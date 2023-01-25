PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.

