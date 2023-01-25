Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Hazard businessman, founding member of Lost Creek VFD dies
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard entrepreneur and founding chief of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department has died. According to Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83. Smith was born in Lost Creek and was a U.S. Army Veteran, owner of Hazard Fire &...
Randolph County man who was homeless 3 years ago closes on first home
The Randolph County Housing Authority and the Home Ownership Center celebrated their latest success story on Friday.
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
wajr.com
Barbour County teen found safe, reunited with family
PHILIPI, W. Va. A Barbour County woman reported missing recently has been found safe and reunited with her family. Lucinda “Cindy” Miller left a note when she left saying that she was going to Montana to live with an Amish family. Details are few, but the teen was...
WDTV
UPDATE: Elderly woman dies in Shinnston house fire
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (1/27/23 at 9 p.m.) The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office released an update on a house fire that happened late Thursday night. A 74-year-old woman died in the fire last night, according to the WVSFMO. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO...
1 person confirmed dead in Shinnston house fire
Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey confirmed to 12 News Friday afternoon that one person was killed in an early morning fire.
Daily Athenaeum
Local adoption center combats overwhelming pet returns, forced to euthanize
The Monongalia County Canine Adoption Center experienced a significant increase in pet returns and strays last year, making it one of the first years that director Dana Johnson saw animals euthanized in order to make room in the shelter. Before 2022, Johnson said she only ever had to euthanize animals...
wajr.com
Mucciola named new prosecutor in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Commissioners in Monongalia County have appointed Gabrielle Mucciola as the next prosecutor. Mucciola has worked her way to the top spot after starting with the office in 2008 as a legal assistant. “I applied, and Marcia Ashdown interviewed me, and I knew nothing about the law or prosecution,”...
WDTV
State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
WDTV
Sunset Ellis Restaurant announces reopening date
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 2022 was a year of uncertainty for Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston, but in 2023, they’re looking toward new horizons. The popular Harrison County staple announced their grand re-opening will be on Feb. 16. The restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m....
Daily Athenaeum
Snip WV helps spay and neuter local pets at a low cost
A local animal clinic is helping pet owners access spay and neuter surgeries at a reduced cost. The Spay Neuter Incentive Program of West Virginia, or SNIP WV, Morgantown’s first low-cost, high-volume spay and neuter clinic first began surgeries in July. Since then, they have spayed or neutered more than 2,400 animals.
Centre Daily
Man accused of using torch to torture woman for hours in his West Virginia home
A man is in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman and torturing her for hours, West Virginia police say. The Philippi Police Department said it responded to a 911 call in a neighborhood on Jan. 24 with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police.
WDTV
Philippi receives historic grant for water reservoir
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Philippi is celebrating a historic grant. Philippi has received the largest grant the city has ever seen, $10 million to be exact. That money will go towards the construction of a water reservoir to serve as a secondary water supply. The total project will cost about $15 million.
Buckhannon-Upshur senior selected for scholarship race in Florida
He was one of only 20 drivers in the country selected and will have a chance to win up to $250,000 in scholarships.
WDTV
UPDATE: Buckhannon police safely find missing man
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE: The Buckhannon Police Department said Christopher Cochran has been safely found. The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for help to find a man missing for more than a week. According to the BPD, Christopher Wayne Cochran was last seen leaving St. Joseph’s Hospital on...
WDTV
Barbour County Schools monitoring chemical spill
BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - School officials are monitoring a reported chemical spill in Barbour County. Barbour County Schools sent out a message for parents and families living in the Belington area saying there had been a spill of mercaptan in the area. The chemical is added to natural gas to...
Preston County road to undergo week-long total closure
A Preston County road is under a total closure for the next week while it undergoes roadway stabilization.
West Virginia teen missing, left note saying living with Amish family
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who left a note to her family saying that she is going to live with an Amish family in Montana.
Woman sentenced for her role in death of 4-year-old boy in Marion County
A Fairmont woman has been sentenced for her role in the 2021 death by abuse of a 4-year-old boy in Marion County.
Farm and Dairy
Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
