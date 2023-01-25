ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, NH

Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify the woman killed in fatal crash in Action

ACTON, Mass. — Authorities identify the 66-year-old woman that was killed in a hit-and-run in Acton earlier this week. Irene Durand-Bryan, 66 of Acton was struck by a Ford van outside her home in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street on Monday morning. She was transported to Emerson Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney’s office.
ACTON, MA
WCVB

WMUR.com

Victim identified in fatal mobile home fire in Milford

MILFORD, N.H. — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal Milford fire that happened on Friday. ^^ See video from Saturday in the player above. ^^. Patrick Walsh, 65, of Milford, died as a result of smoke inhalation, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office said. Officials said the manner of his death was accidental.
MILFORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Attorney General’s Office, Manchester Police Looking Into Death Of 7-Year-Old Boy

The state Attorney General’s Office and Manchester police are still looking into the tragic death of a seven-year-old boy. Jaevion Riley was found unconscious and not breathing when officers responded to a call at a residence on Eastern Avenue on January 17th. Riley was brought to a Massachusetts hospital for treatment but passed away due to his injuries days later. His father, Murtadah Mohammed, has already been arrested and is facing multiple charges.
MANCHESTER, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Information on Missing 32-Year-Old Woman

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing woman. Ashley George, 32, of Charlton, may be in Worcester, according to police. Police ask anyone with information to contact Worcester police via one of the following methods:. Call the Worcester Police Department at (508)...
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Manchester Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester Police were searching for a missing 9-year-old boy Friday evening. Isaiah Shepherd was last seen in the area of Megan Drive wearing a black jacket, orange shirt, black pants and red Puma shoes. Police did not say when the boy was last seen. Isaiah is...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Century-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay

LAKEPORT — A boathouse collapsed into Paugus Bay shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured when the 125-year-old boathouse fell. Laconia Fire Department arrived on the scene near North and Sheridan streets by 3 p.m. and confirmed no one was inside the boathouse. The fire department responded at the request of Marine Patrol.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
HUDSON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Peabody mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was exposed to illegal drugs

Peabody, Mass. — A 2-year-old girl in Peabody has died after being exposed to illegal drugs, and the Essex County District Attorney says her mother is to blame. That mother, Vanessa Jeising, 28, was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody District Court on Friday. She is facing two felony charges of permitting substantial injuries to a child, and reckless endangerment of a child.
PEABODY, MA
WMUR.com

WCAX

Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
PLAINFIELD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Grand Jury Indicts Man In Connection With Murder Near Mall Of New Hampshire

A grand jury has indicted a man for his alleged role in a murder that happened near the Mall of New Hampshire. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Tyrese Harris shot and killed 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic on South Willow Street in Manchester back in October. A friend of the victim said Cardakovic was involved in a traffic dispute with Harris before gunfire erupted and that Cardakovic’s children saw everything that happened. Harris’ attorneys say that he acted in self-defense.
MANCHESTER, NH

