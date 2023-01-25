ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

3d ago

These failures are the responsibility of Newsom as leader of the state. While he keeps his hair together, he points his fingers at everyone while taking zero responsibility for what need to get done and his personal failures.

Patrick Rutten
3d ago

Dan…Keep the hammer down on Sacramento politics! Beyond the cluster of failures, I’m really waiting to see the Billionaire Tax…which like every tax will be the MIDDLE Class Tax when they run out of $$$$, AGAIN!

Peon
3d ago

The biggest and the most detrimental for the CA middle class, was the botched project of not recalling the total cretin Newsom.

KTLA

First on Inside California Politics: Author Michael Shellenberger to challenge Newsom for governor

(KTXL) — Author, independent journalist, and climate and environmental activist Michael Shellenberger has announced he is running for California governor. In an exclusive interview with Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo, the 50-year-old Bay Area resident said he will run as an Independent challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom. “This state has so much potential and it is just not […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Californians will see CalFresh benefits decrease by April

LOS ANGELES — Millions of Californians who are currently enrolled in CalFresh, which is the state’s program for supplying SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps), will see a major decrease in their monthly funds by April. This comes as federal lawmakers voted to end the COVID-19 emergency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

California voters will decide on a referendum to repeal a law governing fast-food working conditions in 2024

On Jan. 24, the California secretary of state announced that a veto referendum filed to repeal Assembly Bill 257 (AB 257) had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. AB 257 would enact the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act (FAST Recovery Act), which was passed along party lines and signed into law on Sept. 5, 2022. The act would authorize the creation of the fast-food council, within the Department of Industrial Relations, composed of 10 members including fast-food restaurant franchisors, franchisees, employees, advocates for employees, and a representative from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. AB 257 would also authorize the council to adopt a minimum wage for fast-food restaurant employees not to exceed $22 per hour in 2023 with adjustments annually.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?

In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

State help could come early as California natural gas bills soar

Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to afford exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering distributing California Climate Credits before April, when natural gas credits are typically issued, CPUC President Alice Reynolds recently said. Those payments...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Suntrapak Elected California Hospital Association Board Chair

Todd Suntrapak, president and CEO of Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera, has been elected 2023 chair of the California Hospital Association’s Board of Trustees. “In addition to the exceptional privilege I’ve been given to chair the association, I view the honor through the lens of the central role society has entrusted in our institutions,” Suntrapak said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Loss of life is not recoverable’: California considers authorizing self-driving semi-trucks

Following years of pleadings from the autonomous vehicle industry, California officials are revisiting a statewide policy that prohibits self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs on its roads. Should California regulators decide to open the floodgates, two state legislators are pushing to limit any potential fallout. Asm. Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, on Thursday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California lawmakers want to require gun owners to have insurance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following two mass shootings across the state that left several dead and injured, some Democratic California lawmakers introduced a bill that would require gun owners to purchase liability insurance for negligent or accidental use of their firearms. Previous coverage in the video player above. The measure,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Climate credits may be issued early to help offset soaring California natural gas bills

Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to pay their exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering applying California Climate Credits to utility bills “as soon as possible” to PG&E, SDG&E, SCE, and SoCalGas customers rather than wait until spring, a CPUC spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Do you have to pay federal taxes on your gas tax rebate?

A San Joaquin County viewer was surprised to get a 1099-MISC for his Middle Class Tax Refund of $700. When Brian Johnson of Morada entered the info into the tax program he was using to file his taxes, it showed he owed the IRS more money. California says it would not tax the money."It resulted in an additional $156 that I owe to the federal government!!!" he wrote. "While my wife and I can comfortably afford this, I wonder how…the millions of other CA taxpayers receiving this gas refund are going to feel when they find out that they have...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

