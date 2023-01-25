ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Sports

Watch Wake Forest vs. NC State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The NC State Wolfpack lost both of their matches to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last season on scores of 51-69 and 76-101, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. NC State and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a win while Wake Forest will be stumbling in from a defeat.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Pitt News

‘I love Pittsburgh’: Pitt football introduces three local transfer players

Western Pennsylvania is a historic hotbed for top-tier football recruits. From Joe Montana to Joe Namath, western Pennsylvania has seen its fair share of legendary football stars. But Pitt historically struggled to recruit local talent to stay in Pittsburgh. Montana left for Notre Dame and Namath went south to Alabama, leaving Pitt behind in the process.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WRAL News

Alabama offers Reidsville freshman TE/DE Kendre' Harrison

Reidsville, N.C. — The University of Alabama has verbally offered Reidsville High School freshman Kendre' Harrison. It is already his ninth Division I offer. Harrison broke the news on his social media pages on Wednesday afternoon. Harrison, at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, is becoming one of the top football...
REIDSVILLE, NC
WRAL

NC high school football state records: Most state championships

Below is information about the team record for most total state championships in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. 1. Reidsville - 18 championships (1930-present) Tabbed as the football capitol of North Carolina, Reidsville High School holds the state record for most total football state championships with 18. Reidsville...
REIDSVILLE, NC
tablemagazine.com

Two Pittsburgh Restaurants Make James Beard Semi-Finalists List

The pandemic brought not only the restaurant industry to a halt in 2020: it took the James Beard Awards with it. In August of 2020 an announcement was made that awards wouldn’t be given out. As nominees removed themselves from consideration, the organization committed to overhauling the process for 2021. But 2021 also brought a year without James Beard Awards nominees as the need to address inequity, systematic bias, and promotion of toxic behaviors continued to weigh on the organization. See the complete coverage of the allegations by Eater here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSOC Charlotte

NASCAR team’s Mooresville shop catches fire, sends 3 to hospital, firefighters say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A racing team’s shop caught fire in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital, firefighters said. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said they were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to Reaume Brothers Racing, a race shop on Fernwood Lane in Mooresville. An engine arriving at the scene confirmed there was a fire inside the building.
MOORESVILLE, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away

Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
lakenormanpublications.com

What Board of Adjustment decision means for Josh’s Farmers Market

MOORESVILLE – The town’s board of adjustment has upheld planning department actions that, ultimately, led to the relocation of Josh’s Farmers Market, but owner Josh Graham has indicated intent to appeal at the Superior Court level. On Jan. 17, in the final chapter of a twice-continued board...
MOORESVILLE, NC

