Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership

By Matthew Memrick
WNCT
 3 days ago

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership.

In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.

When checking the unnamed dealership, he found a suspicious man walking around the closed dealership and identified the man as Monroe resident James Lackey. After learning the 32-year-old man had three outstanding warrants, the deputy arrested him and took him into custody.

The deputy confiscated Lackey’s 20-volt power tool battery. When deputies arrived to assist, they found one catalytic converter removed from a vehicle and another halfway cut off with the reciprocating saw still in place.

According to DMV Recycling (www.scrapcatprices.com), scrap catalytic converters are worth between $300 to $1,500 when sold as scrap at your local wrecking service on average.

In addition to Lackey’s outstanding warrants for arrest, he received two additional counts of Felony Larceny.

Lackey remains in the Union County Jail under a secured bond of $18,500.

To report a crime or suspicious activity in your area, please call 911, the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 283-3789, Union County Crimestoppers at (704) 283-5600, or submit a tip through the new UCSO smartphone application.

