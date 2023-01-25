ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Former substitute teacher in NC faces over 2 dozen charges after indecent liberties arrest

By Emily Mikkelsen
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former substitute teacher who was arrested on alleged sex crime charges is now facing over two dozen charges as the investigation continues.

Richard Gene Martin, 73, was taken into custody on May 10 and charged with indecent liberties with a child by a school official, among other charges. He was charged again ten days later. Then in July he received multiple additional charges including secret peeping. On Oct. 7, more charges were filed against the former substitute.

Richard Gene Martin

A neighbor of Martin’s told FOX8 that something didn’t sit right with her about the man and an officer working on the case said that Martin has been committing sex crimes against children “for years.” He worked as a substitute in the Guilford County Schools system from 2017-2022.

‘Hope Guilford County does better’; Former Guilford County Schools substitute commited sex crimes ‘for years’

According to warrants in his May arrest, the two victims were between the ages of 13 and 18. He was a substitute at Grimsley High School at some point during his time with GCS, which is where one of the victims was a student.

He’s accused of forcing a 13-year-old to take drugs and perform sexual acts.

March

Warrants indicate a count of “indecent liberties with a student” stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred on March 21.

April

A warrant indicates that the “third-degree exploitation of a minor” charge stems from an alleged incident on April 21.

Martin was no longer listed an active substitute as of April 26.

May

Martin was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Indecent liberties with children by a school official (May 10)
  • Indecent liberties with children (May 10)
  • Statutory rape/sex offense of a person 13, 14, 15 years of age by defendant 6 years older (May 10)
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (May 10)
  • Felony possession of marijuana (May 10)
  • Maintain dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance (May 10)
  • Possession of a schedule I controlled substance (May 10)
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia (May 10)

Ten days later, he was charged again:

  • First-degree rape (May 20)
  • Two counts of indecent liberties with children (May 20)

July

More charges were pressed against Martin, according to the Guilford County inmate lookup tool:

  • Four counts of secretly peeping into a room occupied by a female (July 8)
  • Two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor (July 8)
  • Secretly peeping into a room occupied by a female (July 28)
  • Two counts of indecent liberties with children by a school official (July 28)

October

  • Two counts of indecent liberties with children (Oct 7)
  • Two counts of attempted second-degree sex offense (Oct 7)
  • Indecent liberties with children (Oct 7)
  • Third-degree exploitation of a minor (Oct 7)
Guilford County Schools former substitute teacher charged with indecent liberties

What’s next?

The total counts against Martin stand at 26. His bond is set at $2.17 million between all of these charges.

Martin will likely make a first court appearance in court on the new charges this week.

He has been in custody for 153 days.

It is unclear how many victims Martin allegedly had or how many more charges he could face as investigators continue to work.

The school system’s response

The Guilford County Schools released this statement regarding Martin’s arrest in May:

“We are deeply troubled by this news and the horrific breach of trust, and we are providing all necessary resources to support the law enforcement investigation. We encourage anyone with additional information to come forward. As always, our counseling staff are available to students who desire support.”

Dr. Rebecca Kaye, GCS Chief of Staff

Officials with GCS say that substitutes go through the same background checks as part-time and full-time employees, completed by an outside vendor. Prior to these charges, Martin’s record showed only traffic violations.

“I feel bad for the parents and children that have to go through this, but I just hope Guilford County does better for our children,” Martin’s neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, told FOX8 in May.

