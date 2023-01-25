Read full article on original website
WMBF
The Grand Strand Bridal Expo is set for this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time for The Grand Strand Bridal Expo!!!. The show is going to continue to have all the same familiar faces, some similar designs, and amazing talent as always. However they are super excited to be announcing soon some new partnerships, state of the...
WMBF
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge held to support Special Olympics South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite a colder start to the weekend in Myrtle Beach, a number of people took a dip in the ocean for a good cause. The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge was held Saturday morning at the Sands Ocean Club Resort. Proceeds from the event went toward Special Olympics South Carolina.
WMBF
‘I love running in there’: Hundreds to take ‘polar plunge’ in Myrtle Beach for Special Olympics
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chilly temperatures cause some of us to avoid the beach this time of year, but hundreds will put on their bathing suits and take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean for the 18th annual Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge on Saturday. The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
wpde.com
Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
WMBF
Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar, the one-in-30-million crustacean, is currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium after being rescued from a shipment to a Red Lobster in Florida last year.
wfxb.com
Details on the Long Bay Symphony’s Upcoming Perfomance ‘Storytellers: Preserving Traditions’
Storytellers: Preserving Traditions will feature mezzo-soprano Jennifer Luiken, Carolina Master Chorale & Coastal Carolina University Concert Choir. This Sunday, January 29th at 4:00pm. MBHS Music and Arts Center. 3302 Robert M Grissom Pkwy. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29577. Get your tickets for this weekend’s performance!. Also, for more information...
WMBF
History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no surprise that more than a century-old building still stands to honor its legacy in the City of Conway. Many people walk past the iconic Conway City Hall, which was built in 1825 by architect Robert Mills. The building known for its architectural design...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach skate park gets $20k towards goal of new bowl
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There was some exciting news for the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon. A $20,000 check from Friends of the Skateparks Foundation was presented to City Council to help meet a $30,000 goal for the construction of a new bowl. The...
wfxb.com
Neal And Pam’s Bar And Grill Pass Inspection
A local bar and grill could soon re-open it’s doors. Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach has been under re-construction after a fire broke out in July. The blaze was originally called in as a porch fire but it unfortunately spread inside causing extensive damage. On Wednesday, the...
myhorrynews.com
It happened in Horry: Smokehouses were important during the winter months
Wintertime in Horry County was for preserving and smoking meats on the farm. Finding ways to stay warm was important, too. Beef and pork were typically cured and stored in smokehouses around the county, using salt and a low fire to smoke the meat, according to history retold in a 1994 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly.
majorleaguefishing.com
All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
WMBF
Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
WMBF
Hang in there, big things are coming to Ripley’s Aquarium this year and beyond
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Things are a little upside down at the Aquarium, but they are slowly coming together!. Hang in there because the all-new Sloth Valley habitat is opening late spring 2023 at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach!. Plus they are gearing up for more exciting thing...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach parking registration now open to residents, property owners
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration is now open for North Myrtle Beach drivers to register to park for the upcoming busy season. The city said Friday that registration can be done online or in person at 904 2nd Avenue North for residents and non-resident property owners. The in-person office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., per the city.
cbs17
SC coastal restaurant passes inspection, continues to recover after July fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach continues to make steps in its recovery after the restaurant was damaged in a July fire, passing an insulation inspection on Wednesday. “Two Wednesdays in a row we’ve gotten great news from building inspector Wayne. We passed...
wpde.com
Coast Guard, DNR dive team searching for missing duck hunter off Little River coast
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — UPDATE: Wife of missing duck hunter, community searching for him after NMB boating distress call. The United States Coast Guard, S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) dive team and several local agencies are working to find a young man who went missing after a boating distress call Thursday evening.
WMBF
Neal & Pam’s Bar and Grill shares progress as owner works to reopen after fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - People could soon be watching a game or singing karaoke once again at the popular spot Neal & Pam’s Bar and Grill. The Surfside Beach staple was heavily damaged after a fire broke out in July. Zach Baker, the owner of Neal & Pam’s,...
