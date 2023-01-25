Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why St. Louis tap water turns cloudy each winter
A new memo from the Department of Public Utilities explains the annual phenomenon.
St. Louis Zoo Tops List of Best Zoo’s in The U.S.
So many zoos, so little time to visit them all. One has just been named the very best in the U.S. and it's right here in Missouri. Trying to find the best of the best of anything can seem impossible, but one website has found the very best when it comes to zoos in the U.S. Alwayspets.com ranked the best of the best when it comes to zoos and the St. Louis Zoo took the number one spot as being the one to beat. No surprise! The zoo sits on 90 acres in beautiful Forest Park and is always making sure that there are new exhibits and attractions for their guest.
stlmag.com
Mainlander supper club to debut this spring in the Central West End
Mainlander, an American supper club, will debut in the Central West End this spring in the former Poke Doke space at 8 S. Euclid, with a soft opening slated for late March. Accomplished chef-owner Blake Askew, who worked for Wolfgang Puck Dining Group on the East Coast and more recently as sous chef at Dominque Crenn’s three-Michelin-starred Petite Crenn in San Fransisco, moved to St. Louis with partner Gordon Chen, co-owner and maître d’, to open the restaurant.
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
Vandals smash windows at south St. Louis business
The owners of a sandwich shop in south St. Louis were greeted with broken glass on the sidewalks Thursday.
stljewishlight.org
St. Louis’ ‘Bagel Renaissance” continues with opening of Bagel Union
“Bagel Week” may be over but St. Louis’ “Bagel Renaissance” continues unabated. Our town’s newest bagel shop, Bagel Union, is set to open on Wednesday, February 8th. The team from Union Loafers Cafe and Bread Bakery is bringing its baking skills and experience to creating traditional New York-style bagels at its new shop located at 8705 Big Bend Boulevard, in Webster Groves.
stlpublicradio.org
Thursday: Questions around Missouri murder spread from book to Netflix’s ‘I Am a Killer’
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Vicky Issac is serving a life sentence for murdering her husband in 2013. Issac has confessed to the crime, but her sister, Betty Frizzell, a former police chief from Winfield, Missouri, has argued that the crime was far more complicated than it appeared.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
Review: Hatch’d Is One of St. Louis’ Most Thrilling Brunch Spots
The south city spot offers excellent creative signature dishes and classics
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Most Beautiful Restaurants and Bars in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Beautiful food and drinks deserve to be served in equally beautiful surroundings. These gorgeous local bars and restaurants offer some of the most dazzling spaces in St. Louis. Perfect for date night or "just because," these spots bring that extra special something that you just can't find at most establishments. From dark and sultry to bright and charming, these are the most beautiful restaurants and bars in town.
St. Louis' 'Most Haunted Ghost Tour' Scares Up the Spirits of Lemp Mansion
The tour will be led by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society this Tuesday, January 31
New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County
BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
vinepair.com
Yuengling is Coming to St. Louis, Longtime Home to Budweiser
One East Coast beer brand is expanding to the Midwest — and it’s sure to shake up the local brewing scene in St. Louis. Beginning this spring, Yuengling lager will be distributed in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, according to Molson Coors. As part of a joint project between D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. and Molson Coors, the beer brand will soon offer its Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, FLIGHT, and more in these states.
KMOV
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
'Gave them a nice swift kick to the ribs': Car owner fights off catalytic converter thieves
ST. LOUIS — Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed nationwide over the last several years. The National Insurance Crime Bureau estimates these thefts increased by 326% in 2020 and increased another 353% in 2021. Donny Buehler was almost a victim to this statistic. But the south St. Louis man was...
New Pizzas from 4 Hands and Mama Lucia's Highlight St. Louis Restaurants
Popular dishes from India's Rasoi, Michael's and Hi-Pointe Drive-In all get the pizza treatment
FodorsTravel
This Is the Best Kids Museum in the United States
It’s no secret St. Louis is passionate about its beer, baseball, and gorgeous Gateway Arch. But, there’s another attraction that is not as well known, a bit funky, but just as beloved. For the past 25 years, the weird, wild, and wonderful City Museum has delighted kids of...
VIDEO: Snow Melting Off the Gateway Arch Creates Cool Waterfall
Shout-out to the Arch for controlling the weather, too
FOX2now.com
“All Gone Wrong” – A gripping crime drama shot in St. Louis now streaming worldwide
St. LOUIS — Back to a major movie shot in St. Louis: it begins streaming worldwide today on services like Apple TV, iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play Cable on demand, just to name a few. It’s called “All Gone Wrong.”. “After a rookie undercover cop is...
New 'Tentacle-Like' Light Installation Brightens Downtown St. Louis
The art display is part of multiple public installations through the InSITE STL collection
