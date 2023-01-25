ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TX

Lions get info on Bridges of Life

By Brian Smith
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette
 3 days ago

Lions get info on Bridges of Life Brian Smith Wed, 01/25/2023 - 8:53 am   Jacksboro Lions Club members heard from Charles Fisher, DFW Regional Coordinator for the Bridges of Life Ministry during their Wednesday, Jan. 11 meeting. Fisher, the first staff member to come out of the program, spent 12 years in prison where he found out more about the program. Photo/Brian Smith Charles Fisher had a rough start in life. He eventually was arrested and spent 12.5 years in prison for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. During his time in prison, he met a man named John Sage with Bridges of Life Ministry who changed his life forever. It’s now Fisher who is out changing lives for the better. Fisher, now the DFW Regional Coordinator for Bridges of Life and the first graduate of the program to become a staff member, spoke to Jacksboro Lions Club members about the ministry and how the public can get involved. The 14-week program operates out of Lindsey State Jail with programs three times a year with one starting up in February, Fisher explained. During the last 14 week program, 60 guys graduated The ministry offers empathy to victims of crime and also offer those that committed the crime a way to turn their life around as happened to Fisher. The program works as 86.5 percent of those that complete the program do not return to prison. The program has victims and inmate share stories. Those in the program tend to have stories of a not so great upbringing with parents in and out of prison or using drugs. Fisher said one of the successes of the program is getting those to admit their reality and quit running from it.” “We sit in a circle and talk about faith,” Fisher explained. “A lot of these guys have been running from the truth for so long, it takes time to bring them back to reality and accountability for their actions. We want them to get back out in the real world and cut the cycle they’ve been in.” Fisher said by completing the program inmates will be able to go from making about 10 decisions a day in prison to making 100 or 1,000 on the outside. Finding healing is important along with forgiveness from their past, Fisher said. Making a form of restitution after completing the program can help the healing process as well. “When many of those in the program attend graduation, we’re told many times that it was the first time they had completed anything in their lives,” Fisher said. Training for volunteers offered through the Texas Department of Corrections lasts about four hours and provides a stark contrast to the prison shown on television. “Volunteersaresometimes the first faithful people these inmates have had,” Fisher said. “It’s a sign that someone actually cares about them. It shows inmates what a good person looks like.” For more information on the program, which takes place Monday nights at Lindsey State Jail, visit bridgestolife. org.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Aledo football coaching icon Tim Buchanan is calling it a career

ALEDO, Texas — One of the most decorated high school football coaches in Texas is calling it a career. Aledo's Tim Buchanan, an eight-time state champion, announced Friday he plans to retire at the end of the school year after having been the driving force behind the Bearcats' record-setting program for three decades.
ALEDO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS

JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am   For the third time in the last four years, Jacksboro High School’s Cheer squad won the UIL State Spirit Championships, on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Fort Worth. The squad performs at football and basketball games. Courtesy photo JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS
JACKSBORO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

Free fishing at Fort Richardson

Free fishing at Fort Richardson News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am Fishermen of all ages can come out for free fishing at Fort Richardson from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21. Fishing will take place on Quarry Lake. Free coffee and donuts will be served. The lake is stocked with trout and other fish. No fishing license is required to fish in state parks but make sure you pick up a free permit when checking into the park.
JACKSBORO, TX
Texas Observer

Former Star-Telegram Conservative Columnist Spews Hate in Student Chatroom

Why was an intolerant activist allowed to double-time as a columnist for a major newspaper?. Last year, Carlos Turcios regularly wrote columns for the Fort Worth Star Telegram that criticized Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) while simultaneously working for a PAC that opposed so-called “critical race theory” and called for organizing protests against FWISD policies—facts that were rarely disclosed in his essays.
FORT WORTH, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

LTRC members receive field updates

Long Term Recovery Committee members received an update from those in the field during a Thursday, Dec. 29 meeting. The short term needs committee has had two funding meetings in the last months and will meet again Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nothing new was reported on any proposed events, as those are scheduled for later on in the spring. Construction Supervisor Joe Underwood said work on the initial three homes is going well with a roof being replaced on one. Another residence is having a bunch of debris removed. That was helped from the First United Methodist Church of Richardson volunteer group recently. The...
JACKSBORO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

42
Followers
113
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy