Tulsa, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tulsapeople.com

Turn up the heat: 3 favorite spots for a hot chicken sandwich

This is the one that put hot chicken on the Tulsa map: Chicken and the Wolf. It’s where hot chicken newbies regretted their decision to order it “hot” after the first bite. Even the medium spice could bring tears to your eyes. The uninitiated should play it safe with original or mild spice. As the menu says “Our heat is spicier than others. You’ve been warned!” We’re also fans of the hot chicken fries — cheese fries with chicken, pickles, dill and sauce. Chicken and the Wolf now has three locations.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress

It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list

TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire

TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism

Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Road conditions in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation provided an update on roads throughout Oklahoma after Tuesday's winter storm swept through the region. Counties south and east of Tulsa received the most snow, while Tulsa only received trace amounts. Arterials roads within the city of Tulsa are wet but not icy.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Winter weather impacting flights at Tulsa airport

TULSA, Okla. — Winter weather is impacting flights coming in and out of Tulsa. Several flights are canceled at Tulsa International Airport due to weather causing hazardous conditions across the Midwest. All the flights canceled are Southwest Airlines flights, and all cancellations are weather-related. Canceled flights at Tulsa International...
TULSA, OK
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief

TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Austin company moving headquarters to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An Austin software company is moving its headquarters to Tulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber announced on Wednesday. Laundris is a B2B Enterprise Industrial Automation software platform. The company will be located at 36 Degrees North, Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, innovators and startups, the chamber said in...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Winter Weather Brings Snow To Parts Of Green Country

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state. Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.
OKLAHOMA STATE

