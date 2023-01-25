ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WSAZ

Hazard businessman, founding member of Lost Creek VFD dies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard entrepreneur and founding chief of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department has died. According to Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83. Smith was born in Lost Creek and was a U.S. Army Veteran, owner of Hazard Fire &...
HAZARD, KY
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Barbour County teen found safe, reunited with family

PHILIPI, W. Va. A Barbour County woman reported missing recently has been found safe and reunited with her family. Lucinda “Cindy” Miller left a note when she left saying that she was going to Montana to live with an Amish family. Details are few, but the teen was...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Elderly woman dies in Shinnston house fire

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (1/27/23 at 9 p.m.) The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office released an update on a house fire that happened late Thursday night. A 74-year-old woman died in the fire last night, according to the WVSFMO. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO...
SHINNSTON, WV
wajr.com

Mucciola named new prosecutor in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Commissioners in Monongalia County have appointed Gabrielle Mucciola as the next prosecutor. Mucciola has worked her way to the top spot after starting with the office in 2008 as a legal assistant. “I applied, and Marcia Ashdown interviewed me, and I knew nothing about the law or prosecution,”...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Sunset Ellis Restaurant announces reopening date

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 2022 was a year of uncertainty for Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston, but in 2023, they’re looking toward new horizons. The popular Harrison County staple announced their grand re-opening will be on Feb. 16. The restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m....
SHINNSTON, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Snip WV helps spay and neuter local pets at a low cost

A local animal clinic is helping pet owners access spay and neuter surgeries at a reduced cost. The Spay Neuter Incentive Program of West Virginia, or SNIP WV, Morgantown’s first low-cost, high-volume spay and neuter clinic first began surgeries in July. Since then, they have spayed or neutered more than 2,400 animals.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Philippi receives historic grant for water reservoir

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Philippi is celebrating a historic grant. Philippi has received the largest grant the city has ever seen, $10 million to be exact. That money will go towards the construction of a water reservoir to serve as a secondary water supply. The total project will cost about $15 million.
PHILIPPI, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Buckhannon police safely find missing man

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE: The Buckhannon Police Department said Christopher Cochran has been safely found. The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for help to find a man missing for more than a week. According to the BPD, Christopher Wayne Cochran was last seen leaving St. Joseph’s Hospital on...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Barbour County Schools monitoring chemical spill

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - School officials are monitoring a reported chemical spill in Barbour County. Barbour County Schools sent out a message for parents and families living in the Belington area saying there had been a spill of mercaptan in the area. The chemical is added to natural gas to...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Farm and Dairy

Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
WHEELING, WV

