Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by homeless camp

Memphis police to release video of traffic stop leading to man's death. Memphis Police are expected to release video of a traffic stop that led to a man's death. Waterloo Police have now identified the person they say died in a stabbing. Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Springs Police Chief ‘horrified’ by footage of Tyre Nichols beating

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Friday evening on Jan. 27, to the public release of body-worn camera footage showing moments during Tyre Nichols’ alleged murder by five Memphis Police officers. “I was horrified by what I witnessed,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “I want to offer my condolences, and those […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on the scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help police identify package thieves in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying package thieves who stole from a home on Tuesday, Jan. 24. If you can identify the pictured suspects, or know of their whereabouts, contact the Cañon City Police Department.
CANON CITY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: No decision made in trial for Teller County Sheriff

The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Call 719-444-7000 with info on the suspect. Video from CSPD. Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado State Patrol reminds Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Teens set fire to motel room, cause $1600 in damage

(FLORENCE, Colo.) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in Florence in January on felony charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass. According to a press release from the Florence Police Department (FPD), officers originally responded on Dec. 7, 2022 to the Florence Inn, formerly the Super 8 Motel, to take a report […]
FLORENCE, CO
KKTV

Woman arrested in Pueblo stabbing

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is accused of stabbing a man during a fight in Pueblo late Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to Ruppel Street on Pueblo’s east side shortly before noon for a reported domestic dispute. Officers discovered after getting to the home that a man had been stabbed in the stomach and was already at the hospital. A woman covered in blood was found at the scene.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Statewide alert issued for teen last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a missing teen. According to the alert, 17-year-old Kayleen Savage was last seen on Monday in Colorado Springs. She has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that reads “purpose.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval, […]
PUEBLO, CO

