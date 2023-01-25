Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
FTX Sister Firm Alameda Hits Bankrupt Voyager Digital With $446M Lawsuit
Trading firm Alameda Research has filed a new lawsuit seeking to recover about $445.8 million from the bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital. Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder and CEO of FTX, also co-founded the trading firm in 2017. A day before FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022, it emerged that the crypto exchange had lent customer funds to help prop up Alameda Research.
decrypt.co
Tesla Details $140 Million Bitcoin Loss in SEC Filing
Tesla lost over $140 million betting on Bitcoin last year, according to a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The electric car manufacturer took a $204 million impairment charge while gaining $64 million through converting Bitcoin in 2022. “In the year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded...
decrypt.co
First Exchange-Traded NFT Fund Shuts Down
NFTZ, widely touted as the world’s first exchange-traded fund for NFTs, is shutting down. Defiance ETFs announced that it will “close and liquidate” NFTZ, its Defiance Digital Revolution ETF, by February 28. When it kicked off trading in December 2021, Defiance ETFs co-founder and Chief Investment Officer...
decrypt.co
Defunct Crypto Lender BlockFi Granted Approval to Sell Assets
Suitors for BlockFi’s distressed assets have until February 20 to make their bids following fresh approval from the bankruptcy court. Defunct crypto lender BlockFi has earned court approval to sell its remaining assets. BlockFi, which let users earn interest on their deposited cryptocurrencies, fell into bankruptcy in late November...
decrypt.co
Osprey Funds Accuses Grayscale of ‘Unfair’ Practices in Lawsuit
The rival asset manager Osprey says operators of GBTC knew it was never likely to become an ETF, but marketed it on this basis anyway. Digital asset manager Osprey Funds has filed a suit in a U.S. court against Grayscale Investments, operator of the world’s largest Bitcoin trust, claiming that the firm misrepresented the likelihood that the trust could ever become an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
decrypt.co
Celsius Was Using QuickBooks for Its Accounting—Just Like FTX
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius used Quickbooks to keep track of its finances, a court-appointed examiner wrote in a report released Tuesday. That made it especially challenging to assess the company’s finances post-bankruptcy, as Quickbooks is “geared mainly toward small and medium-sized businesses,” wrote Examiner Shoba Pillay. Celsius’s...
decrypt.co
New Deal With NYDIG and B. Riley Cuts Bitcoin Miner Greenidge's Debt by $61M
The $61 million deal significantly reduces the sizeable debt burden facing Greenidge, which was recently considering voluntary bankruptcy. Embattled Bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation has finalized its debt restructuring plans with investment bank B.Riley and crypto investment firm NYDIG, reducing its total debts by $61 million. In December 2022, the miner...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Set to Trial Staking Withdrawals on Shanghai Testnet
A dress rehearsal for the network’s highly anticipated upgrade will allow staking firms and crypto exchanges to test users’ ability to withdraw staked ETH. Ethereum is preparing to launch a user-facing dress rehearsal of its much-anticipated Shanghai upgrade, with a public testnet of the software set to go live Wednesday morning.
decrypt.co
Ordinals Launches NFTs on Bitcoin, Unsurprisingly Sparking Controversy
Digital assets on the Bitcoin blockchain are a perennial goal, but some of Bitcoin’s biggest backers don’t like the idea. When it comes to digital collectibles, most enthusiasts think of Ethereum, Solana, or Polygon—deservedly, as proof-of-stake blockchains have cornered the NFT marketplace. But digital collectibles using the Bitcoin blockchain have existed since 2014, and several projects have made it their continuing mission to bring NFTs to the first and biggest cryptocurrency.
decrypt.co
Celsius Problems 'Dated Back to at Least 2020': Examiner’s Report
The 689-page report on Celsius alleges how one of the industry’s biggest retail lenders became one of its top borrowers. "Celsius’s problems did not start in 2022," read today's examiner's report on the now-bankrupt crypto lender. "Rather, serious problems dated back to at least 2020, after Celsius started using customer assets to fund operational expenses and rewards."
decrypt.co
Binance and Mastercard Launch Bitcoin Rewards Card in Brazil
The new rewards card from Binance and Mastercard will offer users in Brazil up to 8% cashback on select cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. Binance and Mastercard have launched a prepaid rewards card in Brazil that will allow customers to make everyday purchases with cryptocurrency. New and existing Binance users will be...
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Binance Faces More Insider Trading Allegations
Also, El Salvador’s Bitcoin-loving head of state Nayib Bukele wants the world to know that his country is still solvent. Crypto this week was a mixed bag. After three weeks of consecutive growth, the fourth full week of 2023 saw Bitcoin prices virtually unchanged since last weekend, and while Ethereum depreciated a little, several altcoins like Aptos (APT), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Avalanche (AVAX) managed sizeable rallies.
decrypt.co
FTX Seeks to Dismiss Turkish Entities From Bankruptcy Case
FTX believes that continuing bankruptcy proceedings with Turkish entities involved will only result “in a waste of scarce resources.”. The imploded cryptocurrency exchange FTX wants the Delaware bankruptcy court to expel its Turkish units from the bankruptcy case, arguing that U.S. court orders “do not have legal or practical effect” in Turkey.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Fall as Market Braces for More Fed Rate Hikes
Bitcoin has dropped—taking the rest of the crypto market with it—as traders de-risked ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday announcement where the central bank is expected to continue to hike interest rates. The biggest digital asset by market cap is trading for $22,787, down 4.4% in 24...
decrypt.co
MATIC Trader Turns $80K Into $4 Million as Polygon Ends Month Up 50%
While many cryptocurrencies have had a favorable run this month, Polygon’s native token appears poised to close out January as a notable standout. MATIC is up 19% in the past week to $1.19, according to data from CoinGecko, lifting gains for the token to upwards of 50% in January. This comes as the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum have increased nearly 44% and 38% in the past 30 days, respectively.
Comments / 0