10+ Olympians Connected to Wyoming – Born, Raised, and Beyond.
Recently, Wyoming native and Olympic gold medalist Rulon Gardner announced his return to wrestling with the goal of heading to the 2024 Olympics. Rulon's story is one of remarkable fortitude and national prestige, and naturally, it got me wondering how many times a Wyomingite has been represented at the games.
Wyoming Native Set to Wrestle His Way to the 2024 Olympics
At the 2000 Olympics, Wyoming native Rulon Gardner shattered global expectations on the wrestling mat. Gardner defeated Russia's renowned wrestler and three-time Olympic gold medalist, Alexander Karelin. It was a David vs. Goliath showdown that shocked the world. To put it in perspective, Rulon Gardner was a first-timer at the...
Old ‘Unflattering’ Wyoming Meme Is Making Its Way Around Social Media Again
Folks from Wyoming have a good sense of humor and it's a good thing too, because we get made fun of, a lot!. In the last week (starting around Monday, January 23rd, 2023), a meme that was originally posted back in January 2019, has started going viral again. The meme says:
-25 Wind Chills Forecast For Cheyenne, Laramie
Cheyenne and Laramie could both see wind chills of -25 degrees over the next couple of days. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this graphic on its website:. Here are the latest updates for minimum wind chills across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska...
Bill To Ban Trans Athletes From Girls’ Sports Filed In Wyoming
A bill that would seek to ban people born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. A similar bill was filed in 2022 but died in the Wyoming House after passing the Senate. The bill passed the Senate on a 25-4 vote,...
Wyoming Joins 24 Other States in Lawsuit Regarding Retirement Funds
Governor Mark Gordon announced on Thursday that Wyoming has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit over a rule from the Department of Labor that would impact the retirement accounts of countless Wyoming residents. That's according to a press release from Governor Gordon's office, which wrote that "The rule would...
Know What Steps To Take If You Fall Into Freezing Wyoming Water?
Ice fishing is fun for the whole family, but safety and survival knowledge are important. We're into the part of the year when weekends are full of ice fishing. Ice fishing tournaments, family ice fishing adventures and full weekends spent on the ice are occurring all over Wyoming. When you're...
Univ. of Wyoming Is Offering Free Language Courses
If you want to pick up a new language, this is your time to do so! A total of 22 nonformal world language and culture sessions are available free via Zoom and registrations are now being accepted for the popular World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) at the University of Wyoming this semester.
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Semi Plows Into Pickup on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and two people injured Tuesday night after a pickup and semi collided on Interstate 80 between Green River and Rock Springs. It happened around 7:44 p.m. at mile marker 96.2. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Illinois resident Rafael Cervantes was...
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
Univ. of Wyoming Announces Nuclear-Related Research Proposal Winners
The University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources (SER) has selected three proposed research projects to receive funding for nuclear-related research at UW, according to a release by the university. Recognizing that uranium production and nuclear energy are important components of Wyoming’s energy past, present, and future, SER is...
Why Are We Fascinated And Attracted To Large Wyoming Bison?
Never having seen a bison in real life, is probably the leading reason for people wanting to get close to one. In turn becoming the leading reason for an unplanned trip to the emergency room to get treatment for being gored. The excitement of seeing one makes people forget about...
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso
The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
What’s Happening This Weekend in Cheyenne? Parties, Music, & More
The forecast calls for a bitter weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun! Check out what Cheyenne has to offer this weekend:. Enjoy live music by Tiffane Lark and locally made brews at Blue Raven Brewery. When: 6 to 9 p.m. Where: Blue Raven Brewery (209 E. 18th...
Bill To Allow Wyoming Residents To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended Filed
A bill that would allow Wyoming residents to legally leave their vehicles running unattended has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read House Bill 239 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Daniel Singh [R-Laramie County] and co-sponsored by Reps. Andrew, Angelos, Brown, Heiner, Hornok, Jennings, Larson, JT, Locke, O'Hearn, Olsen, Stith, Styvar, Trujillo, Yin and Zwonitzer, Dn and Senator(s) Biteman, Brennan and Laursen, D.
LCSD1 Responds to ‘White Privilege Cards’ Incident
It was just three months ago that a Ku Klux Klan picture was removed from a Cheyenne English teacher's classroom, and now Laramie County School District 1 is working to repair the harm caused by another racist incident. According to a message (see below) sent out to all Carey Junior...
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend
It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
Shovel Your Walks or Pay the Cost, City of Cheyenne Reminds
Another round of winter weather is on its way, and the City of Cheyenne is reminding residents that it’s their responsibility to promptly remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to state statute, if you don't shovel your walks, the city can have the snow removed and...
Join Hospice Of Laramie For Taste & Toast
Hospice of Laramie has three main fundraisers; the Wine Gala in the fall, a 5K color run in the summer, and now the Taste and Toast in February/spring. This event has been updated to replace a previous event ("FeBREWary" which was a local home brewers beer fest that Hospice had hosted for about ten years), and they would like to invite the Laramie community in joining them for this event.
