LTRC group gets update Brian Smith Wed, 01/25/2023 - 8:53 am Long Term Recovery Committee case manager Susan Coley, right, gives an updates during the Thursday, Jan. 19 meeting, while fellow case manager Sandra Dixon listens in. The full committee received a positive report on workers potentially building 15 homes from the ground up during the meeting. Photo/Brian Smith An announcement of a very promising development in the Long Term Recovery Committee’s work highlighted the group’s Thursday, Jan. 19 meeting. Chairman Joel Hood, LTRC staff members, and city of Jacksboro officials met with members of the Mennonite Disaster Service team Jan. 13 on the possibility of the group setting up in town and potentially building up to 15 homes for tornado victims from scratch. Hood said the organization has people that serve the organization in building houses instead of joining the military. The groups met for a couple of hours surveying what needs to be done and looking at two potential lodging sites in the Twin Lakes Activity Center and the former Halliburton Building at Fort Richardson. If the LTRC can show a need for their services and the money to get materials and the like, the organization will consider providing free labor to build up to 15 two-and-three bedrooms from scratch. The homes will range from 9001,200 square feet, Hood said. The initial response from the Mennonites was promising. “They were very pleased with what we presented them,” Hood said. “They likedoursitesandsounds.” The downside to this is the earliest the group, which works across the country in three month cycles, could begin work here would be October with a more likely scheduling being January 2024. The mennonites will go before their group in February and a decision is expected sometime this Spring, Construction Supervisor Joe Underwood said. “It’s a process but I believe it will be worth going through it,” Underwood explained. “We knew this was going to be a long-term project.” The group works like a well oiled machine in Underwood’s eyes. “They have a bus with concrete guys who work for a few weeks,”Underwood said. “When they’re done, they get picked up but a group of framers is ready to take over and it works like this with electricians and plumbers too until the job is done.” Getting grant monies to help fund the projects will be crucial to the future success of the group. Jeremy Basset with the United Methodist Committee on Relief said the group will need about $1.5 million to fund projects and help who needs to be helped locally, so any volunteer labor work would be greatly appreciated. Underwood, who has been on other fundraising committees locally, said the monies are here they just need to be worked with. The mennonites are not the only volunteer group wanting to come to town. Word on a number of united Methodist church groups out of the Metroplex wishing to volunteer their time in March and June is cause for relief.