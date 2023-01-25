4 more arrests made in shooting which killed man, unborn child in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Four more people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a man and an unborn child in Greenwood just days before Christmas.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Gardens at Parkway Apartments on December 20.

Greenwood Police said a man was getting into a car with two women when someone opened fire on them.

One woman, who was nine months pregnant at the time, and the man were hit by gunfire.

Police said the woman was shot in the back while the man was shot in the leg. Both were driven to the hospital before police arrived at the scene.

Officers said the unborn child died.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Dion Goode, died the next day from his injuries.

A suspect, identified as 21-year-old Javier Williams, was taken into custody hours after the shooting at an apartment on Haltiwanger Road. He was charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Greenwood Police announced more arrests Tuesday.

20-year-old Yoshira Quendalyn Martin was been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. 20-year-old Jalen Whitt was charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

19-year-old Onjalya Lakia Wiggins was charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

A 16-year-old was also taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

“This kind of activity is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in our community,” said Police Chief TJ Chaudoin in a statement. “Our department will continue to prosecute anyone who has any kind of involvement in these violent acts.”

