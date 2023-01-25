Lions get info on Bridges of Life Brian Smith Wed, 01/25/2023 - 8:53 am Jacksboro Lions Club members heard from Charles Fisher, DFW Regional Coordinator for the Bridges of Life Ministry during their Wednesday, Jan. 11 meeting. Fisher, the first staff member to come out of the program, spent 12 years in prison where he found out more about the program. Photo/Brian Smith Charles Fisher had a rough start in life. He eventually was arrested and spent 12.5 years in prison for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. During his time in prison, he met a man named John Sage with Bridges of Life Ministry who changed his life forever. It’s now Fisher who is out changing lives for the better. Fisher, now the DFW Regional Coordinator for Bridges of Life and the first graduate of the program to become a staff member, spoke to Jacksboro Lions Club members about the ministry and how the public can get involved. The 14-week program operates out of Lindsey State Jail with programs three times a year with one starting up in February, Fisher explained. During the last 14 week program, 60 guys graduated The ministry offers empathy to victims of crime and also offer those that committed the crime a way to turn their life around as happened to Fisher. The program works as 86.5 percent of those that complete the program do not return to prison. The program has victims and inmate share stories. Those in the program tend to have stories of a not so great upbringing with parents in and out of prison or using drugs. Fisher said one of the successes of the program is getting those to admit their reality and quit running from it.” “We sit in a circle and talk about faith,” Fisher explained. “A lot of these guys have been running from the truth for so long, it takes time to bring them back to reality and accountability for their actions. We want them to get back out in the real world and cut the cycle they’ve been in.” Fisher said by completing the program inmates will be able to go from making about 10 decisions a day in prison to making 100 or 1,000 on the outside. Finding healing is important along with forgiveness from their past, Fisher said. Making a form of restitution after completing the program can help the healing process as well. “When many of those in the program attend graduation, we’re told many times that it was the first time they had completed anything in their lives,” Fisher said. Training for volunteers offered through the Texas Department of Corrections lasts about four hours and provides a stark contrast to the prison shown on television. “Volunteersaresometimes the first faithful people these inmates have had,” Fisher said. “It’s a sign that someone actually cares about them. It shows inmates what a good person looks like.” For more information on the program, which takes place Monday nights at Lindsey State Jail, visit bridgestolife. org.