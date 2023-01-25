UNION, NJ – As a Union police officer approached two shoplifters outside the Target on Springfield Avenue, the female suspect struck the officer with her vehicle and the male suspect assaulted the officer and fled the area. Union police say at about 6:30 Wednesday evening, officers responded to the Vauxhall store after the report of a shoplifting incident. The officers located two suspects after they exited the store and entered a parked vehicle. The female driver struck the officer as she attempted to flee the area. The male suspect then exited the vehicle and assaulted the officer. The male suspect, Jefkins Agyeman-Budu, 26, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, was apprehended by back-up officers on Springfield Avenue while attempting to flee on foot. The female fled in a vehicle described as a silver Honda sedan. Agyeman-Budu was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He was sent to the Union County Jail pending a hearing to determine if he is a flight or safety risk. He also has additional addresses in Staten Island, NY. According to police, charges involving his female accomplice are pending. The investigating detective is Christopher Lensi. He can be contacted via email at CLensi@uniontownship.com. Two police officers were treated for minor injuries.

UNION, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO