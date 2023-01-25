Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Watch Wake Forest vs. NC State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The NC State Wolfpack lost both of their matches to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last season on scores of 51-69 and 76-101, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. NC State and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a win while Wake Forest will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Offers Brother of Starting LB Bangally Kamara
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Pitt News
‘I love Pittsburgh’: Pitt football introduces three local transfer players
Western Pennsylvania is a historic hotbed for top-tier football recruits. From Joe Montana to Joe Namath, western Pennsylvania has seen its fair share of legendary football stars. But Pitt historically struggled to recruit local talent to stay in Pittsburgh. Montana left for Notre Dame and Namath went south to Alabama, leaving Pitt behind in the process.
Donovan McMillon, Derrick Davis Decided on Return to Pitt After Florida-LSU Game
Donovan McMillon and Derrick Davis started their path to becoming Pitt Panthers in the middle of last season.
Pitt Among Early Leaders for Five-Star F Alier Maluk
The Pitt Panthers have been pursuing five-star sophomore Alier Maluk as much as anyone.
Wake Forest University reacts to death of former Demon Deac Billy Packer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — In 1962, Wake Forest advanced to the NCAA Tournament Final Four for the first and, to date, only time. They were led by guard Billy Packer, writes Wake Forest University, as they mourn the passing of the former WFU player and longtime college basketball announcer, who died at the age of […]
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Walz fumes after Louisville loses another double-digit lead in loss at Wake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jeff Walz is not a happy man. He got a technical foul for a comment he made to an official with his team down only 4 and 23 seconds to play in Thursday night’s 68-57 loss to Wake Forest. But that was just a...
Legendary 8-time state champion Jimmy Teague retires as Reidsville head football coach
Reidsville, N.C. — Jimmy Teague, one of the winningest football coaches in state history, has retired. While the head coach at Reidsville High School, Teague led the rams to eight state championship victories and 11 overall championship appearances. Over two different stints as Reidsville's head coach, Teague accumulated an overall record of 339-58.
Virginia Tech offers Mount Tabor sophomores Shamarius Peterkin and JaDon Blair
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Virginia Tech has verbally offered two sophomores from Mount Tabor: wideout Shamarius Peterkin and safety JaDon Blair. It is the first offer for Blair and the fifth offer for Peterkin. Peterkin also holds offers from Duke University, NC State University, the University of Maryland, and the...
Alabama offers Reidsville freshman TE/DE Kendre' Harrison
Reidsville, N.C. — The University of Alabama has verbally offered Reidsville High School freshman Kendre' Harrison. It is already his ninth Division I offer. Harrison broke the news on his social media pages on Wednesday afternoon. Harrison, at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, is becoming one of the top football...
WRAL
NC high school football state records: Most state championships
Below is information about the team record for most total state championships in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. 1. Reidsville - 18 championships (1930-present) Tabbed as the football capitol of North Carolina, Reidsville High School holds the state record for most total football state championships with 18. Reidsville...
tablemagazine.com
Two Pittsburgh Restaurants Make James Beard Semi-Finalists List
The pandemic brought not only the restaurant industry to a halt in 2020: it took the James Beard Awards with it. In August of 2020 an announcement was made that awards wouldn’t be given out. As nominees removed themselves from consideration, the organization committed to overhauling the process for 2021. But 2021 also brought a year without James Beard Awards nominees as the need to address inequity, systematic bias, and promotion of toxic behaviors continued to weigh on the organization. See the complete coverage of the allegations by Eater here.
NASCAR team’s Mooresville shop catches fire, sends 3 to hospital, firefighters say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A racing team’s shop caught fire in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital, firefighters said. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said they were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to Reaume Brothers Racing, a race shop on Fernwood Lane in Mooresville. An engine arriving at the scene confirmed there was a fire inside the building.
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
1 dead, multiple injured after Caswell County shooting, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Caswell County on Tuesday. Caswell County deputies say that a total of three people were injured, one of them was found dead on the scene. Only one of the injured people needed to go to the hospital. A suspect is in custody. […]
lakenormanpublications.com
What Board of Adjustment decision means for Josh’s Farmers Market
MOORESVILLE – The town’s board of adjustment has upheld planning department actions that, ultimately, led to the relocation of Josh’s Farmers Market, but owner Josh Graham has indicated intent to appeal at the Superior Court level. On Jan. 17, in the final chapter of a twice-continued board...
