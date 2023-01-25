JHS cheerleaders honored by county
JHS cheerleaders honored by county News Staff Wed, 01/25/2023 - 8:53 am Jacksboro High School cheerleaders were honored by Jack County Commissioners and State. Rep. David Spiller during the commissioners court meeting Monday, Jan. 23. The squad recently won UIL State for the third time in four years and was third at nationals in Dallas last weekend, behind a 6A and a 4A school from Texas. Photo/Brian Smith Jacksboro High School cheerleaders were honored by Jack County Commissioners and State. Rep. David Spiller during the commissioners court meeting Monday, Jan. 23. The squad recently won UIL State for the third time in four years and was third at nationals in Dallas last weekend, behind a 6A and a 4A school from Texas.
