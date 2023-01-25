California has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. Here's what we know about the guns used in this week's deadly attacks

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Father of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery indicted on second-degree murder, other charges
Adam Montgomery, the father of missing 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, has been indicted by a New Hampshire grand jury on a second-degree murder charge in her death, according to court documents. Last week's indictment accuses him of "repeatedly striking Harmony Montgomery on the head with a closed fist," causing her death.
Albany Herald
Kemp declares state of emergency; National Guard troops on standby
ATLANTA -- Up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops could be coming to the Capital city in response to protests over an Atlanta police public safety training facility known as “Cop City.”. Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency and authorizing the troops’ deployment....
Albany Herald
Georgia: Use of SUV in fatal crash wasn't authorized
School officials say the use of the SUV involved in an accident that killed a Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member two weeks ago was not authorized. The university's athletic association told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the vehicle was to be used only for recruiting activities and that personal use was "strictly prohibited."
Albany Herald
Report: NWSL preparing to add teams in Boston, SF, Utah
The National Women's Soccer League is in "advanced discussions" with potential ownership groups to bring new franchises to Boston, Utah and the San Francisco area, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Boston and Bay Area groups are prepared to pay record-setting franchise fees of about $50 million, due to the...
