ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

The Grand Strand Bridal Expo is set for this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time for The Grand Strand Bridal Expo!!!. The show is going to continue to have all the same familiar faces, some similar designs, and amazing talent as always. However they are super excited to be announcing soon some new partnerships, state of the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar, the one-in-30-million crustacean, is currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium after being rescued from a shipment to a Red Lobster in Florida last year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Details on the Long Bay Symphony’s Upcoming Perfomance ‘Storytellers: Preserving Traditions’

Storytellers: Preserving Traditions will feature mezzo-soprano Jennifer Luiken, Carolina Master Chorale & Coastal Carolina University Concert Choir. This Sunday, January 29th at 4:00pm. MBHS Music and Arts Center. 3302 Robert M Grissom Pkwy. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29577. Get your tickets for this weekend’s performance!. Also, for more information...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no surprise that more than a century-old building still stands to honor its legacy in the City of Conway. Many people walk past the iconic Conway City Hall, which was built in 1825 by architect Robert Mills. The building known for its architectural design...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach skate park gets $20k towards goal of new bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There was some exciting news for the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon. A $20,000 check from Friends of the Skateparks Foundation was presented to City Council to help meet a $30,000 goal for the construction of a new bowl. The...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Neal And Pam’s Bar And Grill Pass Inspection

A local bar and grill could soon re-open it’s doors. Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach has been under re-construction after a fire broke out in July. The blaze was originally called in as a porch fire but it unfortunately spread inside causing extensive damage. On Wednesday, the...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

It happened in Horry: Smokehouses were important during the winter months

Wintertime in Horry County was for preserving and smoking meats on the farm. Finding ways to stay warm was important, too. Beef and pork were typically cured and stored in smokehouses around the county, using salt and a low fire to smoke the meat, according to history retold in a 1994 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
majorleaguefishing.com

All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
PROSPERITY, SC
WMBF

Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy