ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 The Bomb

[Gallery] Plenty Of Room to Grow In This Enormous Amarillo Barndo

Growing up I remember my mom hollering at me "What were you born in a barn?" Just because I left the front door open. That would spark me to turn around and shut the door. Barn doors were left open for the livestock so that is where that saying came from. Nowadays the answer could definitely be yes, yes I was. As more and more barndos become a thing. I love the openness and room you have in a barndo.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon

Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
CANYON, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo

Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Clint Black, Wife & Daughter Performing in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Legendary Country music artist Clint Black is on the road and performing in Amarillo with the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour on January 28th. This concert is happening at the Amarillo Civic Center starting at 7:30 p.m., you can purchase tickets here. Clint Black got...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Joey Needs a Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with Joey, who needs a new home. His adoption fee is being covered by Carpet Tech Amarillo. AAM&W wants people to know there are plenty of pets available right now. Scan the QR code below to see which pets are available.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Revenge On Your Ex? The Amarillo Zoo Is Here To Help.

Ah yes, Valentine's Day. Depending on how you view it, it's either one of your favorite days of the year, or it's a day that brings back traumatic memories. A day where one spoils their significant other, or relationships come to a close because your soon-to-be ex has decided to completely ruin a day that's supposed to be filled with flowers, chocolate, and love.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Sherie Wood Files to Run for City Council Place 2

Amazon warehouse worker Sherie Wood has filed to run for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Wood announced her intention to run earlier this month with a Facebook post. In the post, she stated that she is "tired of seeing what's going on with our city and I'm sure everyone else is too." She further stated that she is "for change and definitely for the great people of our city of Amarillo" and that she feels it is "time to rejuvenate Amarillo rejuvenating the citizens."
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy