aerosystems, a UK-based aviation startup, has unveiled its new VTOL passenger aircraft at an event in Dublin. The nine-seater model, named Linx P9, is pitched as a "cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel." The aircraft, which offers vertical take-off and landing capabilities, is touted to have the "flexibility of...
SpaceNews.com

NASA adds asteroid flyby to Lucy mission

WASHINGTON — NASA has added another asteroid flyby to its Lucy mission later this year that will provide a test of its capabilities for future encounters. NASA announced Jan. 25 that the spacecraft will fly by the small main-belt asteroid 1999 VD57 on Nov. 1. The project selected that asteroid after one scientist collaborating on the mission, Raphael Marschall of France’s Nice Observatory, compared the spacecraft’s trajectory to the orbits of 500,000 asteroids.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Why NASA tested a plane with a pivoting wing

Not many aircraft can claim to be truly one of a kind, but the NASA AD-1 is undoubtedly one of them. No other piloted plane has ever been built with a wing that could turn to a lopsided 20 to 2 angle -- but the fascinating story is why it did at all.
CALIFORNIA STATE

