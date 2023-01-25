The state Attorney General’s Office and Manchester police are still looking into the tragic death of a seven-year-old boy. Jaevion Riley was found unconscious and not breathing when officers responded to a call at a residence on Eastern Avenue on January 17th. Riley was brought to a Massachusetts hospital for treatment but passed away due to his injuries days later. His father, Murtadah Mohammed, has already been arrested and is facing multiple charges.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO