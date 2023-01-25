Read full article on original website
Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who
KKTV
WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by homeless camp
Memphis police to release video of traffic stop leading to man's death. Memphis Police are expected to release video of a traffic stop that led to a man's death.
KKTV
Trial pushed back for man accused of killing Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The upcoming trial for a man accused of a murder inside a Colorado Springs Walgreens store has been delayed. Joshua Johnson is accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw in the break room of a Walgreens where the two worked. Johnson is pleading not guilty.
KKTV
1 injured after shots fired at vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured after shots were fired at their vehicle on the way to a trailer park early Saturday morning in southeast Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police said they responded to a shooting call near Fountain Boulevard and Union Boulevard around 2:20 a.m.
Springs Police Chief ‘horrified’ by footage of Tyre Nichols beating
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Friday evening on Jan. 27, to the public release of body-worn camera footage showing moments during Tyre Nichols' alleged murder by five Memphis Police officers. "I was horrified by what I witnessed," said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. "I want to offer my condolences, and those
KKTV
‘Deeply saddened and disgusted,’ police chiefs in Colorado respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(KKTV) - Pueblo's police chief shared a message on Friday hours before the release of video footage tied to the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Less than one hour after the video was released, the police chief for Colorado Springs also shared a message. Nichols died three days after a
KKTV
Crash involving a motorcycle in downtown Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a motorcyclist was under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs Thursday night. The crash was reported at about 6:13 p.m. at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Colorado Avenue. Both directions of Nevada were closed for a short period of time.
KKTV
Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on the scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
Help police identify package thieves in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying package thieves who stole from a home on Tuesday, Jan. 24. If you can identify the pictured suspects, or know of their whereabouts, contact the Cañon City Police Department.
KKTV
WATCH: Trial date set for man accused of killing 17-year-old Walgreens employee in Colorado Springs
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger.
An unwanted record: Homicide count reaches new high in Colorado Springs
Minutes before midnight on a Friday last May, gunfire ripped through the walls of Babilonia Bar along Platte Avenue. Nineteen-year-old Montaries Jennings, there for a show by his favorite rap artist, fought his way to safety through the panicked, stampeding crowd before posting on social media that he’d just seen a man get shot, and that he was praying for him.
KKTV
WATCH: No decision made in trial for Teller County Sheriff
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger.
Teens set fire to motel room, cause $1600 in damage
(FLORENCE, Colo.) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in Florence in January on felony charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass. According to a press release from the Florence Police Department (FPD), officers originally responded on Dec. 7, 2022 to the Florence Inn, formerly the Super 8 Motel, to take a report
KKTV
Woman arrested in Pueblo stabbing
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is accused of stabbing a man during a fight in Pueblo late Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to Ruppel Street on Pueblo’s east side shortly before noon for a reported domestic dispute. Officers discovered after getting to the home that a man had been stabbed in the stomach and was already at the hospital. A woman covered in blood was found at the scene.
Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Adams County strip mall shooting
Deputies are searching for the suspect who allegedly injured a woman in a Zumba class after firing gunshots in a nearby trailer park. The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office,
KKTV
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for teen last seen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a missing teen. According to the alert, 17-year-old Kayleen Savage was last seen on Monday in Colorado Springs. She has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that reads “purpose.”
KKTV
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - By any measure, Rachel Jones has an incredible resume. She's the female world record holder for most elevation gain in a year, the first-ever woman to climb 1,000 Manitou Inclines in a year, the 2022 female winner of the nationwide Max Vert Challenge.
KKTV
Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff members at a Colorado Springs middle school are being credited with helping to detain a trespassing suspect. The incident happened on Tuesday at Mann Middle School. The school is located north of the Patty Jewett Golf Course near Van Buren Street and Templeton Gap Road.
Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week's fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6'00" tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval,
