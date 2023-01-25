Read full article on original website
Major Analyst Ranks Bengals As Worst Team Playing On Championship Weekend
The First Things First host is talking a big game about his Chiefs.
WLWT 5
'That includes mom and dad': Father of Bengals QB says son blocks out all the noise on game day
CINCINNATI — The father of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading to Kansas City this weekend with a big bunch of Burrow to cheer on his son. "Well, my sister from Houston, Texas, her daughter, my brother and his wife, they're bringing friends. Robin, my wife is from Nebraska, so she has family coming," Jimmy Burrow said.
atozsports.com
Hall of Fame coach diagnoses major issue with Josh Allen and the Bills
Josh Allen is the franchise quarterback the Buffalo Bills have waited decades for. However, that doesn’t mean the talented, big-armed quarterback doesn’t have faults. With the unfortunate end to the season, analysts and former coaches are doing a deep dive into exactly what’s wrong with this current Bills team.
atozsports.com
Bills could hire one of their former players to be a coach soon
The Buffalo Bills didn’t have the end to their season that many expected this year. Players were frustrated. Coaches were disappointed. Overall, it just wasn’t ideal in Buffalo. Changes and additions could be coming across the organization. As for the coaching staff, there is one piece that they...
NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
atozsports.com
Bills GM clarifies the one thing he refuses to do while leading the franchise
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane isn’t looking to mirror a rival’s strategy when it comes to roster building. The Bills’ season ended prematurely with Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. While Cincinnati has certainly built a perennial power, Beane isn’t willing to endure the struggles that contribute to drafting elite talents high in the first round.
Bills GM Believes The Bengals Have 1 'Huge' Advantage
The AFC is loaded with superstar quarterbacks poised to headline the conferences for years. An elite signal-caller puts any NFL team in a position to succeed, but it's even better when he performs at a high level early in his career. The Cincinnati Bengals have that edge with Joe Burrow. ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: One major difference between Chiefs and Bills stands in the way of the Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL world last weekend when they defeated the Buffalo Bills to advance to the AFC Championship Game. And I’m not even talking about the scoreboard. No, they shocked everyone around the league by looking like a top-tier offensive line even when missing three starters...
Draft expert claims Houston Texans will ‘do everything they can’ to trade up to No. 1
One top NFL Draft expert firmly believes the Houston Texans will do everything in their power to try and move
KGO
'This guy is going to be a problem': Inside the first QB duel between Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy
PHILADELPHIA -- Different teams. Different level. Different stakes. But Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers (3 p.m. ET, Fox) features a college rematch between quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy. Hurts' Oklahoma Sooners and Purdy's Iowa State Cyclones squared off under the lights...
Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury
On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury. Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
KGO
Christian McCaffrey trade from Panthers to 49ers: Inside story
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In the minutes after the San Francisco 49ers had pulled off the biggest trade of the season, phones started ringing on opposite ends of the country. At around 9:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 20 in the Bay Area, Niners general manager John Lynch had just hung up with Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer after agreeing to swap a haul of draft picks for running back Christian McCaffrey.
KGO
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: 'Zero' chance he's not playing
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the second straight day, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey sat out of practice Thursday as he works back from a bruised calf. And while McCaffrey isn't slated to participate in the Niners' Thursday practice, he did speak to the media and offered a simple answer when asked if there was any chance he won't play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
KGO
49ers RBs McCaffrey, Mitchell sit out practice on Wednesday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- TheSan Francisco 49ers' top two running backs did not practice Wednesday as they dealt with various injury issues. Running backs Christian McCaffrey (bruised calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) sat out Wednesday's session. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Deebo Samuel (ankle) would sit out Wednesday's session, but the...
KGO
49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs: NFL playoff picks, schedule, odds
The conference championship round (schedule) for the 2022 NFL season has two great matchups. Our NFL Nation reporters deliver the biggest keys and bold predictions for each contest. Additionally, ESPN Stats & Information offers a crucial stat andbetting nugget, and our Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with...
Report: Buffalo Bills Make Their First Change To The Coaching Staff
Fans have begun to ask for a change from the Buffalo Bills. Today they made their first move by firing a coach that has been with McDermott since 2017. Is it a knee-jerk reaction from the fans or does something need to be done differently? The logic is that for the last couple of years, the Bills have been pretty good in the regular season but by the time the playoffs come around, they just don't have what it takes to get over the hump.
atozsports.com
Bills insider doesn’t rule out one coaching staff firing just yet
The Buffalo Bills are in an interesting position this off-season. Unfortunately, with sky-high expectations that came to a screeching halt, the team is going to be making some big adjustments. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, who covers the Bills as a beat reporter, highlighted a former fan favorite who could potentially...
KGO
Warriors' Stephen Curry fined $25K for tossing mouthpiece
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors starStephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for "throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands" during Wednesday night's 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the league announced on Friday. The incident occurred with 1:14 remaining after Jordan Poole took what Curry thought was an ill-advised...
