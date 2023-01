Lee Wray Holst, age 81, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Holst Cemetery, Gravois Mills, Missouri. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the funeral home.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO