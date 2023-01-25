Read full article on original website
Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs County MatDawgs Finish 3rd in State at AA Boys Team Wrestling Duals
The MatDawgs ended the dual portion of their season as they traveled to Jeff Davis High School to compete in the State Dual Championships. This was the first trip to the State Duals since 2020 and their best finish since 2019. The MatDawgs started the day posting a 37-30 win over Model in the first round. The semi-final matchup was a rematch of last years prelim sectional finals against Fannin County where the MatDawgs dropped the match to move on. The MatDawgs lost again to Fannin County in a highly contested battle, 27-39. “Our guys laid it on the line. We knew Fannin would be a dog fight and our guys had faith they could do it, but it wasn’t our day. I’m still proud of the fight we had!”, said Coach Allen of the semi-final match.
News Leader
YHS’s Thompson to play football at Valdosta State
Jye Thompson, a senior at Yulee High School, will play football at Valdosta State University. Thompson made the second team All News4Jax team and second team All First Coast. He is currently a…
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Matthew Aaron Criswell, Jesup
Matthew Aaron Criswell, age 35, of Jesup, died Monday, January 23, 2023. He was a native of Vidalia and lived most of his life there. He graduated from Vidalia High School in 2006. Matt worked as an electrician beginning his career with Criswell Electric. For the last ten years, he has worked with Sack Company of Statesboro. Matt loved the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, throwing darts (he won several tournaments), fishing, arrow head hunting, and spending time with his family. But most of all, Matt loved his kids, Kensleigh and Jackson. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Effie Criswell and his maternal grandparents, Billy and Chen Mosley and step-grandmother, Karen Marsh.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Pastor Joseph Golden, Vidalia
Pastor Joseph Golden received his wings on January 22, 2023, at his residence in Vidalia GA. He was born February 19, 1931, in Statesboro GA, the first born child of the late Reverend William and Sally McIntosh Golden. He received his education at the St. Paul’s Church in Register, GA. He walked to school every day but was only able to complete the eighth grade due to having to enter the workforce.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. John C. Dorough, Vidalia
Mr. John C. Dorough, age 67, of Vidalia, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. He was a native of Vidalia and a graduate of Vidalia High School. He worked at Plant Hatch as a Nuclear Specialist. John had a pilot’s license, loved drag racing and enjoyed flying model helicopters and planes. He is preceded in death by his son, Brad Dorough; and his parents, Loren Dorough and Elizabeth Fountain Dorough.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Franklin Joiner, Soperton
Mr. Franklin Joiner, age 84, husband of the late Carolyn Riner Joiner, of Soperton passed away on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023 at the Treutlen County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Soperton. Born in Treutlen County, he was the last living of two sons born to the late Ocie Floyd...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Angelica Patrice Holland Samuel
Our beloved Angelica Patrice Holland Samuel peacefully entered eternal rest on January 21, 2023, in Gainesville, FL. Angelica was born to the late Willie Fred and Kathleen Holland on December 29, 1971, in Vidalia, Georgia at Meadows Memorial Hospital. Angelica, commonly known as “Pat,” enjoyed spending time with family, solving...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
MacGregor and Meredith Are VHS STARS
Vidalia High School's Seth MacGregor was honored Tuesday night as the systems STAR Student. MacGregor, a senior at Vidalia High School, chose Grey Meredith as his STAR Teacher. The duo was honored with other STAR recipients in a ceremony at Toombs County High School, which was presented by the Vidalia Kiwanis Club.
Georgia Southern student injured in Statesboro apartment shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Sue Allen Bishop, Tarrytown
Mrs. Sue Allen Bishop, age 92, of Tarrytown, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Oxley Park Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lyons after an extended illness. She was a native of Toombs County and a 1947 graduate of Vidalia High School, where she played on the girl’s basketball team. Mrs. Bishop owned and operated The Style Shop in Emanuel County before retiring from Belk after ten years of loyal service. She was a member of Higgston Baptist Church and enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army. She had an undying love for her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Franklin Allen, Sr. and Julie Johnson Allen; husbands, James Darwin Fowler, Sr. and Charles J. Bishop; a brother, Herbert “Hank” Franklin Allen, Jr.; stepson, Steven Bishop; and a grandson, Robert Matthew Fishback.
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch School District’s Top Teachers Honored, 2022-23 Teacher of the Year Finalists
Teachers of the Year from across Bulloch County school district’s 15 schools were honored on January 24, during the Teacher of the Year Banquet, sponsored by The Statesboro Herald. Joined by their administrators, family members, and the district’s Central Office and Board of Education leadership, the teachers enjoyed a...
Dr. Bonzo Reddick makes history as first black health director of the Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Public health in Coastal Georgia has a new leader. Bonzo Reddick, MD. has been named health director of the 8-county Coastal Health District, becoming the first African American to fill the position. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to join and lead the fantastic team of people who comprise the Coastal […]
18-year-old Ga. man arrested in series of armed robberies, home invasions targeting Hispanics
DOUGLAS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an 18-year-old man has been arrested for string of armed robberies and home invasions targeting members of the Hispanic community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GBI said Roderick Hillman was arrested in Alma, in...
wfxl.com
Damage in southeastern Coffee County caused by EF-1 tornado
Damage was reported in multiple counties across Southwest Georgia as storms moved through the area Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologists have confirmed that damage seen in southeastern Coffee County was a result of an EF-1 tornado. The survey crew found damage along the path to include a portion of a...
WJCL
Sheriff: K-9s searching for suspect who ran from deadly crash site in Glynn County
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. One person is dead following a crash Thursday in Brunswick. According to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Thursday afternoon at Tillman and K Street. The sheriff's office says it is investigating criminal activity involved in the crash and...
wbtw.com
Woman dies after medical emergency, crash in Georgia
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:13 p.m., dispatch received a call that a vehicle had crashed near the intersection of Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road and J.P. Milligan Road in Uvalda.
allongeorgia.com
Lobster Dogs Food Truck at Georgia Southern Jan 27 and Tractor Supply Feb 2
Lobster Dogs Food Truck is returning to Statesboro this Friday, January 27 at Georgia Southern’s Student Union Building, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm and Thursday, February 2 at Tractor Supply, 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm. Menu items to choose from are rolls with lobster, crab, or shrimp...
60-year-old Georgia man shot and killed in his truck near Mrs. Winner’s in Macon
The News: A 60-year-old Dublin man was shot and killed inside his truck near the Mrs. Winner’s on Pio Nono Ave. in Macon. The Crime: Bibb County deputies responded to a call of a person who had been shot inside of a truck near the roadway just after noon Tuesday. When deputies and emergency services arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver seat.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
wtoc.com
2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
Comments / 0