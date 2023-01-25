Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Five Russian men fleeing military conscription have been living at a South Korean airport for months
Five Russian men who fled the country after Moscow's military mobilization order last September have been stranded at South Korea's Incheon International Airport for months after authorities refused to accept them. Three of the men had arrived in October, with the remaining two in November, said their lawyer Lee Jong-chan.
Albany Herald
Stowaway gecko survives 3,000-mile voyage from Egypt to Manchester in a box of strawberries
A globe-trotting gecko has accidentally made the trip from Egypt to England after hitching a ride in a container of strawberries. The tiny traveler was discovered by Nikata Moran, who bought a box of strawberries at her local Lidl supermarket in Manchester, England, on January 18, according to a news release from RSPCA, a British animal welfare organization.
