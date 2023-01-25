Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Related
Bus Driver Charged with DUI After Vehicle Crashes into West Caldwell House
WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- Police have charged a Newark man with Driving Under the Influence with Minor Passengers and a host of other offenses after the bus he was driving crashed into a Passaic Avenue house Friday morning. At 8:39 a.m., the West Caldwell Police Department was dispatched to a report of a school bus leaving the roadway and colliding into a residence on Passaic Avenue, just north of Terrace Place. There were no children on the bus at the time. The full-sized school bus slammed into the north side of a ranch-style Passaic Avenue dwelling. The driver, who was the sole occupant...
School Bus Driver In Custody After Plowing Into West Caldwell Home: Report (VIDEO)
A school bus driver was apparently handcuffed and escorted off by police after slamming the vehicle into a home in West Caldwell Friday, Jan. 27, according to a News12 report. The crash happened near Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue, the outlet said. Accidents are apparently common at the intersection, where neighbors told reports there's a "tight turn."
Union Police Officer Assaulted and Struck by Vehicle as Suspected Shoplifters Flee Vauxhall Target
UNION, NJ – As a Union police officer approached two shoplifters outside the Target on Springfield Avenue, the female suspect struck the officer with her vehicle and the male suspect assaulted the officer and fled the area. Union police say at about 6:30 Wednesday evening, officers responded to the Vauxhall store after the report of a shoplifting incident. The officers located two suspects after they exited the store and entered a parked vehicle. The female driver struck the officer as she attempted to flee the area. The male suspect then exited the vehicle and assaulted the officer. The male suspect, Jefkins Agyeman-Budu, 26, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, was apprehended by back-up officers on Springfield Avenue while attempting to flee on foot. The female fled in a vehicle described as a silver Honda sedan. Agyeman-Budu was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He was sent to the Union County Jail pending a hearing to determine if he is a flight or safety risk. He also has additional addresses in Staten Island, NY. According to police, charges involving his female accomplice are pending. The investigating detective is Christopher Lensi. He can be contacted via email at CLensi@uniontownship.com. Two police officers were treated for minor injuries.
wrnjradio.com
Cocaine, heroin found during traffic stop in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was taken into custody last week after drugs and paraphernalia were allegedly found during a traffic stop in Mount Olive Township. On Jan. 21, an officer observed a black GMC SUV with a brake light out and fail...
School bus crashes into home in New Jersey; driver arrested
WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) – A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. Anthony Stuckey, 37, was arrested and is facing a slew of charges, including suspicion of DWI and 15 counts of endangering the welfare […]
Five Ridgewood High School Students Escape Crash Without Serious Injury
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Friday afternoon five Ridgewood High School students escaped serious injury when the SUV they were traveling in crashed head-on into a utility pole. The incident occurred on the curved part of Marshall Street, less than a mile from the school. Ridgewood Police, Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene of the crash where one passenger was transported to The Valley Hospital for further evaluation. The other students involved were released to their parents at the scene. The Nissan Pathfinder damaged the pole and PSE&G determined it was unsafe. The pole is slated to be replaced immediately. Police did not state if any summonses would be issued as a result of the crash.
Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in Secaucus; driver detained nearby
The victim was hit on New County Road at Riverside Station Boulevard just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police: Elizabeth officer struck by stolen car
An Elizabeth police officer was struck by a car while trying to stop suspects in a stolen vehicle, authorities say.
hudsontv.com
Hit-and-Run Crash in Secaucus Leaves Jersey City Woman in Critical Condition
A hit-and-run crash in Secaucus on Thursday morning has left a 49-year-old Jersey City woman in critical condition. The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Secaucus Police Department are currently investigating the incident, which occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. in the area of Paul Amico Way and County Road. The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene, but the vehicle believed to have been involved in the collision has since been recovered.
Elderly resident charged in death of 91-year-old woman at N.J. nursing home where both lived
Authorities have charged an 81-year-old nursing home resident in the death of Clara Sutowski, 91, a fellow resident who suffered grievous injuries after he allegedly hit her in a hallway at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield earlier this month. Angel Bermontiz, 81, of Piscataway, is accused of reckless...
Car spins out on icy ramp, crashes getting onto Route 19 in N.J.
PATERSON, N.J. -- Icy conditions on a ramp coming off I-80 in Paterson are causing drivers to spin out and at least one crashed Friday morning. An overhead look from Chopper 2 showed slippery conditions getting off I-80 and onto Route 19 south.Multiple cars slid, and one vehicle went off the road and took down a light. Use caution if you're driving through the area.
Driver Ticketed After Pedestrian, 15, Hit in Westfield Wednesday, Police Say
WESTFIELD, NJ — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a driver while walking in a crosswalk Wednesday afternoon, according to police. The boy, who was crossing at the intersection of Rahway Avenue and Shackamaxon Drive at 2:53 p.m., suffered a laceration to his hand and pain in his hip, police Sgt. Michael Walsh said. First responders treated the boy on the scene, according to Walsh, who said the youth was not taken to a hospital. The driver, a 54-year-old woman from Westfield, was traveling south on Rahway Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Shackamaxon Drive at which point she struck the boy, Walsh said. Police issued the driver tickets for careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to Walsh. Under New Jersey law, failure to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk carries a $200 fine, plus court costs and two points if the driver is found guilty. Drivers may also be subject to 15 days of community service and insurance surcharges, the statute says. Email Matt Kadosh at mkadosh@tapinto.net | Twitter: @MattKadosh
Suspect charged for attacking woman inside Newark Airport parking garage
NEWARK, NJ – Police have arrested and charged Thomassal Watkins, 40, of West New York, for the assault of a woman inside a Newark Airport parking garage last Thursday. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Watkins with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and criminal sexual contact. Allegedly, Watkins sexually assaulted a woman while she was walking to her car inside the parking garage connected to Newark Airport’s Terminal A at around 9pm on Thursday. “The responding officers were able to quickly locate and apprehend the subject on airport property. An exhaustive investigation jointly led by the Union County The post Suspect charged for attacking woman inside Newark Airport parking garage appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot multiple times in Linden
LINDEN, NJ – Police in Linden are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. At around 3:35 pm, officers arrived at the 900 block of Seymour Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, police located a 36-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, and he was taken to Newark University Hospital by EMS for treatment. “This incident is actively under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau and the Linden Police Juvenile Aid Bureau,” police said tonight. Police did not release any information regarding possible suspects. No arrests The post Man shot multiple times in Linden appeared first on Shore News Network.
One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting
A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
Florham Park Police Release Information on Recent Arrests
FLORHAM PARK, NJ - The Florham Park Police have announced recent arrests that include two DWI repeat offenders and counterfeit money. Listed below is their news release on the above mentioned arrests: During the winter months when it can be very cold at night, it is more common for our Officers to patrol and check on possible disabled vehicles on Route 24. Early this morning, on 1/25/23 at approximately 1:15 a.m., Officers Nick Grande and Mike Zvolensky were doing just that when they observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder at an unusual angle. They stopped to check on the welfare of...
Two-Vehicle Accident in Rahway Results in One Fatality
RAHWAY, NJ — On the evening of Saturday, January 21, a two-vehicle accident occurred, involving a 2016 Ford F-150 and a 2000 Nissan Frontier, at the Route 1/9 overpass in Rahway, between Randolph Avenue and East Milton Avenue. Members of the Rahway Police Department arrived on the scene at approximately 9:30 p.m. It appears, thus far, that the Ford F-150 struck the rear of the Nissan Frontier in the northbound lanes of Route 1/9 on the overpass. The driver of the Nissan was identified as 36-year-old Steven De Oliveira, a resident of Union*. Despite receiving medical assistance on the scene, he died from his injuries sustained in the crash. The driver...
Elmwood Park 7-Eleven Robbed At Gunpoint, Employees Call 911 From Locked Bathroom
A gunman robbed $650 in cash from a 7-Eleven in Elmwood Park as two employees locked themselves in the bathroom and called police, authorities said. Responding officers got them and several patrons to safety after getting the call from the Broadway (Route 4) convenience store around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street
NEWARK — One person was killed and several people injured when nearly two dozen rounds were fired in near a liquor store Thursday night. The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. near Homer Liquors on the 1000 block Broad Street in the downtown Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
hudsoncountyview.com
Two Jersey City men sentenced to 35 years in state prison for fatal shooting of girl, 17
Two Jersey City men were sentenced to 35 years in state prison earlier today for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jade Saunders in 2018. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Alterik Ellis, 29, and Travis DeFoe, 32, both of Jersey City, to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2018 shooting death of Saunders.
Comments / 0