BBC
Low-carbon street lights trialled in £4.6m scheme
A total of £4.6m is being spent on decarbonising roads in East Yorkshire. The county will test low-carbon street lights and work to ensure traffic signs and road markings can be clearly seen by motorists. The money is part of a £30m national scheme which includes making asphalt from...
BBC
What the Tyre Nichols beating videos show
Bodycam footage of 29-year-old father Tyre Nichols calling for his mother as he is beaten by police in Memphis has been released. Mr Nichols died in hospital three days after being pulled over for alleged reckless driving. He was pepper sprayed, kicked and punched by five officers who have since lost their jobs and been charged with his murder.
Park Rangers Check Camera Trap and Discover 400 of the 580 Photos it Took 'Were Bear Selfies'
Rangers for a Colorado park system found a surprise when they checked a wildlife camera trap —400 bear selfies. Boulder, Colorado's Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) wanted to observe the land system's sensitive wildlife habitats unobtrusively, so park rangers placed nine camera traps across 46,000 acres to see how animals used the area.
BBC
London's West End: Man crushed by telescopic urinal dies
A man died after he was crushed and trapped underneath a telescopic public urinal while working on the device in central London. He was pronounced dead at the scene at Cambridge Circus during a rescue effort at the junction between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road. Pop-up toilets are stored...
BBC
Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed
Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
BBC
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
BBC
Dad's warning after girl, 14, dies from inhaling deodorant
The parents of a girl who died after inhaling aerosol deodorant want clearer product labelling to warn people of the potential dangers. Giorgia Green, who was 14 and from Derby, had a cardiac arrest after spraying the deodorant in her bedroom. Her parents have since become aware of other young...
BBC
Tyre Nichols not seen to resist police in video footage
Footage of a traffic stop that has seen five ex-Memphis police officers charged with murder shows them kicking and punching a motorist for several minutes as he cries out for his mother. Officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols, 29, in the videos from the 7 January arrest, with no signs...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
'Batman wannabe' stopped after driving uninsured in Manchester
A "Batman wannabe" who drove his eye-catching motor around Manchester city centre overnight has had his car seized. He caught police attention while over-revving the engine before being stopped by officers. They found the driver was uninsured and tweeted that they "did the Joker a favour and seized the Batmobile".
BBC
Southampton drug gang sentenced to combined 33 years
An investigation in to crime gang that sold cannabis, class A drugs and used antique guns has helped lead to a change in the law. The Southampton group imported drugs from Europe, Canada and the US which were distributed and then the proceeds were converted into Bitcoin. Police said the...
BBC
Free showers offered to help with cost of living
Six leisure centres are offering a free hot shower to help with the rising cost of living. Residents in south Essex can use the facilities by "asking for Tommy" at reception. The scheme is being run by the Mid and South Essex Integrated Care System (ICS) along with local authorities in the area.
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
New tourism network created for East Devon
A tourism network will "drive visitors" to East Devon, leaders have said. The free-to-join network is for businesses and will feature an online listing of tourism events, East Devon District Council said. The scheme, which has an emphasis on net-zero goals, is aimed at helping the area become "the leading...
BBC
E-fit released in hunt for man who raped pensioner in Wantage
Police have released an e-fit after a woman in her 70s was raped. The victim was outside a property on The Wharf in Wantage, Oxfordshire, on 15 January when she encountered her attacker between 10:00 and 15:00 GMT. He then attacked her inside the building, Thames Valley Police said. The...
BBC
Warwick Davis backs campaign to save Cambridgeshire primary school
A campaign to save a primary school from closure because of the low number of pupils has been backed by film and TV star Warwick Davis. Great Gidding Church of England Primary School, near Sawtry, in Cambridgeshire, currently has 47 pupils and that was expected to fall to 40 by 2023-24.
BBC
Gloucester world record holder thanks NHS staff for saving baby
A world record holder has praised the work of hospital staff after they saved the life of his new born baby. Jamie McDonald and his wife Anna McNuff, from Gloucester, nearly lost one of their new born baby twins, Jupiter, because she could not breathe. But the team of healthcare...
BBC
Richmond: Arrest as dead badger found near disturbed sett
A man has been arrested and his three dogs seized as part of an investigation into badger baiting. North Yorkshire Police said officers responded to reports of poaching near Richmond on Wednesday. A dead badger and a disturbed sett were found, the force said. The man, who is in his...
BBC
Rotherham fatal crash: Teenage boy dies after being hit by two cars
A teenager has died after being hit by two cars, police have said. The 14-year-old boy was walking along Laughton Road in Thurcroft, near Rotherham, on Thursday at around 18:20 GMT when he was struck. Police believe a grey Honda CR-V hit the boy before he was struck by a...
