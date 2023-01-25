Read full article on original website
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 1/27/23: Can We Trust the Cavaliers on a Back-to-Back?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Miami's Jimmy Butler (back) starting in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (back) is starting in Friday's contest versus the Orlando Magic. Butler will make his 35th appearance in Miami's starting lineup after the 33-year old was held out on Wednesday with a back ailment. In 32.1 expected minutes, our models project Butler to score 40.0 FanDuel points.
Denver's Nikola Jokic (hamstring) probable for Saturday's game against 76ers
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is probable to play in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic is on track to return after Denver's superstar was held out on Wednesday with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup versus a 76ers' unit allowing 51.1 FanDuel points per game to the center position, our models project Jokic to score 58.2 FanDuel points.
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (personal) not listed on Saturday's injury report
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is available for Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter Jr. is on track to play after Denver's forward was sidelined three games for personal reasons. In a matchup versus a 76ers' team ranked 11th in opposing effective shooting percentage, our models project Porter Jr. to score 27.5 FanDuel points.
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) starting on Wednesday, Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid has been upgraded from questionable to available and will start against the Nets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against Brooklyn. Montrezl Harrell moves to the bench.
Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
Mike Muscala coming off the bench for Thunder on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Muscala will return to the bench on Wednesday with Kenrich Williams back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Muscala to play 12.1 minutes against Atlanta. Muscala's Wednesday projection includes 6.0...
Toronto's OG Anunoby (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Anunoby's availability is now in limbo after the Raptors' forward was downgraded from available to questionable. Expect Precious Achiuwa to play more minutes on Wednesday if Anunoby is ruled out. Anunoby's current projection...
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) starting on Wednesday, Tyrese Maxey to bench
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Brooklyn Nets. Harden will make his return against his former team after he was rested on Sunday for injury management purposes. In 37.0 expected minutes versus a Nets' unit ranked second in opposing true shooting percentage, numberFIre's models project Harden to score 45.7 FanDuel points.
Heat's Haywood Highsmith (shin) probable for Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith (left shin contusion) is probable for Friday versus the Orlando Magic. Highsmith helped fill in for Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 triples in 30 minutes. However, with Butler returning on Friday, Highsmith might have a hard time getting on the court.
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (groin) active on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) will play in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert will suit up on the road despite his questionable designation with a groin ailment. In 33.6 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to score 36.9 FanDuel points. Gobert's projection includes 15.0 points, 12.2...
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo is dealing with knee soreness and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.0 minutes against Indiana. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 30.2 points,...
Max Strus (shoulder) available for Heat on Friday night
Miami Heat forward Max Strus (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Strus will be available after he was listed as probable with a shoulder ailment. In 22.4 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 17.2 FanDuel points. Strus' Friday projection includes 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Boston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against the Celtics. James' Saturday projection...
Kevon Looney starting for Warriors on Friday, Jonathan Kuminga coming off the bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Looney will get the start on Friday with Jonathan Kuminga moving back to the bench. Our models expect Looney to play 24.0 minutes against Toronto. Looney's Friday projection includes 6.6 points, 8.6...
Wizards' Delon Wright starting on Wednesday in place of injured Monte Morris (hamstring)
Washington Wizards point guard Delon Wright is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wright will enter the starting lineup on Wednesday with Monte Morris sidelined with hamstring tightness. Our models expect Wright to play 25.3 minutes against Houston. Wright's Wednesday projection includes 8.3 points, 3.8...
Hornets' Terry Rozier (illness) available on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Rozier has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Bulls on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 33.9 minutes against Chicago. Rozier's Thursday projection includes 20.0 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
Nets' Royce O'Neale (hip) available on Thursday
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (hip) is available for Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons. O'Neale has been upgraded from probable to available and will start against the Pistons. Our models expect him to play 36.9 minutes against Detroit. O'Neale's Thursday projection includes 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and...
