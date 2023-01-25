Read full article on original website
When the Car-Eating, Airplane-Devouring Robosaurus Roamed the Earth
When Doug Malewicki attended his first monster truck car show in the late 1980s, he walked away thinking it was extremely stupid. Giant, oversized trucks battering and steamrolling junk cars? Silly. But Malewicki couldn’t help but think about the possibilities. What if he could craft a car-eating robot? What if...
The World’s Best McDonald’s Is in Wales, According to a Michelin-Starred Chef
If you’re looking for an interesting vacation, you may want to head to Wales. After seeing the baked bean museum and Dobby’s grave, you can visit one of the UK’s finest culinary institutions: A McDonald’s endorsed by a Michelin-starred chef. In a conversation with Wales Online,...
See 11 Stunning Images From the 4th Annual Close-Up Photographer of the Year Competition
Sweeping aerial views of Earth’s natural wonders and spectacular shots of outer space are all well and good. But beauty captured on a much smaller scale can be just as breathtaking. To prove the point, look no further than the Close-up Photographer of the Year competition. It was launched...
Netflix Is Hiring a Flight Attendant—and It Pays up to $385,000
The streaming giant Netflix is looking to staff up on its private plane.
Amazon Is Now Selling a Prescription Drug Subscription Covering 80 Common Conditions for Just $5 a Month
The company wants to help address everything from high cholesterol to depression.
8 Facts About Fortune Cookies
From their surprising origin to the unique recipe, fortune cookies have a rich and fascinating history worth exploring.
The Fuzzy Dice Fad That Conquered the Car World
The dice sprung up as part of 1950s car culture. But how did they get furry?
