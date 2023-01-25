ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Native Set to Wrestle His Way to the 2024 Olympics

At the 2000 Olympics, Wyoming native Rulon Gardner shattered global expectations on the wrestling mat. Gardner defeated Russia's renowned wrestler and three-time Olympic gold medalist, Alexander Karelin. It was a David vs. Goliath showdown that shocked the world. To put it in perspective, Rulon Gardner was a first-timer at the...
WYOMING STATE
-25 Wind Chills Forecast For Cheyenne, Laramie

Cheyenne and Laramie could both see wind chills of -25 degrees over the next couple of days. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this graphic on its website:. Here are the latest updates for minimum wind chills across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska...
CHEYENNE, WY
Univ. of Wyoming Is Offering Free Language Courses

If you want to pick up a new language, this is your time to do so! A total of 22 nonformal world language and culture sessions are available free via Zoom and registrations are now being accepted for the popular World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) at the University of Wyoming this semester.
LARAMIE, WY
Univ. of Wyoming Announces Nuclear-Related Research Proposal Winners

The University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources (SER) has selected three proposed research projects to receive funding for nuclear-related research at UW, according to a release by the university. Recognizing that uranium production and nuclear energy are important components of Wyoming’s energy past, present, and future, SER is...
LARAMIE, WY
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
WYOMING STATE
Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso

The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
LARAMIE, WY
Bill To Allow Wyoming Residents To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended Filed

A bill that would allow Wyoming residents to legally leave their vehicles running unattended has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read House Bill 239 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Daniel Singh [R-Laramie County] and co-sponsored by Reps. Andrew, Angelos, Brown, Heiner, Hornok, Jennings, Larson, JT, Locke, O'Hearn, Olsen, Stith, Styvar, Trujillo, Yin and Zwonitzer, Dn and Senator(s) Biteman, Brennan and Laursen, D.
WYOMING STATE
LCSD1 Responds to ‘White Privilege Cards’ Incident

It was just three months ago that a Ku Klux Klan picture was removed from a Cheyenne English teacher's classroom, and now Laramie County School District 1 is working to repair the harm caused by another racist incident. According to a message (see below) sent out to all Carey Junior...
CHEYENNE, WY
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend

It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
WYOMING STATE
Join Hospice Of Laramie For Taste & Toast

Hospice of Laramie has three main fundraisers; the Wine Gala in the fall, a 5K color run in the summer, and now the Taste and Toast in February/spring. This event has been updated to replace a previous event ("FeBREWary" which was a local home brewers beer fest that Hospice had hosted for about ten years), and they would like to invite the Laramie community in joining them for this event.
LARAMIE, WY
