[Gallery] Plenty Of Room to Grow In This Enormous Amarillo Barndo
Growing up I remember my mom hollering at me "What were you born in a barn?" Just because I left the front door open. That would spark me to turn around and shut the door. Barn doors were left open for the livestock so that is where that saying came from. Nowadays the answer could definitely be yes, yes I was. As more and more barndos become a thing. I love the openness and room you have in a barndo.
Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon
Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
Local Amarillo Homeless Man is Quite the Impressive Artist
Amarillo really is a kind city. We really do have compassion. When we see people that really need help we open up our hearts and sometimes our wallets Helping is what we do best. Do You Know About Jimmy?. If you have ever driven down the access road off I40...
A Dive Into The Facebook Rabbit Hole of Amarillo Corruption Theories
Want to get entertained and be left questioning your local politics at the same time? Check out this Facebook group that dives into some sketchy places in Amarillo. With a decent-sized following of 6,919, the Facebook group Take It In The Gas's primary goal is to expose corruption and sketchy things going on in local politics.
It’s Finally Time to Soar at Amarillo’s Urban Air Adventure Park
You've waited a long time for some adventure and now you're going to get it!. Last January we told you about a new adventure park coming to Amarillo. It was called Urban Adventure Air Park. The crazy thing about this new adventure park was they were building it at Westgate Mall.
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo
Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
Myhighplains.com
Clint Black, Wife & Daughter Performing in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Legendary Country music artist Clint Black is on the road and performing in Amarillo with the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour on January 28th. This concert is happening at the Amarillo Civic Center starting at 7:30 p.m., you can purchase tickets here. Clint Black got...
KFDA
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile. Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth. She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the...
Myhighplains.com
Joey Needs a Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with Joey, who needs a new home. His adoption fee is being covered by Carpet Tech Amarillo. AAM&W wants people to know there are plenty of pets available right now. Scan the QR code below to see which pets are available.
Revenge On Your Ex? The Amarillo Zoo Is Here To Help.
Ah yes, Valentine's Day. Depending on how you view it, it's either one of your favorite days of the year, or it's a day that brings back traumatic memories. A day where one spoils their significant other, or relationships come to a close because your soon-to-be ex has decided to completely ruin a day that's supposed to be filled with flowers, chocolate, and love.
Gallery: Pictures Of Amarillo’s First Snow Day of 2023
If you've been wondering where snow is, well here it is. We've had some occasions where we thought we were in for a snow and were left dissapointed (or happy depending on how you feel about snow). We've been aniticapting this for a week now and now that it's hit,...
Wanna Get Paid? Check Out These Amarillo Jobs With Great Salaries.
With so many jobs available in Amarillo right now, it shouldn't be overly challenging to find one. The biggest question we ask when it comes to a job is, "how much does it pay"?. We recently detailed the lowest-paying jobs in Amarillo, ones you should stay away from if you...
Apply To Be A Muralist at the The Hoodoo Mural Festival
One of the great things about Amarillo is its amazing art all over the city. Over the last 5 years, the art of Amarillo has grown into something beautiful. Instead of blank walls, murals have appeared on many buildings and roadways here in our great city. One of the reasons...
KFDA
United Supermarket adding yellow stickers on bathroom mirrors for human trafficking awareness
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Supermarket stores are helping combat human trafficking by raising awareness in sticker form. Our area stores will be placing yellow stickers like these on the mirrors in their bathrooms. The hope is for the stickers to allow a possible victim to seek help. United...
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Sherie Wood Files to Run for City Council Place 2
Amazon warehouse worker Sherie Wood has filed to run for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Wood announced her intention to run earlier this month with a Facebook post. In the post, she stated that she is "tired of seeing what's going on with our city and I'm sure everyone else is too." She further stated that she is "for change and definitely for the great people of our city of Amarillo" and that she feels it is "time to rejuvenate Amarillo rejuvenating the citizens."
When Food Trucks Play Nice and Collaborate Amarillo Wins
Amarillo really has progressed a whole heck of a lot. I remember when food trucks became a thing. There was not a whole heck of a lot of them. Now we could potentially find one on every street corner. It really is great for our city. Our Amarillo food truck...
Here Are Some Of Amarillo’s Best Places To Find An Open Mic
I found myself with a little free time on a Sunday afternoon recently. I had heard about a Sunday jam session that takes place every week, and decided to go give it a shot. I'm glad I did. It was well worth my time. If you're looking for local music,...
You’re A Gamer? Amarillo Now Has A Place For You To Play.
When I was growing up, the excitement of getting out and playing with my friends after school is what I lived for. We'd run in the house, grab a quick snack, then head outside to get into whatever it was that day. A lot of times it was heading to...
