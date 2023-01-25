Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Aptos wants to shake up the blockchain space by creating more economic value, co-founder says
Welcome back to Chain Reaction, a podcast diving deep into stories, backgrounds and the latest news with the biggest names in crypto. For this week’s episode, I sat down with Mo Shaikh, co-founder and CEO of the layer-1 blockchain Aptos. Shaikh is a three-time founder with over a decade of experience in financial services as well as blockchain technology and crypto. He also worked on blockchain strategic partnerships for Novi, Meta’s wallet, and was the strategy director at ConsenSys.
TechCrunch
What does selling to platform engineering teams mean for developer relations?
The latter trend is known as platform engineering and is embodied by platform engineering teams. Talking to TechCrunch, Boldstart Ventures partner Shomik Ghosh described these as “groups within typically larger organizations that are given the role to improve the developer experience for other developers in the organization.”. The Exchange...
TechCrunch
Crypto job hunters should build personal brands and be ‘obsessed with web3’
To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important crypto stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday at 12 p.m. PT, subscribe here. Welcome back to Chain Reaction. This month was filled with announcements from major crypto firms that were laying off employees. Of course, this “trend” is...
TechCrunch
Fifth Wall, focused on real estate tech and managing $3.2B, looks to eat up even more of its market
Never mind that just last month, Fifth Wall closed the largest-ever venture fund focused on real-estate tech startups with $866 million in capital, or that it closed a $500 million fund earlier in 2022 that aims to decarbonize the property industry. Never mind that on top of these two efforts, Fifth Wall also expanded into Europe last February with a London office and a €140 million fund. (It also a large New York office, an office in Singapore, and a presence in Madrid.) As for the fact that office buildings in particular have been shocked by a combination of layoffs, work-from-home policies and higher interest rates, Wallace says he considers it an opportunity.
TechCrunch
As activist investors target Salesforce, what’s next for the CRM giant?
That he helped transform the way software is bought and sold is undeniable. But he’s now under intense scrutiny: Not one but two activist investors have recently taken large positions in Salesforce, meaning his decisions could be challenged on everything from acquisitions to how budgets are allocated. For starters,...
TechCrunch
Upp wants to add more broccoli to the plant-protein mix using big automation
Its pitch is not only that its specialist, AI-driven harvester will make it more efficient to pick a familiar crop but also that the process will reduce waste — by being able to extract more nutritious protein from a field of broccoli without needing an army of extra human workers to do it.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: ‘Network issue’ causes cloud outage that takes down multiple Microsoft services for 4+ hours
Hello, Crunchers! We’re pretty excited about Matt’s TechCrunch Live, where he talks to Cambly about how the company found profits after failing to raise a Series A. And we’re back!: That’s what Microsoft is saying after some of its services, like Outlook, Xbox Live and Teams, went down during a “change made to the Microsoft Wide Area Network,” Ivan reports.
TechCrunch
Chemical giant Denka dives into VC with $100M fund managed by Pegasus Tech Ventures
Denka, a 107-year-old firm, is the sole limited partner of the newly established corporate venture capital fund and in line with its 2030 mission, is interested in investing in startups that address pressing global issues, including sustainability and population growth. Pegasus Tech Ventures currently manages more than 30 strategic funds,...
TechCrunch
Trends and Big Ideas Shaping Fintech in 2023
As we begin 2023, we’re excited to see new innovations and solutions enter this space. To kick things off, we asked our partners about what they’re tracking in 2023. The fintech industry is continuously evolving and one of the biggest expected shifts in 2023 is moving from a growth mindset to a cost savings mindset. Following the 2008 recession, many companies, especially fintechs, were able to prioritize growth as the cost of borrowing, inflation and wage growth all remained low. In our new economic reality with continued inflation, that’s shifting.
TechCrunch
This startup hopes to take on Canva, raising an $11.6M Series A for its design platform
The latest funding round was led by Left Lane Capital. Also participating was Europe’s Speedinvest and a number of angel investors, including Intercom co-founder Des Traynor, former Bebo CEO Shaan Puri and product leaders from Calm, Amazon and Instagram. Left Lane Capital is a New York-based VC best known...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Stripe responds to report that it seeks to raise $2B with a terse ‘no comment’
Well, it’s Friday again. And as the Equity pod team noted today, “You could be Wasted and not even know it.” — Christine and Haje. The search for more money: Mary Ann follows up on yesterday’s story about Stripe setting a deadline to go public with some additional information that Stripe had reportedly tried raising additional capital at a decreased valuation. Look for more on this developing story in Mary Ann’s Interchange newsletter, which comes out on Sundays. If you don’t already get it in your inbox, click here.
TechCrunch
4 practical steps for using no-code to evolve your prototype to an MVP
Venture funding has hit its lowest point in two years, which means startups must now focus on making hard decisions about how to utilize their limited budgets. Enterprises are likewise tightening their belts as customers feel the impact of inflation and prepare for an uncertain economy. What’s more, we are facing a global talent shortage that further puts pressure on an already constrained software developer pool.
CoinDesk
The Best Tool for Designing Effective DeFi Policies Is Web3 Itself
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Most of the conversation about policy in Web3 has centered around what crypto pioneer Nick Szabo calls “wet code” – in this case, the laws that govern human institutions. The world of crypto offers an alternative – “dry code,” or computer code – to protect investors and users, which may be a more efficient approach by literally encoding rules in verifiable, permissionless and self-custodial protocols.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Surged This Week
The deal is complementary on a geographic and end-market basis. Cost synergies will be generated, but that's not the real purpose of the acquisition. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
Jumia’s investors rethink their stakes — for better and worse
According to the filing, Baillie Gifford disclosed ownership of 18.75 million shares in Jumia, representing 9.39% of the company. In Jumia’s previous filing from a year ago, the asset management firm had 19.85 million shares, owning 10.06% of the company at the time. That’s a 5.50% decrease in shares and a 0.67% drop in ownership.
TechCrunch
Inscribe bags $25M to fight financial fraud with AI
Inspired by this, Burke and his twin brother, Ronan Burke, launched Inscribe, an AI-powered document fraud detection service. Built for fraud, risk and operations teams in the fintech and finance industries, Inscribe taps AI trained on hundreds of millions of data points to return results, Ronan says. “Tedious document reviews...
TechCrunch
Welcome to the Jungle grabs $54M for its slick job platform
In particular, Welcome to the Jungle sends a photo and video crew to your office so that they can shoot some high-quality photos and record some quick interviews with employees. Essentially, a profile on the platform should look like a feature article in a fancy magazine. Clients also add job...
TechCrunch
Teach yourself growth marketing: How to perform growth experimentation through A/B testing
As a growth marketer who has honed this craft for the past decade, I’ve been exposed to countless courses, and I can confidently attest that doing the work is the best way to learn the skills to excel in this profession. I am not saying you need to immediately...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: No-code MVP strategy, hiring under scrutiny, A/B growth testing
Most of us could probably bake one at home, but speed and convenience are powerful incentives at dinnertime. The potential of AI tools like ChatGPT creates a similar dilemma — should companies license large language models without modifications, or customize them and pay much higher usage rates?. “While building...
TechCrunch
Dell has acquired cloud orchestration startup Cloudify, sources tell us for up to $100M
Dell did not officially announce the acquisition, but after sources contacted us, we noticed that Dell had actually published documents with the SEC pertaining to some of the share awards for Cloudify employees. A spokesperson has now also confirmed the purchase to TechCrunch. “Dell Technologies announced that it has completed...
