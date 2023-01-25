Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
As Auburn bids farewell to Big 12/SEC Challenge, a look at how it’s fared
When Auburn touches down in Morgantown, West Virginia, for its contest against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, it’ll mark the beginning of an end. The matchup, which tips off at 11 a.m., will be the Tigers’ last in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It’ll be West Virginia’s last game in the challenge, too, as this weekend marks the final installment of what came to be a decade ago, with the SEC pivoting to a similar set up with the Atlantic Coast Conference next year.
Opelika-Auburn News
Cassie Stevens wins all-around, No. 5 Auburn gymnastics tops NC State
For Cassie Stevens, it all paid off. After a week of drilling the details, Auburn’s unheralded senior shined in the clutch moment, and with Suni Lee resting on floor and out of the all-around, it was Stevens who won the meet’s all-around title with a career performance in front of a sold-out crowd Friday in Neville Arena.
Opelika-Auburn News
'Got to take it personally': Defending opposing guards a must-fix for Auburn
Tyrece Radford’s 30-point night was the most impactful of any Aggie en route to his team’s 79-63 win over No. 15 Auburn on Wednesday. The loss wiped a five-game winning streak, and 28-game home winning streak, for the Tigers. But Radford’s performance was the sign of a troublesome trend: Auburn loses when it can’t defend guards.
Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: Auburn gymnastics vs NC State
Scenes from the Auburn gymnastics team's meet against NC State on Friday, Jan. 27 at Neville Arena. Auburn's Cassie Stevens won the all-around as the Tigers topped the Wolfpack 197.175 - 196.125.
Auburn football: 2 former Tigers running backs commit to Troy
2 former Auburn football running backs during the Gus Malzahn and Bryan Harsin eras have committed to Troy in the past few days: Jordon Ingram, who entered the transfer portal on December 6, and Asa Martin, who bolted the program back in December 2018 when he signed with Miami but ultimately ended up at Memphis.
10 Auburn visitors we're most excited about this weekend
There will be some big names on the Plains for Junior Day.
Auburn football recruiting: Thompson’s star eighth grade QB visiting Plains this weekend
Hugh Freeze is signed on to be the head coach of Auburn football for the next six years, and he’s already looking to line up his starting signal-caller for his fifth season under contract. Thompson High School’s Trent Seaborn, the star eighth-grade gunslinger who led the Warriors to a 7A state title, is visiting the Plains this coming weekend.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Maddie Penta named to USA Softball Player of the Year watch list
OKLAHOMA CITY – Hype continues to grow for Maddie Penta’s junior campaign as the right-handed pitcher was one of 50 student-athletes selected to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List on Wednesday. An All-Southeastern Conference performer a season ago, Penta was one of 18 student-athletes...
Auburn adds two GAs to their coaching staff
Hugh Freeze hires two GAs to the defensive coaching staff.
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Hear from Kamore Harris, ASWA Class 2A Back of the Year
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The B.B. Comer Tigers made a magical run to the AHSAA Class 2A state title game in 2022 because of hard work by coaches, staff, faculty, administration, and, of course, players, but Kamore Harris definitely had a season to remember. Harris had a year that only...
opelikaobserver.com
Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika
OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
Opelika-Auburn News
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff have bee extradited to Opelika
Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. and his wife Ruth land in Opelika after being arrested on Jan. 17 in Jacksonville, Fla. in connected to the death of Opelika Jane Doe. Vickerstaffs, arrested in connection to the death of Amore Wiggins, extradited to Opelika. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff, who were both arrested in...
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No.: 2022-593 Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rebecca Scott, Personal Representative on the 29th day of December, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Alabama during ‘Baby Jane Doe’ daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
Woman killed after hit by vehicle on Interstate 85 in Auburn
Update 1/25/2023 2:31 p.m.: Officials released the identity of the woman killed in this crash. Lisa Kozlowski of Auburn was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a 58-year-old woman has been recovered from Interstate 85 in east Alabama near the Moore’s Mill overpass. The Lee […]
WTVM
Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Father and stepmother of Amore Wiggins, better known as Baby Jane Doe, arrived in Lee County nearly 11 years to the day when the little girl’s remains were found. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit assisted in transporting Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff from Jacksonville, Florida,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika’s Fox Run School is half way through with construction, goal for completion set for July
Opelika City Schools continues to make progress on the construction of the new sixth-grade Fox Run School, located on Fox Run Parkway. Tiffany Yelder, OCS assistant superintendent of administration, said the project is about 48% complete. The construction is expected to be finished in July and the school will be ready for students and teachers in the fall.
East Alabama family defying prognoses while serving the community
PITTSVIEW, Ala. (WRBL)— Defying prognoses and serving the community, that’s what one east Alabama family is doing every day. Only one in 100,00 babies are born with lissencephaly. Three years ago on Oct. 21, 2019, one Pittsview, Ala. resident became the one. Meet Sophia Nichols. One month after she was brought home, doctors diagnosed her […]
WTVM
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More details are emerging from Opelika police since the identity of Amore Wiggins and her parents were discovered just days ago. News Leader 9′s Katrice Nolan spoke 1-on-1 with the Opelika police chief and others about what they and members of their force endured for more than a decade.
Friday’s downtown Columbus protest draws heavy police presence; ends with no arrests
FINAL UPDATE A downtown Columbus protest that drew a heavy police presence went off Friday afternoon without a single arrest. About 11 protestors gathered in the Broadway median at about 3:30 and spent a little over an hour drawing attention to their cause. The group is protesting the death of activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán […]
