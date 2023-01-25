Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
forkast.news
Coinbase fined US$3.6 mln by Dutch central bank
The Dutch central bank (DNB) has fined U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase €3.3 million (US$3.6 million) for failing to obtain the required registration before offering their services in the Netherlands. Fast facts. The DNB said that Coinbase was not compliant with local rules from Nov. 15, 2020. The exchange successfully...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices rise as crypto market stages rebound; Solana biggest gainer among top 10
Bitcoin and Ether rebounded in Thursday morning trading in Asia amid broad gains in the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies after a bout of profit-taking and mixed economic indicators sent prices lower on Wednesday. Solana, Polygon and Cardano led gains among the top 10 by market capitalization. U.S. equities were mixed overnight. Tesla beat earnings forecasts but the poor outlook from Microsoft on Wednesday and an interest rate hike expected next week kept a lid on trading.
forkast.news
Stablecoins To Rebound?
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – January 27. 2023 – presented by Joel Flynn. The crypto winter of 2022, combined with bankruptcies and firm closures owing to the collapse of FTX, saw the market capitalization of the stablecoin economy lose over US$28 billion. Despite all this, stablecoins started on a good note this year, and the launch of the Universal Digital Payments Network at the World Economic Forum offers another potential boost.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether up; ADA posts most gains among top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether were up during Asia trading hours on Thursday afternoon as many markets in Asia returned from the Lunar New Year break. Cardano’s ADA led the rally among top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin was up 1.21% in the past 24 hours, to...
I moved to New York from the UK to marry my partner using a K-1 visa. The process was so difficult that we had to sue the government.
Dan Gooding met his now-husband in Spain. They decided to marry to be together. The immigration process stalled their plans for over 18 months.
forkast.news
Bankrupt BlockFi asks court to approve bonuses to keep staff
New Jersey-based cryptocurrency lender BlockFi has requested the court to approve bonus paychecks for its staff so the company can keep its talent throughout its bankruptcy proceedings, according to court documents filed on Monday. “Despite an incredibly turbulent time in the digital asset industry, the opportunities for participants elsewhere have...
forkast.news
Blockchain as Enabler
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – January 26, 2023 – presented by Joel Flynn. This year’s World Economic Forum focused on “Cooperation in a fragmented world” – and as the annual meeting came to an end, Forkast’s Editor-in-Chief Angie Lau caught up with WEF’s head of Blockchain and Digital Assets Brynly Llyr to wrap up the events of a very intense week in Davos.
forkast.news
An open letter to Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Your shotgun approach to crypto is dangerous for America
The FTX melee has infused crypto regulation efforts with new life. Politicians pounced at the opportunity, including you. The bill you’ve recently introduced requires the U.S. Treasury Secretary to create a rule disallowing financial institutions from transacting with self-custody wallets, citing the FTX debacle. It was a wholly inappropriate response to the failure of a centralized entity already regulated by a government. Your shotgun approach to regulation is dangerous to innovation in the United States, and particularly Main Street.
